COVID-19 SATURDAY: Hospitalisations double in a week, 10 million boosters

Neill Fronde

Published

 on 

PHOTO: 15 January Covid-19 Update

Today, the CCSA reported 7,793 new Covid-19 infections, down 365 since yesterday, and 18 Coronavirus-related deaths, up 3 from yesterday. Since April 1, 2021, in the latest wave of the virus in Thailand, a total of 2,287,535 confirmed Covid-19 infections have been reported, with 21,916 total deaths from the pandemic.

In the 24 hour period since the last count, the CCSA has reported 5,202 recoveries, up 1,260 from yesterday. Since the beginning of the third wave of Covid-19 on April 1, 2021, a total of 2,216,343 have recovered from a Covid-19 infection.

The amount of people receiving medical care for Covid-19 has more than doubled in the past 10 days. There are now 77,368 people currently receiving treatment for Covid-19, up 2,573 from yesterday, including 527 in the ICU ( down 35 over last week) and 105 on ventilators ( down 51 over last week).
Of the new Covid-19 infections, 270 were brought in from international travellers, 22 were found in correctional facilities, 42 were identified by community testing, and 7,459 were uncovered by walk-in testing. 2,039 antigen test kits were used, though their results are officially considered inconclusive.

COVID-19 VACCINE UPDATES

While the official figures from the Department of Disease Control have been changed and revised frequently, with daily figures sometimes being changed by hundreds of thousands of vaccines, the below represents the most current information on Covid-19 vaccinations the DDC has released, however accurate it may be.

As Thailand focuses on booster shots over new vaccinations, yesterday the country surpassed 10 million people with their first booster shot. Only about 350,000 people started the vaccination process with their first injection in the past 10 days, while fully vaccinated figures increased by 1 million in those 10 days, with 47.1 million people having received 2 doses.

OTHER COVID-19 NEWS

COVID-19 PROVINCIAL TOTALS

Today Bangkok overtook Chon today as the province with the most daily Covid-19 infections, though Chon Buri has been the most infected province for all but 5 days since the start of 2022. Phuket had surged for the past 2 weeks, but peaked at 513 on the 10th and has been trending downward since.

The Department of Disease Control and CCSA has revamped their data for 2022, dropping the continuous tally since the third wave of Covid-19 on April 1 (though The Thaiger still tracks it) since some call the Omicron variant Thailand’s fifth wave.

They’ve hit the reset button and total infection numbers are now from Jannuary 1, 2022. The provinces with the highest number of new Covid-19 infections over the last 24 hours are as follows:

PROVINCE TODAY FROM YESTERDAY TOTAL
2 Bangkok 777 8,436
3 Samut Prakan 681 6,687
1 Chon Buri 525 10,394
5 Phuket 420 4,493
6 Nonthaburi 419 3,504
4 Ubon Ratchathani 269 5,044
13 Pathum Thani 239 1,581
9 Nakhon Si Thammarat 194 2,444
8 Chiang Mai 179 2,892
7 Khon Kaen 177 3,321

 

Amid a nationwide surge in Covid-19 infections and the rapidly-spreading Omicron variant, there were no provinces to have zero new infections yesterday. Full provincial Covid-19 figures are below:

RANK CENTRAL PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL
2 Bangkok 777 8,436
3 Samut Prakan 681 6,687
6 Nonthaburi 419 3,504
13 Pathum Thani 239 1,581
17 Samut Sakhon 103 1,209
26 Nakhon Pathom 123 803
27 Saraburi 78 759
28 Nakhon Sawan 74 756
30 Ayutthaya 67 693
32 Lopburi 85 683
33 Phitsanulok 60 681
48 Phetchabun 33 496
54 Nakhon Nayok 32 424
56 Suphan Buri 54 413
59 Kamphaeng Phet 28 347
67 Uthai Thani 12 212
68 Chai Nat 13 200
69 Phichit 17 197
72 Sukhothai 17 166
74 Ang Thong 18 154
76 Samut Songkhram 15 140
77 Sing Buri 7 123
RANK EASTERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL
1 Chon Buri 525 10,394
10 Rayong 123 1,819
20 Chachoengsao 94 973
38 Prachinburi 31 619
39 Chanthaburi 83 594
50 Trat 29 481
52 Sa Kaeo 39 469
RANK NORTHERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL
8 Chiang Mai 179 2,892
36 Nan 66 638
37 Lampang 51 630
44 Phayao 31 514
49 Chiang Rai 44 482
65 Mae Hong Son 14 243
70 Uttaradit 15 179
71 Phrae 31 179
75 Lamphun 11 145
RANK NORTHEASTERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL
4 Ubon Ratchathani 269 5,044
7 Khon Kaen 177 3,321
11 Udon Thani 121 1,711
12 Buriram 128 1,661
15 Nakhon Ratchasima 167 1,305
16 Sisaket 96 1,221
19 Maha Sarakham 77 991
23 Roi Et 72 829
24 Surin 91 827
25 Kalasin 57 814
35 Nong Khai 71 640
41 Sakon Nakhon 38 540
45 Chaiyaphum 41 507
51 Nakhon Phanom 48 478
53 Yasothon 22 456
57 Loei 57 406
58 Mukdahan 56 385
60 Nong Bua Lamphu 45 304
62 Bueng Kan 11 273
64 Amnat Charoen 12 252
RANK SOUTHERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL
5 Phuket 420 4,493
9 Nakhon Si Thammarat 194 2,444
14 Surat Thani 131 1,352
18 Songkhla 97 1,049
21 Phatthalung 75 905
31 Phang Nga 83 688
40 Krabi 83 576
42 Trang 29 518
43 Chumphon 44 515
61 Pattani 21 290
63 Satun 13 263
66 Yala 15 215
73 Ranong 13 164
78 Narathiwat 4 111
RANK WESTERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL
22 Prachuap Khiri Khan 66 841
34 Kanchanaburi 108 640
46 Ratchaburi 49 502
47 Tak 34 500
55 Phetchaburi 48 413
RANK PRISONS TODAY TOTAL
29 Prisons 22 747

SOURCE: CCSA

SOURCE: CCSA

 

News Categories:
Related Topics:

    Neill Fronde

    Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10 years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

      Trending