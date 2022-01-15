Coronavirus (Covid-19)
COVID-19 SATURDAY: Hospitalisations double in a week, 10 million boosters
Today, the CCSA reported 7,793 new Covid-19 infections, down 365 since yesterday, and 18 Coronavirus-related deaths, up 3 from yesterday. Since April 1, 2021, in the latest wave of the virus in Thailand, a total of 2,287,535 confirmed Covid-19 infections have been reported, with 21,916 total deaths from the pandemic.
In the 24 hour period since the last count, the CCSA has reported 5,202 recoveries, up 1,260 from yesterday. Since the beginning of the third wave of Covid-19 on April 1, 2021, a total of 2,216,343 have recovered from a Covid-19 infection.
The amount of people receiving medical care for Covid-19 has more than doubled in the past 10 days. There are now 77,368 people currently receiving treatment for Covid-19, up 2,573 from yesterday, including 527 in the ICU ( down 35 over last week) and 105 on ventilators ( down 51 over last week).
Of the new Covid-19 infections, 270 were brought in from international travellers, 22 were found in correctional facilities, 42 were identified by community testing, and 7,459 were uncovered by walk-in testing. 2,039 antigen test kits were used, though their results are officially considered inconclusive.
COVID-19 VACCINE UPDATES
While the official figures from the Department of Disease Control have been changed and revised frequently, with daily figures sometimes being changed by hundreds of thousands of vaccines, the below represents the most current information on Covid-19 vaccinations the DDC has released, however accurate it may be.
As Thailand focuses on booster shots over new vaccinations, yesterday the country surpassed 10 million people with their first booster shot. Only about 350,000 people started the vaccination process with their first injection in the past 10 days, while fully vaccinated figures increased by 1 million in those 10 days, with 47.1 million people having received 2 doses.
OTHER COVID-19 NEWS
- Covid-19 exposure quarantine may be reduced to 7 days
- Omicron stabilising, officials consider easing Covid-19 restrictions
- Herbal remedy could be up to 96 percent effective against Covid-19
- Molnupiravir, the Covid-19 pill, to be developed in Thailand
- Phuket has surging Covid-19, but 95% of infections are mild
COVID-19 PROVINCIAL TOTALS
Today Bangkok overtook Chon today as the province with the most daily Covid-19 infections, though Chon Buri has been the most infected province for all but 5 days since the start of 2022. Phuket had surged for the past 2 weeks, but peaked at 513 on the 10th and has been trending downward since.
The Department of Disease Control and CCSA has revamped their data for 2022, dropping the continuous tally since the third wave of Covid-19 on April 1 (though The Thaiger still tracks it) since some call the Omicron variant Thailand’s fifth wave.
They’ve hit the reset button and total infection numbers are now from Jannuary 1, 2022. The provinces with the highest number of new Covid-19 infections over the last 24 hours are as follows:
