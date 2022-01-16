Connect with us

COVID-19 SUNDAY: Record low deaths, 8,077 infections

Neill Fronde

Published

 on 

PHOTO: 16 January Covid-19 Update (via The Thaiger)

Today, Covid-19 deaths fell to single digits for the first time since at least the beginning of April of last year, hospitalisations have increased, but severe cases in the ICU have fallen. The CCSA reported 8,077 new Covid-19 infections (though the provincial reports say only 7795), up 284 since yesterday, and 9 Coronavirus-related deaths, down 9 from yesterday.

Since April 1, 2021, in the latest wave of the virus in Thailand, a total of 2,295,612 confirmed Covid-19 infections have been reported, with 21,925 total deaths from the pandemic.

In the 24 hour period since the last count, the CCSA has reported 4,887 recoveries, up 315 from yesterday. Since the beginning of the third wave of Covid-19 on April 1, 2021, a total of 2,221,230 have recovered from a Covid-19 infection.

There are now 80,549 people currently receiving treatment for Covid-19, up 3,181 from yesterday, including 509 in the ICU ( down 53 over last week) and 106 on ventilators ( down 50 over last week).
Of the new Covid-19 infections, 282 were brought in from international travellers, 11 were found in correctional facilities, 60 were identified by community testing, and 7,724 were uncovered by walk-in testing. 2,089 antigen test kits were used, though their results are officially considered inconclusive.

COVID-19 VACCINE UPDATES

While the official figures from the Department of Disease Control have been changed and revised frequently, with daily figures sometimes being changed by hundreds of thousands of vaccines, the below represents the most current information on Covid-19 vaccinations the DDC has released, however accurate it may be.

COVID-19 PROVINCIAL TOTALS

 

The Department of Disease Control and CCSA has revamped their data for 2022, dropping the continuous tally since the third wave of Covid-19 on April 1 (though The Thaiger still tracks it) since some call the Omicron variant Thailand’s fifth wave.

They’ve hit the reset button and total infection numbers are now from January 1, 2022. The provinces with the highest number of new Covid-19 infections over the last 24 hours are as follows:

PROVINCE TODAY FROM YESTERDAY TOTAL
2 Bangkok 789 9,225
3 Samut Prakan 705 7,392
1 Chon Buri 692 11,086
5 Phuket 400 4,893
6 Nonthaburi 387 3,891
11 Pathum Thani 287 1,868
7 Khon Kaen 278 3,599
4 Ubon Ratchathani 262 5,306
8 Chiang Mai 183 3,075
10 Rayong 183 2,002

 

Amid a nationwide surge in Covid-19 infections and the rapidly-spreading Omicron variant, there were no provinces to have zero new infections yesterday. Full provincial Covid-19 figures are below:

RANK CENTRAL PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL
2 Bangkok 789 9,225
3 Samut Prakan 705 7,392
6 Nonthaburi 387 3,891
11 Pathum Thani 287 1,868
16 Samut Sakhon 138 1,347
23 Nakhon Pathom 131 934
27 Saraburi 66 825
28 Nakhon Sawan 58 814
29 Lopburi 88 771
31 Ayutthaya 66 759
33 Phitsanulok 61 742
50 Phetchabun 20 516
55 Nakhon Nayok 45 469
56 Suphan Buri 50 463
58 Kamphaeng Phet 64 411
67 Uthai Thani 17 229
68 Chai Nat 20 220
70 Phichit 13 210
72 Sukhothai 20 186
74 Ang Thong 19 173
76 Samut Songkhram 5 145
77 Sing Buri 10 133
RANK EASTERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL
1 Chon Buri 692 11,086
10 Rayong 183 2,002
20 Chachoengsao 68 1,041
38 Prachinburi 42 661
39 Chanthaburi 59 653
51 Sa Kaeo 26 495
52 Trat 13 494
RANK NORTHERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL
8 Chiang Mai 183 3,075
35 Nan 65 703
37 Lampang 43 673
46 Phayao 28 542
48 Chiang Rai 38 520
65 Mae Hong Son 14 257
69 Phrae 33 212
71 Uttaradit 10 189
75 Lamphun 15 160
RANK NORTHEASTERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL
4 Ubon Ratchathani 262 5,306
7 Khon Kaen 278 3,599
12 Udon Thani 126 1,837
13 Buriram 118 1,779
15 Nakhon Ratchasima 138 1,443
17 Sisaket 96 1,317
19 Maha Sarakham 87 1,078
22 Surin 128 955
25 Roi Et 84 913
26 Kalasin 37 851
36 Nong Khai 59 699
40 Sakon Nakhon 92 632
44 Chaiyaphum 40 547
47 Nakhon Phanom 58 536
53 Loei 69 475
54 Yasothon 18 474
59 Mukdahan 22 407
60 Nong Bua Lamphu 33 337
62 Bueng Kan 23 296
64 Amnat Charoen 8 260
RANK SOUTHERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL
5 Phuket 400 4,893
9 Nakhon Si Thammarat 161 2,605
14 Surat Thani 128 1,480
18 Songkhla 81 1,130
21 Phatthalung 95 1,000
30 Phang Nga 73 761
41 Krabi 40 616
42 Chumphon 62 577
45 Trang 28 546
61 Pattani 7 297
63 Satun 25 288
66 Yala 17 232
73 Ranong 15 179
78 Narathiwat 7 118
RANK WESTERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL
24 Prachuap Khiri Khan 74 915
34 Kanchanaburi 98 738
43 Ratchaburi 62 564
49 Tak 17 517
57 Phetchaburi 47 460
RANK PRISONS TODAY TOTAL
32 Prisons 11 758

SOURCE: CCSA

SOURCE: CCSA

 

