Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Thailand makes US “low-risk” list for Covid-19
The latest US travel advisory names just 7 countries as being at low-risk for Covid-19 infection – and Thailand is among them. Although Thailand remains closed to most foreign visitors, and a leading epidemiologist is urging it to remain so for another 6-18 months, the secretary-general of the National Research Committee said today that the inclusion on the low-risk list is “a significant change and welcome news for Thailand.”
Other low-risk places on the list are New Zealand, Fiji and islands in the Caribbean, including Bonorae, Saba and Saint Barthélemy.
The travel advisory is prepared by the US State Department and the Centres for Diseases Control and Prevention, based on periodic infection assessments, travel problems, basic healthcare infrastructure and medical professionals, as well as the management of disease control at each location.
Of the world’s 241 countries and territories, 207 are in the high-risk group, 13 in the very low-risk group, including Brunei, Laos, Macau, Taiwan, and Timor-Leste, and there is insufficient information to enable assessment of the remaining countries and territories.
SOURCE: Thai PBS WorldKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Find more SE Asian News courtesy of The Thaiger.
Broke? Find employment in Southeast Asia with JobCute Thailand. Rich? Invest in real estate across Asia with FazWaz Property Group. Even book medical procedures worldwide with MyMediTravel, all powered by DB Ventures.
Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Thailand. Or catch up on your Thailand news.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Covid-19 update: 3 new imported cases, no deaths (August 9)
The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration reported 3 new cases of the coronavirus today, while the Public Health Ministry confirmed none of the concertgoers in Nakhon Si Thammarat were infected. Today marks the 76th day without a locally transmitted case in Thailand. The CCSA said 1 of the new cases is a 31 year old Bangladeshi man who tested positive on Thursday during his stay at a quarantine hotel in Bangkok. He arrived from Bangladesh on July 30. Another case is a 41 year old Indian housemaid who arrived in Thailand on August 2. A test conducted during her alternative […]
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Leading epidemiologist warns against opening borders
A leading epidemiologist on the faculty of medicine at Chulalongkorn University is calling for the government to suspend any plan to allow foreign tourists for 6-18 months. Dr Thira Woratanarat, who makes daily updates on his Facebook in the Thai language and is well followed in the Thai media, has been delivering regular warnings about the risk of Covid-19 to Thailand. This morning, Dr. Woratanarat posted that the guard of the Thai population has dropped significantly although the virus is still very much a threat worldwide. He says research from the Ministry of Public Health, to which he is an […]
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
UPDATE: Covid-19. The world about to surpass 20 million infections
Coronavirus cases around the world will pass through the 20 million milestone in the next 24 hours. Whilst the early ‘hotspots’ for Covid-19 were China, Spain, UK and Italy, over the past month the largest growth in cases, per capita, has been the US, most South American countries, South Africa, India, and locally, Philippines and Indonesia. As of today there have been 729,586 deaths recorded around the world of people infected with Covid-19. As of this morning, Thai time, the world’s total of cases is 19,804,408. Countries that earlier had been able to contain their initial outbreaks of Covid-19 have […]
Covid-19 update: 3 new imported cases, no deaths (August 9)
Thailand makes US “low-risk” list for Covid-19
Outcry as Pattaya’s Walking Street opens to vehicles
Poll: majority doubt constitutional reform will improve Thai politics
Leading epidemiologist warns against opening borders
Authorities say religious conflict not behind beheading of Pattani Buddha image
3 injured in Chon Buri motorcycle incident
Anti-government protests spread to Buri Ram
Bailed activist lawyer promises more protests
1 soldier wounded in Narathiwat ambush
Trump orders enhanced unemployment benefits, eviction moratorium
UPDATE: Covid-19. The world about to surpass 20 million infections
Army captain charged in knife attack on 83 year old neighbour
UPDATE: 18 dead, dozens injured in Air India crash
Covid-19 update: 3 new imported cases, no new deaths (August 8)
Goodbye. Evicting a tenant in Thailand
Phuket may be chosen as test case in phased re-opening to foreign tourists
11 groups of people allowed to fly into Thailand, as of today
New categories of foreigners allowed back into Thailand from tomorrow
Minister encourages Thai hotels to stop price-gouging expats
Beware bogus beef – online sales and vendors caught with suspicious steak
Tourism sector pin hopes on “Safe and Sealed” scheme to lure international visitors
No current plans to extend list of foreigners allowed back into Thailand
Bangkok Midnight Marathon 2020 bans foreigners
Thailand’s Charoen Pokphand family ranked 21 on world’s rich list
Unidentified woman attacks foreign man in Pattaya
Cambodia suffers acute Chikungunya outbreak
Philippines’ capital to re-enter lockdown as Covid cases surge in Manila
New electric ferries have a test run on Bangkok’s klongs
AirAsia X forced to ground its international fleet until borders re-open
7.5 magnitude earthquake rattles Mexico
Apple reveals new CarKey to unlock your car from your phone
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 22
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 21
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 20
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 17
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 16
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 15
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 14
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 13
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 10
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 9
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 8
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 7
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 3
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Tourism sector pin hopes on “Safe and Sealed” scheme to lure international visitors
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
No current plans to extend list of foreigners allowed back into Thailand
- Bangkok2 days ago
Bangkok Midnight Marathon 2020 bans foreigners
- Crime3 days ago
Unidentified woman attacks foreign man in Pattaya
- Bangkok2 days ago
Bangkok police nab illegal Nigerian 2 year overstayer with cocaine
- Business3 days ago
Latest travel advisories for SE Asia, UK, Canada
- Bangkok4 days ago
Harry Potter-themed protest openly questions monarchy’s role
- Opinion2 days ago
Trump decries “Thighland’s” unfair trade practices