Coronavirus (Covid-19)
COVID-19 SUNDAY: Record low deaths, 8,077 infections
Today, Covid-19 deaths fell to single digits for the first time since at least the beginning of April of last year, hospitalisations have increased, but severe cases in the ICU have fallen. The CCSA reported 8,077 new Covid-19 infections (though the provincial reports say only 7795), up 284 since yesterday, and 9 Coronavirus-related deaths, down 9 from yesterday.
Since April 1, 2021, in the latest wave of the virus in Thailand, a total of 2,295,612 confirmed Covid-19 infections have been reported, with 21,925 total deaths from the pandemic.
In the 24 hour period since the last count, the CCSA has reported 4,887 recoveries, up 315 from yesterday. Since the beginning of the third wave of Covid-19 on April 1, 2021, a total of 2,221,230 have recovered from a Covid-19 infection.
There are now 80,549 people currently receiving treatment for Covid-19, up 3,181 from yesterday, including 509 in the ICU ( down 53 over last week) and 106 on ventilators ( down 50 over last week).
Of the new Covid-19 infections, 282 were brought in from international travellers, 11 were found in correctional facilities, 60 were identified by community testing, and 7,724 were uncovered by walk-in testing. 2,089 antigen test kits were used, though their results are officially considered inconclusive.
COVID-19 VACCINE UPDATES
While the official figures from the Department of Disease Control have been changed and revised frequently, with daily figures sometimes being changed by hundreds of thousands of vaccines, the below represents the most current information on Covid-19 vaccinations the DDC has released, however accurate it may be.
COVID-19 PROVINCIAL TOTALS
The Department of Disease Control and CCSA has revamped their data for 2022, dropping the continuous tally since the third wave of Covid-19 on April 1 (though The Thaiger still tracks it) since some call the Omicron variant Thailand’s fifth wave.
They’ve hit the reset button and total infection numbers are now from January 1, 2022. The provinces with the highest number of new Covid-19 infections over the last 24 hours are as follows:
|PROVINCE
|TODAY
|FROM YESTERDAY
|TOTAL
|2
|Bangkok
|789
|▲
|9,225
|3
|Samut Prakan
|705
|▲
|7,392
|1
|Chon Buri
|692
|▲
|11,086
|5
|Phuket
|400
|▼
|4,893
|6
|Nonthaburi
|387
|▼
|3,891
|11
|Pathum Thani
|287
|▲
|1,868
|7
|Khon Kaen
|278
|▲
|3,599
|4
|Ubon Ratchathani
|262
|▼
|5,306
|8
|Chiang Mai
|183
|▲
|3,075
|10
|Rayong
|183
|▲
|2,002
Amid a nationwide surge in Covid-19 infections and the rapidly-spreading Omicron variant, there were no provinces to have zero new infections yesterday. Full provincial Covid-19 figures are below:
|RANK
|CENTRAL PROVINCES
|TODAY
|TOTAL
|2
|Bangkok
|789
|▲
|9,225
|3
|Samut Prakan
|705
|▲
|7,392
|6
|Nonthaburi
|387
|▼
|3,891
|11
|Pathum Thani
|287
|▲
|1,868
|16
|Samut Sakhon
|138
|▲
|1,347
|23
|Nakhon Pathom
|131
|▲
|934
|27
|Saraburi
|66
|▼
|825
|28
|Nakhon Sawan
|58
|▼
|814
|29
|Lopburi
|88
|▲
|771
|31
|Ayutthaya
|66
|▼
|759
|33
|Phitsanulok
|61
|▲
|742
|50
|Phetchabun
|20
|▼
|516
|55
|Nakhon Nayok
|45
|▲
|469
|56
|Suphan Buri
|50
|▼
|463
|58
|Kamphaeng Phet
|64
|▲
|411
|67
|Uthai Thani
|17
|▲
|229
|68
|Chai Nat
|20
|▲
|220
|70
|Phichit
|13
|▼
|210
|72
|Sukhothai
|20
|▲
|186
|74
|Ang Thong
|19
|▲
|173
|76
|Samut Songkhram
|5
|▼
|145
|77
|Sing Buri
|10
|▲
|133
|RANK
|EASTERN PROVINCES
|TODAY
|TOTAL
|1
|Chon Buri
|692
|▲
|11,086
|10
|Rayong
|183
|▲
|2,002
|20
|Chachoengsao
|68
|▼
|1,041
|38
|Prachinburi
|42
|▲
|661
|39
|Chanthaburi
|59
|▼
|653
|51
|Sa Kaeo
|26
|▼
|495
|52
|Trat
|13
|▼
|494
|RANK
|NORTHERN PROVINCES
|TODAY
|TOTAL
|8
|Chiang Mai
|183
|▲
|3,075
|35
|Nan
|65
|▼
|703
|37
|Lampang
|43
|▼
|673
|46
|Phayao
|28
|▼
|542
|48
|Chiang Rai
|38
|▼
|520
|65
|Mae Hong Son
|14
|•
|257
|69
|Phrae
|33
|▲
|212
|71
|Uttaradit
|10
|▼
|189
|75
|Lamphun
|15
|▲
|160
|RANK
|NORTHEASTERN PROVINCES
|TODAY
|TOTAL
|4
|Ubon Ratchathani
|262
|▼
|5,306
|7
|Khon Kaen
|278
|▲
|3,599
|12
|Udon Thani
|126
|▲
|1,837
|13
|Buriram
|118
|▼
|1,779
|15
|Nakhon Ratchasima
|138
|▼
|1,443
|17
|Sisaket
