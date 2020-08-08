Connect with us

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

US soldiers, concertgoers all test negative for Covid-19

Jack Burton

Published 

2 hours ago

 on 

image
PHOTO: Military Times
    • follow us in feedly

All 110 US soldiers visiting Bangkok for upcoming joint military exercises have tested negative for Covid-19. Dr Taweesin Visanuyothin, the spokesperson for the Center for Covid-19 Situation Administration says all are staying at alternative state quarantine locations and are strictly prohibited from leaving their rooms or interacting with the general public.

The soldiers’ arrival caused concern and discussion on social media, after an Egyptian airman broke quarantine last month and went shopping in Rayong province while positive for Covid-19, sparking a panic. Taweesin and other officials, however, insist the circumstances are very different and every precaution is being taken. He has stated several times the soldiers are not a threat to those in Bangkok or the Rayong area where they arrived.

In a related story, tests were conducted on 2,582 people from a Thai country music concert in the southern Nakhon Si Thammarat province, according to the Department of Disease Control.

The department’s director-general revealed the results from Nakhon Si Thammarat, where photos of the packed-out venue with few people wearing masks had sparked uproar on social media. The tests conducted on August 5 on 2,583 suspects (including 1,930 concertgoers) all came back negative. About 12% of those tested had Covid-like symptoms but none was infected. As a result Nakhon Si Thammarat is still officially listed as free of the coronavirus.

US soldiers, concertgoers all test negative for Covid-19 | News by The Thaiger

SOURCES: The Pattaya News | Nation Thailand

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
News Categories:
Related Topics:



Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in South Thailand. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

Jack Burton

Jack Burton is an American writer, broadcaster, linguist and journalist who has lived in Asia since 1987. A native of the state of Georgia, he attended the The University of Georgia's Henry Grady School of Journalism, which hands out journalism's prestigious Peabody Awards. His works have appeared in The China Post, The South China Morning Post, The International Herald Tribune and many magazines throughout Asia and the world. He is fluent in Mandarin and has appeared on television and radio for decades in Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Bangkok

No ammonium nitrate stored in Bangkok – BMA

Jack Burton

Published

57 mins ago

on

August 8, 2020

By

image
PHOTO: Nation Thailand

The spokesman for the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration, aka. City Hall, has confirmed that no ammonium nitrate is stored in the capital. His remarks come after Tuesday’s devastating explosion of the chemical in Beirut that killed more than 150 and injured over 5,000. Pongsakorn Kwanmuang sent condolences to those affected in the tragic blast and said that no ammonium nitrate is in storage in Bangkok. He said the only things that might explode in the capitol are cooking gas and hazardous chemicals handled by nearly 5,000 operators. Pongsakorn says BMA’s Health Department is implementing measures to prevent such explosions. They regularly […]

Continue Reading

Events

After outcry, foreigners will be allowed to run in Bangkok Midnight Marathon

Jack Burton

Published

2 hours ago

on

August 8, 2020

By

image
PHOTO: Runsociety

The Bangkok Midnight Marathon and its organisers were scorched online yesterday after banning foreigners from entering the race, for reasons not made clear. BMM’s Facebook page and social media accounts were inundated with angry comments. The Thaiger, alone, accumulated some 20,000 people seeing the post and around 170 comments, mostly unhappy with the ban. The BBM – which Thai authorities created 3 years ago to jumpstart sports tourism – introduced its “new normal” race policy for the event yesterday evening that will take place on December 13. Runners and organisers are expected to comply with social distancing guidelines and adhere […]

Continue Reading

Crime

Investigating officer changes his evidence AGAIN in “Boss” hit-and-run case

Jack Burton

Published

3 hours ago

on

August 8, 2020

By

image
PHOTO: Chiang Mai One

In another abrupt U-turn in the ongoing hit-and-run case of Red Bull heir Vorayuth “Boss” Yoovidhya, a forensic police officer who recently changed his mind and said Vorayuth was probably driving below the 80 kilometre per hour speed limit during his deadly crash in 2012, has now returned to his original testimony and declared the actual speed was indeed 177 kph! His reversal comes just a week after a key defence witness, who planned the same testimony, died in a motorcycle crash in Chiang Mai. The witness’s mobile phone was later stolen and destroyed. Thanasit Taengchan, who inspected the hit-and-run […]

Continue Reading
Follow The Thaiger by email:

Trending