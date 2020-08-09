Thailand makes US “low-risk” list for Covid-19

The latest US travel advisory names just 7 countries as being at low-risk for Covid-19 infection – and Thailand is among them. Although Thailand remains closed to most foreign visitors, and a leading epidemiologist is urging it to remain so for another 6-18 months, the secretary-general of the National Research Committee said today that the inclusion on the low-risk list is “a significant change and welcome news for Thailand.”

Other low-risk places on the list are New Zealand, Fiji and islands in the Caribbean, including Bonorae, Saba and Saint Barthélemy.

The travel advisory is prepared by the US State Department and the Centres for Diseases Control and Prevention, based on periodic infection assessments, travel problems, basic healthcare infrastructure and medical professionals, as well as the management of disease control at each location.

Of the world’s 241 countries and territories, 207 are in the high-risk group, 13 in the very low-risk group, including Brunei, Laos, Macau, Taiwan, and Timor-Leste, and there is insufficient information to enable assessment of the remaining countries and territories.

SOURCE: Thai PBS World