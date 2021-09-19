Connect with us

Thailand

Lack of migrant workers forces government to appeal to Thais to fill vacant jobs

Jack Arthur

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Solidarity Center/Flickr

A shortage of migrant workers has driven the Thai government to appeal to Thais to do the jobs that have been left vacant. The Phuket News says there are over 400,000 jobs that need to be filled after migrant workers were unable to fill them due to Covid restrictions, which prevented them from entering Thailand.

Labour Minister Suchart Chomklin says that many industries need labourers because migrant workers have been forbidden from entering Thailand to work, says the National News Bureau of Thailand. Migrant workers have been prohibited from coming into Thailand to work since March of last year. Suchart says that Thais who are as old as 35 and have a high school, or less education, will be considered for these jobs. He adds that the labourers’ salaries will be contingent on their level of education, which will qualify them for overtime and other benefits.

Suchart went on to say that there is a high demand for Thai and foreign workers in several industries, such as apparel, canned food, and electronics. The Department of Employment plans to survey employment demands among several businesses that plan to hire Thai workers instead of migrant workers. Over 110 thousand Thais have already registered for jobs with the DOE.

SOURCE: The Phuket News NNT

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
image
AdvocatusDiaboli
2021-09-19 16:44
25 minutes ago, Fluke said: Yes, work long hours in construction and then sleep on the building site Working on the site from morning 'till night That's livin' alright Sounds just like Düsseldorf …… Auf Wiedersehen Pet!
image
Stardust
2021-09-19 17:13
1 hour ago, Yinn said: Wrong. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Rankings_of_universities_in_South_East_Asia Wrong. Is because they cheaper. Also reliable, they live worker camp, nothing fun to do = work everyday. By the way Thanatorn also critized the education system in Thailand and said it needed…
image
gummy
2021-09-19 17:36
2 hours ago, Griff1315 said: Anything to help all those poor young men flying around on their Honda Waves with nothing better to do why not.... Well that is one point of view but the super wealthy owners who pay…
image
Stonker
2021-09-19 19:38
3 hours ago, Yinn said: Yes, have three style university มหาวิทยาลัย = university (doctor, lawyer, engineer etc) วิทยาลัยเทคนิค = technical college (Wood and Metal) วิทยาลัยอาชีว = vocational college I don't want to nit-pick, but those aren't "schools" but higher education.…
image
Stonker
2021-09-19 19:56
2 hours ago, Stardust said: By the way Thanatorn also critized the education system in Thailand and said it needed to reform and invest more in education because otherwise Thailand will be not able for the global competitions. The structure…
Jack Arthur

Jack is from the USA, has a B.A. in English, and writes on a variety of topics. He lives in Thailand.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Drugs3 hours ago

Meth busts yield 882,000 pills and 5.6kg of meth in Songkhla
Protests3 hours ago

Coup anniversary marked by car mob with over 1000 vehicles
Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 hours ago

Government speeds rollout with 152.9 million vaccines this year

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Phuket5 hours ago

Phuket domestic travel rules need streamlining, officials discuss
Politics5 hours ago

Nida Poll: PM Prayut shouldn’t take over PPRP or form new party
Thailand7 hours ago

Nakhon Si Thammarat prison sealed off as infections climb
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Coronavirus (Covid-19)7 hours ago

Covid-19: Detailed info on vaccinations, hospitalisations, and provinces
Thailand7 hours ago

Lack of migrant workers forces government to appeal to Thais to fill vacant jobs
Thailand8 hours ago

Songkhla motorcycle showroom catches on fire, no injuries reported
Phuket8 hours ago

Covid-19 prison death yesterday the second this week in Phuket
Thailand9 hours ago

Unemployed Bangkok chef arrested after allegedly trying to sell rare butterflies to undercover agents
Coronavirus (Covid-19)9 hours ago

Phuket Covid-19: 1 Phuket Prison death, 1 Sandbox infection
Central Thailand10 hours ago

Bovine attack kills forest ranger in Khao Yai National Park
Thailand11 hours ago

Korat Police allegedly use police van for trip to beach
Thailand12 hours ago

Kalasin man allegedly robs convenience store and then a gold shop the next day before being arrested
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14 | Thaiger
Thailand5 days ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism7 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism7 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism7 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending