Proposal would lift emergency decree in 4 southern districts
Thailand’s 4th Army plans to seek approval for the Executive Decree for Administration in Emergency Situations to be lifted in 4 southern districts, according to an army spokesman. The districts have been free of insurgency activities for a considerable time, and Pattani’s Mai Kaen district is likely to be the first to see the relaxation, the spokesman said today.
The emergency decree, not to be confused with the nationwide Emergency Decree imposed by PM Prayut Chan-o-cha to combat the spread of Covid-19, was initially imposed in the entirety of the 3 southern border provinces, namely Pattani, Yala and Narathiwat, which have long been plagued with a Muslim separatist insurgency. Since then, the decree has been lifted in certain districts. A soldier was slightly injured in an apparent ambush in Narathiwat’s Bacho district last night.
The proposal to lift the decree in Pattani’s Mai Kaen district was made in a recent meeting with officials from the National Security Council, according to the 4th Army spokesman. The next step is for the proposal to be forwarded to the Cabinet for approval.
He said the 3bother districts where the emergency decree could be lifted are, in order of priority, Kabang district in Yala, Waeng district in Narathiwat and the Kapho district in Pattani.
He said an evaluation of the southern border provinces is made every 3 months to decide where the decree should remain in force and where it should be lifted. Factors taken into account include the attitudes of people toward the authorities and the frequency of insurgency activities.
The emergency decree has already been lifted in 5 districts: Pattani’s Mae Lan district; Betong district in Yala; and Sungai Kolok, Si Sakhon and Sukhirin districts in Narathiwat.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
1 soldier wounded in Narathiwat ambush
A soldier in the southern Narathiwat province was injured in an ambush in Bacho district last night, according to police. The attack happened at about 10:30pm while 56 year old Serm Seedaeng, leader of a civic action team of the 2nd Rifle Battalion at Chulabhorn military camp in the province's central district, was driving his pickup along Bacho-Ban Thon road near Buke Sudo village in tambon Bare Tai. An unknown number of men hiding on the roadside opened fire on the pickup. Serm was hit by a shot that went through the outer part of his left ear, and the
Soldier killed, 10 injured in Deep South back-to-back bombings
4 civilians were among 10 people injured in a bombing in Pattani province, a day after a soldier died in a similar blast. The bombings are the first to strike Thailand's restive deep South on consecutive days since Malaysia's Barisan Revolusi Nasional rebels declared a unilateral ceasefire in early April, although deadly shootings linked to the insurgents have occurred since then. The region is home to a decades-old separatist insurgency which has become a more bloody conflict than the situation on the Gaza Peninsula in the Middle East. On Tuesday, a blast in Pattani province's Mae Lan district killed 1
Yala ramps up security after fatal shooting of volunteer ranger
Following yesterday's fatal shooting of a volunteer ranger in Thailand's southern Yala province, security in the province's Muang district has been stepped up. Buddhist communities are being warned to exercise "increased caution" and to be careful of strangers, as authorities are bracing for potential attacks by southern insurgents. The volunteer ranger was identified as 43 year old Nikorn Sombatthong, who was part of the 41st paramilitary battalion. He was reportedly murdered as he arrived in front of a school in Tambon Wang Phaya at about 8:30am, after returning from neighbouring Pattani province. People entering the district by road are being
