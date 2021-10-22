Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Covid-19 Friday: 66 deaths, 9,810 infections, provincial data
Today, the CCSA reported 9,810 new Covid-19 infections, up 83 since yesterday, and 66 Coronavirus-related deaths, down 7 from yesterday. Since April 1, in the latest wave of the virus in Thailand, a total of 1,802,526 confirmed Covid-19 infections have been reported.
In the 24 hour period since the last count, the CCSA has reported 10,513 recoveries, up 438 from yesterday. There are now 102,317 people currently receiving treatment for Covid-19, down 769 from yesterday, including 2,585 in the ICU and 583 on ventilators. The strange inconsistencies yesterday showing that hospitals had 9,000 patients less than zero in them have been retroactively revised indicating a typo in the data released to the public yesterday. Vaccination data is still wildly inconsistent though.
Of the new Covid-19 infections, 120 were found in correctional facilities, 679 were identified by community testing, and 9,001 were uncovered by walk-in testing. 2,898 antigen test kits were used, though their results are officially considered inconclusive.
PROVINCIAL COVID-19 DATA
As tourism provinces prepare to reopen, Bangkok’s daily Covid-19 infections fell below 1,000 for the first time in months with 908 infections in the last 24 hours. Phuket saw 126 new Covid-19 cases as daily infections continue their downward trend. There were 2 new deaths, pushing the total deaths on the island over 100 to 101. 1,969 people are still under medical care with 263 being discharged in the last 24 hours.
Chonburi daily infections have been steadily falling and dipped below 300 for the first time in months today, with 299 infections, falling off the top 10 provinces for daily infections. While 686 people were released from medical care or supervision, 6,454 people are still under medical care there and 691 people have died so far in the province, with 2 new deaths yesterday.
Provinces that surpassed others in total Covid-19 deaths, several are tourist-focused regions. Prachuap Khiri Khan (whose numbers yesterday nearly doubled from the day before), Chiang Mai, and Phang Nga all moved up, along with Pattani, Udon Thani, and Uttaradit.
Nan has reported no new Covid-19 cases for 6 of the last 7 days and is joined only by Nong Bua Lamphu as the 2 provinces without new Covid-19 in today’s report. The provinces with the highest number of new Covid-19 infections over the last 24 hours are as follows:
|PROVINCE
|TODAY
|FROM YESTERDAY
|TOTAL
|1
|Bangkok
|908
|▼
|391,850
|7
|Songkhla
|676
|▲
|41,647
|19
|Nakhon Si Thammarat
|662
|▲
|24,801
|10
|Yala
|432
|▼
|37,212
|15
|Pattani
|422
