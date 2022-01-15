COVID-19 SATURDAY: Hospitalisations double in a week, 10 million boosters

Today, the CCSA reported 7,793 new Covid-19 infections, down 365 since yesterday, and 18 Coronavirus-related deaths, up 3 from yesterday. Since April 1, 2021, in the latest wave of the virus in Thailand, a total of 2,287,535 confirmed Covid-19 infections have been reported, with 21,916 total deaths from the pandemic.

In the 24 hour period since the last count, the CCSA has reported 5,202 recoveries, up 1,260 from yesterday. Since the beginning of the third wave of Covid-19 on April 1, 2021, a total of 2,216,343 have recovered from a Covid-19 infection.

The amount of people receiving medical care for Covid-19 has more than doubled in the past 10 days. There are now 77,368 people currently receiving treatment for Covid-19, up 2,573 from yesterday, including 527 in the ICU ( down 35 over last week) and 105 on ventilators ( down 51 over last week).



Of the new Covid-19 infections, 270 were brought in from international travellers, 22 were found in correctional facilities, 42 were identified by community testing, and 7,459 were uncovered by walk-in testing. 2,039 antigen test kits were used, though their results are officially considered inconclusive.

COVID-19 VACCINE UPDATES

While the official figures from the Department of Disease Control have been changed and revised frequently, with daily figures sometimes being changed by hundreds of thousands of vaccines, the below represents the most current information on Covid-19 vaccinations the DDC has released, however accurate it may be.

As Thailand focuses on booster shots over new vaccinations, yesterday the country surpassed 10 million people with their first booster shot. Only about 350,000 people started the vaccination process with their first injection in the past 10 days, while fully vaccinated figures increased by 1 million in those 10 days, with 47.1 million people having received 2 doses.

OTHER COVID-19 NEWS

COVID-19 PROVINCIAL TOTALS

Today Bangkok overtook Chon today as the province with the most daily Covid-19 infections, though Chon Buri has been the most infected province for all but 5 days since the start of 2022. Phuket had surged for the past 2 weeks, but peaked at 513 on the 10th and has been trending downward since.

The Department of Disease Control and CCSA has revamped their data for 2022, dropping the continuous tally since the third wave of Covid-19 on April 1 (though The Thaiger still tracks it) since some call the Omicron variant Thailand’s fifth wave.

They’ve hit the reset button and total infection numbers are now from Jannuary 1, 2022. The provinces with the highest number of new Covid-19 infections over the last 24 hours are as follows:

PROVINCE TODAY FROM YESTERDAY TOTAL 2 Bangkok 777 ▲ 8,436 3 Samut Prakan 681 ▼ 6,687 1 Chon Buri 525 ▼ 10,394 5 Phuket 420 ▼ 4,493 6 Nonthaburi 419 ▲ 3,504 4 Ubon Ratchathani 269 • 5,044 13 Pathum Thani 239 ▲ 1,581 9 Nakhon Si Thammarat 194 ▲ 2,444 8 Chiang Mai 179 ▼ 2,892 7 Khon Kaen 177 ▼ 3,321

Amid a nationwide surge in Covid-19 infections and the rapidly-spreading Omicron variant, there were no provinces to have zero new infections yesterday. Full provincial Covid-19 figures are below:

RANK CENTRAL PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL 2 Bangkok 777 ▲ 8,436 3 Samut Prakan 681 ▼ 6,687 6 Nonthaburi 419 ▲ 3,504 13 Pathum Thani 239 ▲ 1,581 17 Samut Sakhon 103 ▼ 1,209 26 Nakhon Pathom 123 ▲ 803 27 Saraburi 78 ▲ 759 28 Nakhon Sawan 74 ▲ 756 30 Ayutthaya 67 ▼ 693 32 Lopburi 85 ▲ 683 33 Phitsanulok 60 ▼ 681 48 Phetchabun 33 ▼ 496 54 Nakhon Nayok 32 ▲ 424 56 Suphan Buri 54 ▼ 413 59 Kamphaeng Phet 28 ▼ 347 67 Uthai Thani 12 ▼ 212 68 Chai Nat 13 ▲ 200 69 Phichit 17 ▲ 197 72 Sukhothai 17 ▲ 166 74 Ang Thong 18 ▼ 154 76 Samut Songkhram 15 ▲ 140 77 Sing Buri 7 ▼ 123 RANK EASTERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL 1 Chon Buri 525 ▼ 10,394 10 Rayong 123 ▼ 1,819 20 Chachoengsao 94 ▲ 973 38 Prachinburi 31 ▼ 619 39 Chanthaburi 83 ▲ 594 50 Trat 29 ▼ 481 52 Sa Kaeo 39 ▲ 469 RANK NORTHERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL 8 Chiang Mai 179 ▼ 2,892 36 Nan 66 ▼ 638 37 Lampang 51 ▼ 630 44 Phayao 31 ▼ 514 49 Chiang Rai 44 ▼ 482 65 Mae Hong Son 14 ▼ 243 70 Uttaradit 15 ▲ 179 71 Phrae 31 ▲ 179 75 Lamphun 11 • 145 RANK NORTHEASTERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL 4 Ubon Ratchathani 269 • 5,044 7 Khon Kaen 177 ▼ 3,321 11 Udon Thani 121 ▼ 1,711 12 Buriram 128 ▼ 1,661 15 Nakhon Ratchasima 167 ▼ 1,305 16 Sisaket 96 ▼ 1,221 19 Maha Sarakham 77 ▲ 991 23 Roi Et 72 ▲ 829 24 Surin 91 ▲ 827 25 Kalasin 57 ▲ 814 35 Nong Khai 71 ▼ 640 41 Sakon Nakhon 38 ▼ 540 45 Chaiyaphum 41 ▲ 507 51 Nakhon Phanom 48 ▼ 478 53 Yasothon 22 ▼ 456 57 Loei 57 ▲ 406 58 Mukdahan 56 ▲ 385 60 Nong Bua Lamphu 45 • 304 62 Bueng Kan 11 ▼ 273 64 Amnat Charoen 12 ▼ 252 RANK SOUTHERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL 5 Phuket 420 ▼ 4,493 9 Nakhon Si Thammarat 194 ▲ 2,444 14 Surat Thani 131 ▲ 1,352 18 Songkhla 97 ▲ 1,049 21 Phatthalung 75 ▲ 905 31 Phang Nga 83 ▲ 688 40 Krabi 83 ▲ 576 42 Trang 29 ▼ 518 43 Chumphon 44 ▼ 515 61 Pattani 21 ▲ 290 63 Satun 13 ▼ 263 66 Yala 15 ▲ 215 73 Ranong 13 ▲ 164 78 Narathiwat 4 • 111 RANK WESTERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL 22 Prachuap Khiri Khan 66 ▲ 841 34 Kanchanaburi 108 ▲ 640 46 Ratchaburi 49 ▲ 502 47 Tak 34 ▼ 500 55 Phetchaburi 48 ▼ 413 RANK PRISONS TODAY TOTAL 29 Prisons 22 ▲ 747

SOURCE: CCSA

For more information on Covid-19 Insurance, CLICK HERE