Connect with us

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Thailand makes US “low-risk” list for Covid-19

Jack Burton

Published 

50 mins ago

 on 

image
PHOTO: Chiang Rai Times
    • follow us in feedly

The latest US travel advisory names just 7 countries as being at low-risk for Covid-19 infection – and Thailand is among them. Although Thailand remains closed to most foreign visitors, and a leading epidemiologist is urging it to remain so for another 6-18 months, the secretary-general of the National Research Committee said today that the inclusion on the low-risk list is “a significant change and welcome news for Thailand.”

Other low-risk places on the list are New Zealand, Fiji and islands in the Caribbean, including Bonorae, Saba and Saint Barthélemy.

The travel advisory is prepared by the US State Department and the Centres for Diseases Control and Prevention, based on periodic infection assessments, travel problems, basic healthcare infrastructure and medical professionals, as well as the management of disease control at each location.

Of the world’s 241 countries and territories, 207 are in the high-risk group, 13 in the very low-risk group, including Brunei, Laos, Macau, Taiwan, and Timor-Leste, and there is insufficient information to enable assessment of the remaining countries and territories.

SOURCE: Thai PBS World

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
News Categories:
Related Topics:



Find more SE Asian News courtesy of The Thaiger.

Broke? Find employment in Southeast Asia with JobCute Thailand. Rich? Invest in real estate across Asia with FazWaz Property Group. Even book medical procedures worldwide with MyMediTravel, all powered by DB Ventures.

Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Thailand. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

Jack Burton

Jack Burton is an American writer, broadcaster, linguist and journalist who has lived in Asia since 1987. A native of the state of Georgia, he attended the The University of Georgia's Henry Grady School of Journalism, which hands out journalism's prestigious Peabody Awards. His works have appeared in The China Post, The South China Morning Post, The International Herald Tribune and many magazines throughout Asia and the world. He is fluent in Mandarin and has appeared on television and radio for decades in Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Covid-19 update: 3 new imported cases, no deaths (August 9)

Jack Burton

Published

18 mins ago

on

August 9, 2020

By

image
PHOTO: Khaosod English

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration reported 3 new cases of the coronavirus today, while the Public Health Ministry confirmed none of the concertgoers in Nakhon Si Thammarat were infected. Today marks the 76th day without a locally transmitted case in Thailand. The CCSA said 1 of the new cases is a 31 year old Bangladeshi man who tested positive on Thursday during his stay at a quarantine hotel in Bangkok. He arrived from Bangladesh on July 30. Another case is a 41 year old Indian housemaid who arrived in Thailand on August 2. A test conducted during her alternative […]

Continue Reading

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Leading epidemiologist warns against opening borders

Jack Burton

Published

2 hours ago

on

August 9, 2020

By

image
PHOTO: Dr. Woratanarat - Thai Post

A leading epidemiologist on the faculty of medicine at Chulalongkorn University is calling for the government to suspend any plan to allow foreign tourists for 6-18 months. Dr Thira Woratanarat, who makes daily updates on his Facebook in the Thai language and is well followed in the Thai media, has been delivering regular warnings about the risk of Covid-19 to Thailand. This morning, Dr. Woratanarat posted that the guard of the Thai population has dropped significantly although the virus is still very much a threat worldwide. He says research from the Ministry of Public Health, to which he is an […]

Continue Reading

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

UPDATE: Covid-19. The world about to surpass 20 million infections

The Thaiger

Published

6 hours ago

on

August 9, 2020

By

image

Coronavirus cases around the world will pass through the 20 million milestone in the next 24 hours. Whilst the early ‘hotspots’ for Covid-19 were China, Spain, UK and Italy, over the past month the largest growth in cases, per capita, has been the US, most South American countries, South Africa, India, and locally, Philippines and Indonesia. As of today there have been 729,586 deaths recorded around the world of people infected with Covid-19. As of this morning, Thai time, the world’s total of cases is 19,804,408. Countries that earlier had been able to contain their initial outbreaks of Covid-19 have […]

Continue Reading
Follow The Thaiger by email:

Trending