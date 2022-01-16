COVID-19 SUNDAY: Record low deaths, 8,077 infections

Today, Covid-19 deaths fell to single digits for the first time since at least the beginning of April of last year, hospitalisations have increased, but severe cases in the ICU have fallen. The CCSA reported 8,077 new Covid-19 infections (though the provincial reports say only 7795), up 284 since yesterday, and 9 Coronavirus-related deaths, down 9 from yesterday.

Since April 1, 2021, in the latest wave of the virus in Thailand, a total of 2,295,612 confirmed Covid-19 infections have been reported, with 21,925 total deaths from the pandemic.

In the 24 hour period since the last count, the CCSA has reported 4,887 recoveries, up 315 from yesterday. Since the beginning of the third wave of Covid-19 on April 1, 2021, a total of 2,221,230 have recovered from a Covid-19 infection.

There are now 80,549 people currently receiving treatment for Covid-19, up 3,181 from yesterday, including 509 in the ICU ( down 53 over last week) and 106 on ventilators ( down 50 over last week).



Of the new Covid-19 infections, 282 were brought in from international travellers, 11 were found in correctional facilities, 60 were identified by community testing, and 7,724 were uncovered by walk-in testing. 2,089 antigen test kits were used, though their results are officially considered inconclusive.

COVID-19 VACCINE UPDATES

While the official figures from the Department of Disease Control have been changed and revised frequently, with daily figures sometimes being changed by hundreds of thousands of vaccines, the below represents the most current information on Covid-19 vaccinations the DDC has released, however accurate it may be.

COVID-19 PROVINCIAL TOTALS

The Department of Disease Control and CCSA has revamped their data for 2022, dropping the continuous tally since the third wave of Covid-19 on April 1 (though The Thaiger still tracks it) since some call the Omicron variant Thailand’s fifth wave.

They’ve hit the reset button and total infection numbers are now from January 1, 2022. The provinces with the highest number of new Covid-19 infections over the last 24 hours are as follows:

PROVINCE TODAY FROM YESTERDAY TOTAL 2 Bangkok 789 ▲ 9,225 3 Samut Prakan 705 ▲ 7,392 1 Chon Buri 692 ▲ 11,086 5 Phuket 400 ▼ 4,893 6 Nonthaburi 387 ▼ 3,891 11 Pathum Thani 287 ▲ 1,868 7 Khon Kaen 278 ▲ 3,599 4 Ubon Ratchathani 262 ▼ 5,306 8 Chiang Mai 183 ▲ 3,075 10 Rayong 183 ▲ 2,002

Amid a nationwide surge in Covid-19 infections and the rapidly-spreading Omicron variant, there were no provinces to have zero new infections yesterday. Full provincial Covid-19 figures are below:

RANK CENTRAL PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL 2 Bangkok 789 ▲ 9,225 3 Samut Prakan 705 ▲ 7,392 6 Nonthaburi 387 ▼ 3,891 11 Pathum Thani 287 ▲ 1,868 16 Samut Sakhon 138 ▲ 1,347 23 Nakhon Pathom 131 ▲ 934 27 Saraburi 66 ▼ 825 28 Nakhon Sawan 58 ▼ 814 29 Lopburi 88 ▲ 771 31 Ayutthaya 66 ▼ 759 33 Phitsanulok 61 ▲ 742 50 Phetchabun 20 ▼ 516 55 Nakhon Nayok 45 ▲ 469 56 Suphan Buri 50 ▼ 463 58 Kamphaeng Phet 64 ▲ 411 67 Uthai Thani 17 ▲ 229 68 Chai Nat 20 ▲ 220 70 Phichit 13 ▼ 210 72 Sukhothai 20 ▲ 186 74 Ang Thong 19 ▲ 173 76 Samut Songkhram 5 ▼ 145 77 Sing Buri 10 ▲ 133 RANK EASTERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL 1 Chon Buri 692 ▲ 11,086 10 Rayong 183 ▲ 2,002 20 Chachoengsao 68 ▼ 1,041 38 Prachinburi 42 ▲ 661 39 Chanthaburi 59 ▼ 653 51 Sa Kaeo 26 ▼ 495 52 Trat 13 ▼ 494 RANK NORTHERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL 8 Chiang Mai 183 ▲ 3,075 35 Nan 65 ▼ 703 37 Lampang 43 ▼ 673 46 Phayao 28 ▼ 542 48 Chiang Rai 38 ▼ 520 65 Mae Hong Son 14 • 257 69 Phrae 33 ▲ 212 71 Uttaradit 10 ▼ 189 75 Lamphun 15 ▲ 160 RANK NORTHEASTERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL 4 Ubon Ratchathani 262 ▼ 5,306 7 Khon Kaen 278 ▲ 3,599 12 Udon Thani 126 ▲ 1,837 13 Buriram 118 ▼ 1,779 15 Nakhon Ratchasima 138 ▼ 1,443 17 Sisaket 96 • 1,317 19 Maha Sarakham 87 ▲ 1,078 22 Surin 128 ▲ 955 25 Roi Et 84 ▲ 913 26 Kalasin 37 ▼ 851 36 Nong Khai 59 ▼ 699 40 Sakon Nakhon 92 ▲ 632 44 Chaiyaphum 40 ▼ 547 47 Nakhon Phanom 58 ▲ 536 53 Loei 69 ▲ 475 54 Yasothon 18 ▼ 474 59 Mukdahan 22 ▼ 407 60 Nong Bua Lamphu 33 ▼ 337 62 Bueng Kan 23 ▲ 296 64 Amnat Charoen 8 ▼ 260 RANK SOUTHERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL 5 Phuket 400 ▼ 4,893 9 Nakhon Si Thammarat 161 ▼ 2,605 14 Surat Thani 128 ▼ 1,480 18 Songkhla 81 ▼ 1,130 21 Phatthalung 95 ▲ 1,000 30 Phang Nga 73 ▼ 761 41 Krabi 40 ▼ 616 42 Chumphon 62 ▲ 577 45 Trang 28 ▼ 546 61 Pattani 7 ▼ 297 63 Satun 25 ▲ 288 66 Yala 17 ▲ 232 73 Ranong 15 ▲ 179 78 Narathiwat 7 ▲ 118 RANK WESTERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL 24 Prachuap Khiri Khan 74 ▲ 915 34 Kanchanaburi 98 ▼ 738 43 Ratchaburi 62 ▲ 564 49 Tak 17 ▼ 517 57 Phetchaburi 47 ▼ 460 RANK PRISONS TODAY TOTAL 32 Prisons 11 ▼ 758

SOURCE: CCSA

