Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Covid-19 Friday: 66 deaths, 9,810 infections, provincial data

Neill Fronde

Published

 on 

PHOTO: 22 October Covid-19 Update (via The Thaiger)

Today, the CCSA reported 9,810 new Covid-19 infections, up 83 since yesterday, and 66 Coronavirus-related deaths, down 7 from yesterday. Since April 1, in the latest wave of the virus in Thailand, a total of 1,802,526 confirmed Covid-19 infections have been reported.

Covid-19 Friday: 66 deaths, 9,810 infections, provincial data

In the 24 hour period since the last count, the CCSA has reported 10,513 recoveries, up 438 from yesterday. There are now 102,317 people currently receiving treatment for Covid-19, down 769 from yesterday, including 2,585 in the ICU and 583 on ventilators. The strange inconsistencies yesterday showing that hospitals had 9,000 patients less than zero in them have been retroactively revised indicating a typo in the data released to the public yesterday. Vaccination data is still wildly inconsistent though.

 



Of the new Covid-19 infections, 120 were found in correctional facilities, 679 were identified by community testing, and 9,001 were uncovered by walk-in testing. 2,898 antigen test kits were used, though their results are officially considered inconclusive.

 



OTHER COVID-19 NEWS

PROVINCIAL COVID-19 DATA

As tourism provinces prepare to reopen, Bangkok’s daily Covid-19 infections fell below 1,000 for the first time in months with 908 infections in the last 24 hours. Phuket saw 126 new Covid-19 cases as daily infections continue their downward trend. There were 2 new deaths, pushing the total deaths on the island over 100 to 101. 1,969 people are still under medical care with 263 being discharged in the last 24 hours.

Chonburi daily infections have been steadily falling and dipped below 300 for the first time in months today, with 299 infections, falling off the top 10 provinces for daily infections. While 686 people were released from medical care or supervision, 6,454 people are still under medical care there and 691 people have died so far in the province, with 2 new deaths yesterday.

Provinces that surpassed others in total Covid-19 deaths, several are tourist-focused regions. Prachuap Khiri Khan (whose numbers yesterday nearly doubled from the day before), Chiang Mai, and Phang Nga all moved up, along with Pattani, Udon Thani, and Uttaradit.

Nan has reported no new Covid-19 cases for 6 of the last 7 days and is joined only by Nong Bua Lamphu as the 2 provinces without new Covid-19 in today’s report. The provinces with the highest number of new Covid-19 infections over the last 24 hours are as follows:

PROVINCE TODAY FROM YESTERDAY TOTAL
1 Bangkok 908 391,850
7 Songkhla 676 41,647
19 Nakhon Si Thammarat 662 24,801
10 Yala 432 37,212
15 Pattani 422 31,967
38 Chiang Mai 412 12,993
36 Prachuap Khiri Khan 341 13,345
23 Tak 309 19,749
2 Samut Prakan 307 119,955
12 Narathiwat 306 33,496

 

22OCT Covid-19 in Tourist Provinces

 

Full provincial Covid-19 figures are below:

CENTRAL PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL
1 Bangkok 908 391,850
2 Samut Prakan 307 119,955
4 Samut Sakhon 84 91,560
6 Nonthaburi 94 56,062
9 Pathum Thani 79 37,558
13 Nakhon Pathom 87 33,030
16 Saraburi 115 28,841
17 Ayutthaya 75 28,567
32 Lopburi 62 15,817
36 Nakhon Sawan 134 13,170
38 Suphan Buri 66 12,723
42 Ang Thong 18 10,462
43 Samut Songkhram 29 10,110
44 Nakhon Nayok 29 10,035
46 Phetchabun 149 9,611
51 Kamphaeng Phet 18 7,503
55 Sukhothai 9 5,669
56 Phitsanulok 33 5,589
59 Phichit 20 4,568
67 Uthai Thani 3 3,079
69 Sing Buri 8 2,779
73 Chai Nat 2 2,330

 

NORTHEASTERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL
18 Nakhon Ratchasima 96 28,260
24 Ubon Ratchathani 104 18,238
26 Khon Kaen 172 16,789
28 Udon Thani 161 16,490
29 Buriram 30 16,455
30 Surin 61 16,400
31 Sisaket 81 15,848
39 Roi Et 13 12,290
41 Maha Sarakham 23 10,547
45 Chaiyaphum 25 9,666
49 Kalasin 43 8,579
50 Sakon Nakhon 18 7,540
57 Yasothon 18 5,214
58 Nakhon Phanom 1 4,859
62 Nong Bua Lamphu 0 4,137
65 Nong Khai 20 3,443
66 Loei 16 3,417
68 Amnat Charoen 1 2,889
74 Mukdahan 4 2,223
75 Bueng Kan 3 1,914

 

SOUTHERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL
7 Songkhla 676 41,647
10 Yala 432 37,212
12 Narathiwat 306 33,496
14 Pattani 422 31,967
19 Nakhon Si Thammarat 662 24,801
25 Surat Thani 241 17,030
33 Phuket 125 14,092
40 Chumphon 118 11,681
47 Ranong 15 9,248
48 Trang 202 8,792
52 Phatthalung 20 7,029
53 Krabi 91 6,813
60 Phang Nga 66 4,145
64 Satun 138 3,596

 

NORTHERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL
37 Chiang Mai 412 12,993
61 Uttaradit 21 4,144
63 Chiang Rai 24 4,071
70 Lamphun 4 2,585
71 Lampang 7 2,557
72 Nan 0 2,379
76 Phayao 20 1,848
77 Phrae 10 1,726
78 Mae Hong Son 28 1,308

 

EASTERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL
3 Chonburi 299 98,291
8 Rayong 227 38,860
15 Chachoengsao 88 31,691
20 Prachinburi 209 21,149
27 Chanthaburi 248 16,741
34 Sa Kaeo 149 13,439
54 Trat 42 6,625

 

WESTERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL
5 Prisons 120 72,289
11 Ratchaburi 238 34,999
21 Phetchaburi 146 20,966
22 Kanchanaburi 125 19,789
23 Tak 309 19,749
35 Prachuap Khiri Khan 341 13,345

 

SOURCE: DDC & CCSA

SOURCE: DDC & CCSA

 

Neill Fronde

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10 years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

Trending