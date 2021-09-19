Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Covid-19: Detailed info on vaccinations, hospitalisations, and provinces
Covid-19 numbers continue to slowly fall as today’s report from the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration saw 117 deaths and 13,576 new infections in the past 24 hours. 131,095 people remain under medical supervision while 12,492 people have been released from medical care in the last 24 hours, bring the total recovered from the virus to 1,330,238.
395 of the infections were uncovered within Thailand’s prison system, where nearly 66,000 total Covid-19 cases have been found since April. Another 2,509 possible cases are pending after testing positive using less reliable antigen test kits, but they will not be counted in the country’s official Covid-19 numbers until testing positive with an RT-PCR test.
Currently, there are 3,646 people receiving critical treatment in ICU facilities in hospitals and 768 people requiring the use of ventilators.
There have now been a total of 15,363 deaths and 1,476,477 Covid-19 infections since the beginning of the more contagious third wave of the Coronavirus beginning April 3.
OTHER COVID-19 NEWS:
- Phuket has seen infections remaining steady with one new Sandbox infection and one new death, the second of a prison inmate this week. Read the story here.
- PM Prayut Chan-o-Cha has agreed to suggest to the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration to lift Covid-19 restrictions on theatres and filmmaking. Read the story here.
- The CCSA released a statement with several conflicting vaccination goals for Thailand for the month of October, with the main target to hit 50% vaccination. Read the story here.
- Over half of the prison population in the Correctional Institute for Young Offenders in Nakhon Si Thammarat has tested positive for Covid-19, causing the prison to seal off. Read the story here.
HOSPITALS & MEDICAL CARE
After a steady decline in hospitalisations and Covid-19 patients under medical care, the last few days have seen the numbers slowly climbing again. Of note, while the totals have decreased by 35,000 throughout the month and those in home and community isolation have dropped 80%, those patients in hospital care has nearly doubled since the beginning of the month.
VACCINATIONS
While vaccinations have been slow in Thailand, September has seen a fairly steady daily rate of people being administered vaccines, with daily inoculations between 700,000 and 900,000 each day aside from weekends when the figures are about halved.
With 43.6 million vaccines administered, nearly 14.3 million people are new fully vaccinated and the number of people who have received a third vaccine or booster shot is approaching 900,000.
PROVINCIAL NEWS:
While the daily provincial update information available has been spotty this week, The Thaiger is working to provide full information on provincial updates in English as soon as possible.
The 14 provinces (and the prison system which is counted separately) are included below with daily infection numbers for the last week. Totals are included for the entire pandemic and from April 1 when the third wave of Covid-19 began it’s far more infectious spread throughout Thailand.
|PROVINCE
|From 1 Apr
|12 Sep
|13 Sep
|14 Sep
|15 Sep
|16 Sep
|17 Sep
|18 Sep
|TOTAL
|1
|Bangkok
|319,666
|3,356
|3,329
|2,788
|2,772
|2,386
|2,911
|2,843
|340,551
|2
|Samut Prakan
|92,721
|832
|443
|811
|1,351
|1,455
|1,110
|1,018
|99,741
|3
|Samut Sakhon
|82,390
|506
|402
|542
|404
|338
|387
|288
|85,257
|4
|Chonburi
|72,554
|848
|650
|955
|835
|973
|935
|848
|78,598
|5
|Prisons
|62,361
|276
|163
|271
|451
|394
|790
|854
|65,560
|6
|Nonthaburi
|47,818
|410
|468
|482
|359
|295
|326
|399
|50,557
|7
|Pathum Thani
|33,481
|196
|207
|70
|164
|139
|177
|138
|34,572
|8
|Nakhon Pathom
|28,876
|194
|158
|167
|145
|148
|128
|145
|20,962
|9
|Chachoengsao
|26,157
|206
|148
|208
|284
|208
|167
|224
|27,602
|10
|Rayong
|22,654
|524
|647
|217
|680
|445
|136
|414
|20,217
|11
|Ratchaburi
|22,795
|216
|299
|314
|137
|389
|50
|378
|125,670
|12
|Songkhla
|22,374
|396
|301
|272
|327
|470
|312
|370
|24,322
|13
|Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya
|23,707
|221
|217
|206
|134
|80
|110
|106
|24,781
|14
|Saraburi
|21,412
|251
|233
|127
|218
|279
|329
|289
|23,138
|15
|Nakhon Ratchasima
|20,989
|168
|212
|162
|178
|163
|200
|328
|22,400
SOURCE: Department of Disease Control