|96
|•
|1,317
|19
|Maha Sarakham
|87
|▲
|1,078
|22
|Surin
|128
|▲
|955
|25
|Roi Et
|84
|▲
|913
|26
|Kalasin
|37
|▼
|851
|36
|Nong Khai
|59
|▼
|699
|40
|Sakon Nakhon
|92
|▲
|632
|44
|Chaiyaphum
|40
|▼
|547
|47
|Nakhon Phanom
|58
|▲
|536
|53
|Loei
|69
|▲
|475
|54
|Yasothon
|18
|▼
|474
|59
|Mukdahan
|22
|▼
|407
|60
|Nong Bua Lamphu
|33
|▼
|337
|62
|Bueng Kan
|23
|▲
|296
|64
|Amnat Charoen
|8
|▼
|260
|RANK
|SOUTHERN PROVINCES
|TODAY
|TOTAL
|5
|Phuket
|400
|▼
|4,893
|9
|Nakhon Si Thammarat
|161
|▼
|2,605
|14
|Surat Thani
|128
|▼
|1,480
|18
|Songkhla
|81
|▼
|1,130
|21
|Phatthalung
|95
|▲
|1,000
|30
|Phang Nga
|73
|▼
|761
|41
|Krabi
|40
|▼
|616
|42
|Chumphon
|62
|▲
|577
|45
|Trang
|28
|▼
|546
|61
|Pattani
|7
|▼
|297
|63
|Satun
|25
|▲
|288
|66
|Yala
|17
|▲
|232
|73
|Ranong
|15
|▲
|179
|78
|Narathiwat
|7
|▲
|118
|RANK
|WESTERN PROVINCES
|TODAY
|TOTAL
|24
|Prachuap Khiri Khan
|74
|▲
|915
|34
|Kanchanaburi
|98
|▼
|738
|43
|Ratchaburi
|62
|▲
|564
|49
|Tak
|17
|▼
|517
|57
|Phetchaburi
|47
|▼
|460
|RANK
|PRISONS
|TODAY
|TOTAL
|32
|Prisons
|11
|▼
|758
SOURCE: CCSA
For more information on Covid-19 Insurance, CLICK HERE
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
COVID-19 SUNDAY: Record low deaths, 8,077 infections
Covid-19 infection rate, totals in international travellers surging
Bus driver who fled 2007 accident with multiple deaths finally arrested
VERSO – The School of the Future
Police seek Russian couple after wife tests positive for Covid-19
More military planes, Tourist taxes and locking down harder | Thaiger Bites
Pork, petrol and noodles – inflation impacting prices in Thailand
Nong Khai bridge the final step in China-Laos-Thailand Railway
After 7 years, fugitive arrested for trafficking Rohingya migrants
Police raid Bang Lamung pool party in violation of Covid-19 rules
A second Russian man with Covid-19 missing from Phuket hotel
COVID-19 SATURDAY: Hospitalisations double in a week, 10 million boosters
Phuket entertainment and night life still booming | Thaiger Stories
Covid-19 exposure quarantine may be reduced to 7 days
Omicron stabilising, officials consider easing Covid-19 restrictions
Singapore requires office-workers to be vaccinated, few exemptions
NEW RULES: Test and Go cut-off dropped, 3 new Sandboxes, 8+18 Blue Zones
Khao Yai hotel threatening 3 million baht lawsuit for bad review named
Couple stranded in Singapore for 18 months rescued by New Zealand navy
Test and go cut-off dropped & 3 new sandbox locations in Thailand | GMT
Health ministry says Covid-19 will become endemic in Thailand this year
Study: Sinovac with a Pfizer booster more effective than AstraZeneca
Third foreigner this week dies from building fall in Pattaya
Facebook post seeking Thai escort to infect client with Covid-19 goes viral
Thailand News Update | Test & Go, Sandboxes and Blue Zones?
What is life like in Thailand right now? | GMT
Thailand adds three Sandbox destinations to take some pressure off Phuket
Thailand ranks as the best country in Asia to retire – International Living magazine
Bars, Raids and Sandboxes… Today in Thailand | GMT
Thailand’s updated Covid guidelines: What to do if you test positive or have symptoms
Phuket’s critical situation calls for increased support
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- North East4 days ago
Khao Yai hotel threatening 3 million baht lawsuit for bad review named
- Singapore4 days ago
Couple stranded in Singapore for 18 months rescued by New Zealand navy
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Study: Sinovac with a Pfizer booster more effective than AstraZeneca
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Thailand’s updated Covid guidelines: What to do if you test positive or have symptoms
- Phuket3 days ago
Phuket’s critical situation calls for increased support
- Bangkok2 days ago
5 criteria set for hospitalising Covid-19 patients in Bangkok
- Chon Buri3 days ago
Thai police investigate deaths of 2 foreign nationals in Phuket, Chon Buri
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Tourists with mild symptoms can have Covid treatment covered by Thai insurance