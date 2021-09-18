Connect with us

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Prayut to propose to CCSA to reopen theatres, allow filmmaking

Neill Fronde

Published

 on 

FILE PHOTO: PM Prayut said he would pass on a proposal to reopen theatres to the CCSA.

Fans of the silver screen may have some good news coming soon, as Prime Minister General Prayut Chan-o-cha has agreed to pass on a proposal from the Creative Industry and Artist Network to reopen theatres and to allow filmmaking to proceed again.

The prime minister met with representatives of the network which acts as a lobbying force on behalf of more than 40 entertainment industry organizations as well as individual artists on a national and local level. The meeting took place through video conferencing and PM Prayut was sympathetic to the plight of the industry during Covid-19.

The network pleaded to allow film crews to resume filming around the country in order to produce new content. They also proposed relaxing restrictions to allow movie theatres and other arts venues to reopen in low-risk areas in order to share that content. Cinemas have faced repeated closures due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

A government spokesperson said that the Prime Minister listen to their requests and assured them that he agreed with their proposal and would pass it on to the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, which is the governing body that would ultimately have control over the decision.

He suggested that the CCSA would look over the proposal and create the necessary restrictions and regulations to allow for a safe work environment for all the people struggling because of Covid-19 in the creative and arts industry.

PM Prayut also promised to work for financial relief for the industry including financial aid programs like soft loans and allowing tax breaks in an attempt to keep filmmakers and other artistic businesses solvent during the pandemic.

SOURCE: National News Bureau of Thailand

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
image
HolyCowCm
2021-09-18 15:37
If this guy thinks this is a good idea then he should just open up everything that is indoors. There must be a way the good Thai folk can oust him for having one banana short of a bunch.
image
PompeyLlama
2021-09-18 15:45
46 minutes ago, Thaiger said: Fans of the silver screen may have some good news coming soon, as Prime Minister General Prayut Chan-o-cha has agreed to pass on a proposal from the Creative Industry and Artist Network to reopen theatres…
image
Bob20
2021-09-18 15:46
Coming to a theatre near you: "Covid-19 the Movie"
Neill Fronde

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10 years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Tourism3 hours ago

Local businesses say they aren’t profiting from Phuket Sandbox
Crime3 hours ago

Woman shot by stray gunfire during motorcycle shooting
Phuket5 hours ago

Phuket pair arrested in possession of meth pills, homemade gun

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Coronavirus (Covid-19)5 hours ago

Prayut to propose to CCSA to reopen theatres, allow filmmaking
Coronavirus (Covid-19)6 hours ago

Saturday Covid-19 UPDATE: Select provincial totals
Transport6 hours ago

Woman dresses as astronaut to show moon-like road condition
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Coronavirus (Covid-19)7 hours ago

CCSA announces vaccination goals for October; 50% inoculated
Coronavirus (Covid-19)9 hours ago

Phuket Covid-19: 235 daily infections, 238 hospital beds available
Coronavirus (Covid-19)10 hours ago

Saturday Covid Update: 122 Deaths 14,109 new infections
Thailand1 day ago

Oct 1 reopening NOT confirmed, Kpop star sparks frenzy for Thai meatballs |Thailand News Today
Hua Hin1 day ago

Final arguments Tuesday on dual pricing suit against Health Ministry
World1 day ago

Texas lawyer dressed as Halloween’s Michael Myers to spread hurricane cheer
Thailand1 day ago

The Last Dance feat. Mike | Thaiger Bites | September 17
Thailand1 day ago

No “October reopening” plan has been approved – CCSA
Thailand1 day ago

Public Health Ministry defends October 1 reopening
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14 | Thaiger
Thailand4 days ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism7 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism7 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism7 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending