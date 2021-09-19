Lack of migrant workers forces government to appeal to Thais to fill vacant jobs

A shortage of migrant workers has driven the Thai government to appeal to Thais to do the jobs that have been left vacant. The Phuket News says there are over 400,000 jobs that need to be filled after migrant workers were unable to fill them due to Covid restrictions, which prevented them from entering Thailand.

Labour Minister Suchart Chomklin says that many industries need labourers because migrant workers have been forbidden from entering Thailand to work, says the National News Bureau of Thailand. Migrant workers have been prohibited from coming into Thailand to work since March of last year. Suchart says that Thais who are as old as 35 and have a high school, or less education, will be considered for these jobs. He adds that the labourers’ salaries will be contingent on their level of education, which will qualify them for overtime and other benefits.

Suchart went on to say that there is a high demand for Thai and foreign workers in several industries, such as apparel, canned food, and electronics. The Department of Employment plans to survey employment demands among several businesses that plan to hire Thai workers instead of migrant workers. Over 110 thousand Thais have already registered for jobs with the DOE.

SOURCE: The Phuket News NNT

