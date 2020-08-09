Connect with us

South

Proposal would lift emergency decree in 4 southern districts

Jack Burton

Published 

3 hours ago

 on 

image
FILE PHOTO
    • follow us in feedly

Thailand’s 4th Army plans to seek approval for the Executive Decree for Administration in Emergency Situations to be lifted in 4 southern districts, according to an army spokesman. The districts have been free of insurgency activities for a considerable time, and Pattani’s Mai Kaen district is likely to be the first to see the relaxation, the spokesman said today.

The emergency decree, not to be confused with the nationwide Emergency Decree imposed by PM Prayut Chan-o-cha to combat the spread of Covid-19, was initially imposed in the entirety of the 3 southern border provinces, namely Pattani, Yala and Narathiwat, which have long been plagued with a Muslim separatist insurgency. Since then, the decree has been lifted in certain districts. A soldier was slightly injured in an apparent ambush in Narathiwat’s Bacho district last night.

The proposal to lift the decree in Pattani’s Mai Kaen district was made in a recent meeting with officials from the National Security Council, according to the 4th Army spokesman. The next step is for the proposal to be forwarded to the Cabinet for approval.

He said the 3bother districts where the emergency decree could be lifted are, in order of priority, Kabang district in Yala, Waeng district in Narathiwat and the Kapho district in Pattani.

He said an evaluation of the southern border provinces is made every 3 months to decide where the decree should remain in force and where it should be lifted. Factors taken into account include the attitudes of people toward the authorities and the frequency of insurgency activities.

The emergency decree has already been lifted in 5 districts: Pattani’s Mae Lan district; Betong district in Yala; and Sungai Kolok, Si Sakhon and Sukhirin districts in Narathiwat.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
News Categories:
Related Topics:



Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in South Thailand. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

Jack Burton

Jack Burton is an American writer, broadcaster, linguist and journalist who has lived in Asia since 1987. A native of the state of Georgia, he attended the The University of Georgia's Henry Grady School of Journalism, which hands out journalism's prestigious Peabody Awards. His works have appeared in The China Post, The South China Morning Post, The International Herald Tribune and many magazines throughout Asia and the world. He is fluent in Mandarin and has appeared on television and radio for decades in Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

South

1 soldier wounded in Narathiwat ambush

Jack Burton

Published

8 hours ago

on

August 9, 2020

By

image
FILE PHOTO

A soldier in the southern Narathiwat province was injured in an ambush in Bacho district last night, according to police. The attack happened at about 10:30pm while 56 year old Serm Seedaeng, leader of a civic action team of the 2nd Rifle Battalion at Chulabhorn military camp in the province’s central district, was driving his pickup along Bacho-Ban Thon road near Buke Sudo village in tambon Bare Tai. An unknown number of men hiding on the roadside opened fire on the pickup. Serm was hit by a shot that went through the outer part of his left ear, and the […]

Continue Reading

South

Soldier killed, 10 injured in Deep South back-to-back bombings

Jack Burton

Published

3 weeks ago

on

July 19, 2020

By

image
PHOTO: Benar News

4 civilians were among 10 people injured in a bombing in Pattani province, a day after a soldier died in a similar blast. The bombings are the first to strike Thailand’s restive deep South on consecutive days since Malaysia’s Barisan Revolusi Nasional rebels declared a unilateral ceasefire in early April, although deadly shootings linked to the insurgents have occurred since then. The region is home to a decades-old separatist insurgency which has become a more bloody conflict than the situation on the Gaza Peninsula in the Middle East. On Tuesday, a blast in Pattani province’s Mae Lan district killed 1 […]

Continue Reading

Crime

Yala ramps up security after fatal shooting of volunteer ranger

Jack Burton

Published

1 month ago

on

July 9, 2020

By

image
PHOTO: Facebook

Following yesterday’s fatal shooting of a volunteer ranger in Thailand’s southern Yala province, security in the province’s Muang district has been stepped up. Buddhist communities are being warned to exercise “increased caution” and to be careful of strangers, as authorities are bracing for potential attacks by southern insurgents. The volunteer ranger was identified as 43 year old Nikorn Sombatthong, who was part of the 41st paramilitary battalion. He was reportedly murdered as he arrived in front of a school in Tambon Wang Phaya at about 8:30am, after returning from neighbouring Pattani province. People entering the district by road are being […]

Continue Reading
Follow The Thaiger by email:

Trending