|PROVINCE
|TODAY
|FROM YESTERDAY
|TOTAL
|2
|Bangkok
|777
|▲
|8,436
|3
|Samut Prakan
|681
|▼
|6,687
|1
|Chon Buri
|525
|▼
|10,394
|5
|Phuket
|420
|▼
|4,493
|6
|Nonthaburi
|419
|▲
|3,504
|4
|Ubon Ratchathani
|269
|•
|5,044
|13
|Pathum Thani
|239
|▲
|1,581
|9
|Nakhon Si Thammarat
|194
|▲
|2,444
|8
|Chiang Mai
|179
|▼
|2,892
|7
|Khon Kaen
|177
|▼
|3,321
Amid a nationwide surge in Covid-19 infections and the rapidly-spreading Omicron variant, there were no provinces to have zero new infections yesterday. Full provincial Covid-19 figures are below:
|RANK
|CENTRAL PROVINCES
|TODAY
|TOTAL
|2
|Bangkok
|777
|▲
|8,436
|3
|Samut Prakan
|681
|▼
|6,687
|6
|Nonthaburi
|419
|▲
|3,504
|13
|Pathum Thani
|239
|▲
|1,581
|17
|Samut Sakhon
|103
|▼
|1,209
|26
|Nakhon Pathom
|123
|▲
|803
|27
|Saraburi
|78
|▲
|759
|28
|Nakhon Sawan
|74
|▲
|756
|30
|Ayutthaya
|67
|▼
|693
|32
|Lopburi
|85
|▲
|683
|33
|Phitsanulok
|60
|▼
|681
|48
|Phetchabun
|33
|▼
|496
|54
|Nakhon Nayok
|32
|▲
|424
|56
|Suphan Buri
|54
|▼
|413
|59
|Kamphaeng Phet
|28
|▼
|347
|67
|Uthai Thani
|12
|▼
|212
|68
|Chai Nat
|13
|▲
|200
|69
|Phichit
|17
|▲
|197
|72
|Sukhothai
|17
|▲
|166
|74
|Ang Thong
|18
|▼
|154
|76
|Samut Songkhram
|15
|▲
|140
|77
|Sing Buri
|7
|▼
|123
|RANK
|EASTERN PROVINCES
|TODAY
|TOTAL
|1
|Chon Buri
|525
|▼
|10,394
|10
|Rayong
|123
|▼
|1,819
|20
|Chachoengsao
|94
|▲
|973
|38
|Prachinburi
|31
|▼
|619
|39
|Chanthaburi
|83
|▲
|594
|50
|Trat
|29
|▼
|481
|52
|Sa Kaeo
|39
|▲
|469
|RANK
|NORTHERN PROVINCES
|TODAY
|TOTAL
|8
|Chiang Mai
|179
|▼
|2,892
|36
|Nan
|66
|▼
|638
|37
|Lampang
|51
|▼
|630
|44
|Phayao
|31
|▼
|514
|49
|Chiang Rai
|44
|▼
|482
|65
|Mae Hong Son
|14
|▼
|243
|70
|Uttaradit
|15
|▲
|179
|71
|Phrae
|31
|▲
|179
|75
|Lamphun
|11
|•
|145
|RANK
|NORTHEASTERN PROVINCES
|TODAY
|TOTAL
|4
|Ubon Ratchathani
|269
|•
|5,044
|7
|Khon Kaen
|177
|▼
|3,321
|11
|Udon Thani
|121
|▼
|1,711
|12
|Buriram
|128
|▼
|1,661
|15
|Nakhon Ratchasima
|167
|▼
|1,305
|16
|Sisaket
|96
|▼
|1,221
|19
|Maha Sarakham
|77
|▲
|991
|23
|Roi Et
|72
|▲
|829
|24
|Surin
|91
|▲
|827
|25
|Kalasin
|57
|▲
|814
|35
|Nong Khai
|71
|▼
|640
|41
|Sakon Nakhon
|38
|▼
|540
|45
|Chaiyaphum
|41
|▲
|507
|51
|Nakhon Phanom
|48
|▼
|478
|53
|Yasothon
|22
|▼
|456
|57
|Loei
|57
|▲
|406
|58
|Mukdahan
|56
|▲
|385
|60
|Nong Bua Lamphu
|45
|•
|304
|62
|Bueng Kan
|11
|▼
|273
|64
|Amnat Charoen
|12
|▼
|252
|RANK
|SOUTHERN PROVINCES
|TODAY
|TOTAL
|5
|Phuket
|420
|▼
|4,493
|9
|Nakhon Si Thammarat
|194
|▲
|2,444
|14
|Surat Thani
|131
|▲
|1,352
|18
|Songkhla
|97
|▲
|1,049
|21
|Phatthalung
|75
|▲
|905
|31
|Phang Nga
|83
|▲
|688
|40
|Krabi
|83
|▲
|576
|42
|Trang
|29
|▼
|518
|43
|Chumphon
|44
|▼
|515
|61
|Pattani
|21
|▲
|290
|63
|Satun
|13
|▼
|263
|66
|Yala
|15
|▲
|215
|73
|Ranong
|13
|▲
|164
|78
|Narathiwat
|4
|•
|111
|RANK
|WESTERN PROVINCES
|TODAY
|TOTAL
|22
|Prachuap Khiri Khan
|66
|▲
|841
|34
|Kanchanaburi
|108
|▲
|640
|46
|Ratchaburi
|49
|▲
|502
|47
|Tak
|34
|▼
|500
|55
|Phetchaburi
|48
|▼
|413
|RANK
|PRISONS
|TODAY
|TOTAL
|29
|Prisons
|22
|▲
|747
SOURCE: CCSA