|▼
|31,967
|38
|Chiang Mai
|412
|▲
|12,993
|36
|Prachuap Khiri Khan
|341
|▲
|13,345
|23
|Tak
|309
|▲
|19,749
|2
|Samut Prakan
|307
|▼
|119,955
|12
|Narathiwat
|306
|▼
|33,496
Full provincial Covid-19 figures are below:
|CENTRAL PROVINCES
|TODAY
|TOTAL
|1
|Bangkok
|908
|▼
|391,850
|2
|Samut Prakan
|307
|▼
|119,955
|4
|Samut Sakhon
|84
|▼
|91,560
|6
|Nonthaburi
|94
|▲
|56,062
|9
|Pathum Thani
|79
|▼
|37,558
|13
|Nakhon Pathom
|87
|▲
|33,030
|16
|Saraburi
|115
|▼
|28,841
|17
|Ayutthaya
|75
|▼
|28,567
|32
|Lopburi
|62
|▼
|15,817
|36
|Nakhon Sawan
|134
|▼
|13,170
|38
|Suphan Buri
|66
|▲
|12,723
|42
|Ang Thong
|18
|▼
|10,462
|43
|Samut Songkhram
|29
|▲
|10,110
|44
|Nakhon Nayok
|29
|▼
|10,035
|46
|Phetchabun
|149
|▲
|9,611
|51
|Kamphaeng Phet
|18
|▲
|7,503
|55
|Sukhothai
|9
|▼
|5,669
|56
|Phitsanulok
|33
|▲
|5,589
|59
|Phichit
|20
|▲
|4,568
|67
|Uthai Thani
|3
|▲
|3,079
|69
|Sing Buri
|8
|▼
|2,779
|73
|Chai Nat
|2
|▲
|2,330
|NORTHEASTERN PROVINCES
|TODAY
|TOTAL
|18
|Nakhon Ratchasima
|96
|▲
|28,260
|24
|Ubon Ratchathani
|104
|▲
|18,238
|26
|Khon Kaen
|172
|▲
|16,789
|28
|Udon Thani
|161
|▲
|16,490
|29
|Buriram
|30
|▲
|16,455
|30
|Surin
|61
|▲
|16,400
|31
|Sisaket
|81
|▲
|15,848
|39
|Roi Et
|13
|▼
|12,290
|41
|Maha Sarakham
|23
|▼
|10,547
|45
|Chaiyaphum
|25
|▼
|9,666
|49
|Kalasin
|43
|▲
|8,579
|50
|Sakon Nakhon
|18
|▲
|7,540
|57
|Yasothon
|18
|▲
|5,214
|58
|Nakhon Phanom
|1
|▼
|4,859
|62
|Nong Bua Lamphu
|0
|▼
|4,137
|65
|Nong Khai
|20
|▼
|3,443
|66
|Loei
|16
|▲
|3,417
|68
|Amnat Charoen
|1
|•
|2,889
|74
|Mukdahan
|4
|▼
|2,223
|75
|Bueng Kan
|3
|▲
|1,914
|SOUTHERN PROVINCES
|TODAY
|TOTAL
|7
|Songkhla
|676
|▲
|41,647
|10
|Yala
|432
|▼
|37,212
|12
|Narathiwat
|306
|▼
|33,496
|14
|Pattani
|422
|▼
|31,967
|19
|Nakhon Si Thammarat
|662
|▲
|24,801
|25
|Surat Thani
|241
|▲
|17,030
|33
|Phuket
|125
|▼
|14,092
|40
|Chumphon
|118
|▼
|11,681
|47
|Ranong
|15
|▼
|9,248
|48
|Trang
|202
|▲
|8,792
|52
|Phatthalung
|20
|▼
|7,029
|53
|Krabi
|91
|▲
|6,813
|60
|Phang Nga
|66
|▼
|4,145
|64
|Satun
|138
|▲
|3,596
|NORTHERN PROVINCES
|TODAY
|TOTAL
|37
|Chiang Mai
|412
|▲
|12,993
|61
|Uttaradit
|21
|▲
|4,144
|63
|Chiang Rai
|24
|▲
|4,071
|70
|Lamphun
|4
|▼
|2,585
|71
|Lampang
|7
|▼
|2,557
|72
|Nan
|0
|•
|2,379
|76
|Phayao
|20
|▲
|1,848
|77
|Phrae
|10
|▲
|1,726
|78
|Mae Hong Son
|28
|▼
|1,308
|EASTERN PROVINCES
|TODAY
|TOTAL
|3
|Chonburi
|299
|▼
|98,291
|8
|Rayong
|227
|▼
|38,860
|15
|Chachoengsao
|88
|▼
|31,691
|20
|Prachinburi
|209
|▲
|21,149
|27
|Chanthaburi
|248
|▲
|16,741
|34
|Sa Kaeo
|149
|▲
|13,439
|54
|Trat
|42
|▼
|6,625
|WESTERN PROVINCES
|TODAY
|TOTAL
|5
|Prisons
|120
|▲
|72,289
|11
|Ratchaburi
|238
|▲
|34,999
|21
|Phetchaburi
|146
|▼
|20,966
|22
|Kanchanaburi
|125
|▲
|19,789
|23
|Tak
|309
|▲
|19,749
|35
|Prachuap Khiri Khan
|341
|▲
|13,345
SOURCE: DDC & CCSA
