Covid-19 Friday: 66 deaths, 9,810 infections, provincial data

Today, the CCSA reported 9,810 new Covid-19 infections, up 83 since yesterday, and 66 Coronavirus-related deaths, down 7 from yesterday. Since April 1, in the latest wave of the virus in Thailand, a total of 1,802,526 confirmed Covid-19 infections have been reported.

In the 24 hour period since the last count, the CCSA has reported 10,513 recoveries, up 438 from yesterday. There are now 102,317 people currently receiving treatment for Covid-19, down 769 from yesterday, including 2,585 in the ICU and 583 on ventilators. The strange inconsistencies yesterday showing that hospitals had 9,000 patients less than zero in them have been retroactively revised indicating a typo in the data released to the public yesterday. Vaccination data is still wildly inconsistent though.

Of the new Covid-19 infections, 120 were found in correctional facilities, 679 were identified by community testing, and 9,001 were uncovered by walk-in testing. 2,898 antigen test kits were used, though their results are officially considered inconclusive.

PROVINCIAL COVID-19 DATA

As tourism provinces prepare to reopen, Bangkok’s daily Covid-19 infections fell below 1,000 for the first time in months with 908 infections in the last 24 hours. Phuket saw 126 new Covid-19 cases as daily infections continue their downward trend. There were 2 new deaths, pushing the total deaths on the island over 100 to 101. 1,969 people are still under medical care with 263 being discharged in the last 24 hours.

Chonburi daily infections have been steadily falling and dipped below 300 for the first time in months today, with 299 infections, falling off the top 10 provinces for daily infections. While 686 people were released from medical care or supervision, 6,454 people are still under medical care there and 691 people have died so far in the province, with 2 new deaths yesterday.

Provinces that surpassed others in total Covid-19 deaths, several are tourist-focused regions. Prachuap Khiri Khan (whose numbers yesterday nearly doubled from the day before), Chiang Mai, and Phang Nga all moved up, along with Pattani, Udon Thani, and Uttaradit.

Nan has reported no new Covid-19 cases for 6 of the last 7 days and is joined only by Nong Bua Lamphu as the 2 provinces without new Covid-19 in today’s report. The provinces with the highest number of new Covid-19 infections over the last 24 hours are as follows:

PROVINCE TODAY FROM YESTERDAY TOTAL 1 Bangkok 908 ▼ 391,850 7 Songkhla 676 ▲ 41,647 19 Nakhon Si Thammarat 662 ▲ 24,801 10 Yala 432 ▼ 37,212 15 Pattani 422 ▼ 31,967 38 Chiang Mai 412 ▲ 12,993 36 Prachuap Khiri Khan 341 ▲ 13,345 23 Tak 309 ▲ 19,749 2 Samut Prakan 307 ▼ 119,955 12 Narathiwat 306 ▼ 33,496

Full provincial Covid-19 figures are below:

CENTRAL PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL 1 Bangkok 908 ▼ 391,850 2 Samut Prakan 307 ▼ 119,955 4 Samut Sakhon 84 ▼ 91,560 6 Nonthaburi 94 ▲ 56,062 9 Pathum Thani 79 ▼ 37,558 13 Nakhon Pathom 87 ▲ 33,030 16 Saraburi 115 ▼ 28,841 17 Ayutthaya 75 ▼ 28,567 32 Lopburi 62 ▼ 15,817 36 Nakhon Sawan 134 ▼ 13,170 38 Suphan Buri 66 ▲ 12,723 42 Ang Thong 18 ▼ 10,462 43 Samut Songkhram 29 ▲ 10,110 44 Nakhon Nayok 29 ▼ 10,035 46 Phetchabun 149 ▲ 9,611 51 Kamphaeng Phet 18 ▲ 7,503 55 Sukhothai 9 ▼ 5,669 56 Phitsanulok 33 ▲ 5,589 59 Phichit 20 ▲ 4,568 67 Uthai Thani 3 ▲ 3,079 69 Sing Buri 8 ▼ 2,779 73 Chai Nat 2 ▲ 2,330

NORTHEASTERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL 18 Nakhon Ratchasima 96 ▲ 28,260 24 Ubon Ratchathani 104 ▲ 18,238 26 Khon Kaen 172 ▲ 16,789 28 Udon Thani 161 ▲ 16,490 29 Buriram 30 ▲ 16,455 30 Surin 61 ▲ 16,400 31 Sisaket 81 ▲ 15,848 39 Roi Et 13 ▼ 12,290 41 Maha Sarakham 23 ▼ 10,547 45 Chaiyaphum 25 ▼ 9,666 49 Kalasin 43 ▲ 8,579 50 Sakon Nakhon 18 ▲ 7,540 57 Yasothon 18 ▲ 5,214 58 Nakhon Phanom 1 ▼ 4,859 62 Nong Bua Lamphu 0 ▼ 4,137 65 Nong Khai 20 ▼ 3,443 66 Loei 16 ▲ 3,417 68 Amnat Charoen 1 • 2,889 74 Mukdahan 4 ▼ 2,223 75 Bueng Kan 3 ▲ 1,914

SOUTHERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL 7 Songkhla 676 ▲ 41,647 10 Yala 432 ▼ 37,212 12 Narathiwat 306 ▼ 33,496 14 Pattani 422 ▼ 31,967 19 Nakhon Si Thammarat 662 ▲ 24,801 25 Surat Thani 241 ▲ 17,030 33 Phuket 125 ▼ 14,092 40 Chumphon 118 ▼ 11,681 47 Ranong 15 ▼ 9,248 48 Trang 202 ▲ 8,792 52 Phatthalung 20 ▼ 7,029 53 Krabi 91 ▲ 6,813 60 Phang Nga 66 ▼ 4,145 64 Satun 138 ▲ 3,596

NORTHERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL 37 Chiang Mai 412 ▲ 12,993 61 Uttaradit 21 ▲ 4,144 63 Chiang Rai 24 ▲ 4,071 70 Lamphun 4 ▼ 2,585 71 Lampang 7 ▼ 2,557 72 Nan 0 • 2,379 76 Phayao 20 ▲ 1,848 77 Phrae 10 ▲ 1,726 78 Mae Hong Son 28 ▼ 1,308

EASTERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL 3 Chonburi 299 ▼ 98,291 8 Rayong 227 ▼ 38,860 15 Chachoengsao 88 ▼ 31,691 20 Prachinburi 209 ▲ 21,149 27 Chanthaburi 248 ▲ 16,741 34 Sa Kaeo 149 ▲ 13,439 54 Trat 42 ▼ 6,625

WESTERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL 5 Prisons 120 ▲ 72,289 11 Ratchaburi 238 ▲ 34,999 21 Phetchaburi 146 ▼ 20,966 22 Kanchanaburi 125 ▲ 19,789 23 Tak 309 ▲ 19,749 35 Prachuap Khiri Khan 341 ▲ 13,345

SOURCE: DDC & CCSA

