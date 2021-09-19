Connect with us

Thailand

Nakhon Si Thammarat prison sealed off as infections climb

Jack Arthur

Published

 on 

File Photo

A prison in Nakhon Si Thammarat that earlier in the week announced it had a Covid outbreak, has been sealed off after over 100 infections were discovered among inmates, says Governor Kraisorn Wisitwong. The Correctional Institute for Young Offenders, which, despite its name houses many prisoners over the age of 60, has announced that 130 more infections have been found. Currently, over half of the prison’s population, 1,325 out of 2,315 people, has tested positive for Covid.

Kraisorn has ordered a field hospital to be built inside the prison to treat patients who have mild symptoms. None of the 61 officials who work at the prison has tested positive and all officials are routinely tested. The governor went on to say that the prison will not be taking in any new prisoners at this time. Also, the prisoners that were going to stay at the prison have been transferred to nearby prisons instead. Prisoners about to be released will have to quarantine for 14 additional days and will be tested for Covid 3 times before they are let out.

Covid outbreaks at prisons have been a recurring problem throughout the pandemic. Almost 400 prisoners tested positive for Covid today and over 60,000 inmates have already contracted the virus since the pandemic started.

For more information on Covid-19 Insurance, CLICK HERE.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
image
Soidog
2021-09-19 18:22
2 minutes ago, Fluke said: When you do sarcasm on the internet , the usual way to show that you are being sarcastic is to do a "r-s" at the end of your post or to use an emoji What’s…
image
Griff1315
2021-09-19 18:22
1 minute ago, Fluke said: When you do sarcasm on the internet , the usual way to show that you are being sarcastic is to do a "r-s" at the end of your post or to use an emoji I…
image
Fluke
2021-09-19 18:23
2 hours ago, gummy said: Simple English really. From the article "over 100 infections were discovered among inmates". Now find the definition of inmates and that may give you the clue as to why @Griff1315 stated no prison officers were infected 😆 He…
image
Fluke
2021-09-19 18:28
4 minutes ago, Soidog said: What’s the internet standard emoji for sarcasm? r-s! 🙃 An upside down smiley face denotes sarcasm
image
AdvocatusDiaboli
2021-09-19 18:48
39 minutes ago, Soidog said: Agreed. If mobile phones and bags of drugs can get in then Covid can. Last time I checked a Mobile phone was much bigger than the Covid virus 😉 If prisoners buy there own comforts…
Jack Arthur

Jack is from the USA, has a B.A. in English, and writes on a variety of topics. He lives in Thailand.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Drugs3 hours ago

Meth busts yield 882,000 pills and 5.6kg of meth in Songkhla
Protests3 hours ago

Coup anniversary marked by car mob with over 1000 vehicles
Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 hours ago

Government speeds rollout with 152.9 million vaccines this year

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Phuket5 hours ago

Phuket domestic travel rules need streamlining, officials discuss
Politics5 hours ago

Nida Poll: PM Prayut shouldn’t take over PPRP or form new party
Thailand7 hours ago

Nakhon Si Thammarat prison sealed off as infections climb
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Coronavirus (Covid-19)7 hours ago

Covid-19: Detailed info on vaccinations, hospitalisations, and provinces
Thailand7 hours ago

Lack of migrant workers forces government to appeal to Thais to fill vacant jobs
Thailand8 hours ago

Songkhla motorcycle showroom catches on fire, no injuries reported
Phuket8 hours ago

Covid-19 prison death yesterday the second this week in Phuket
Thailand9 hours ago

Unemployed Bangkok chef arrested after allegedly trying to sell rare butterflies to undercover agents
Coronavirus (Covid-19)9 hours ago

Phuket Covid-19: 1 Phuket Prison death, 1 Sandbox infection
Central Thailand10 hours ago

Bovine attack kills forest ranger in Khao Yai National Park
Thailand11 hours ago

Korat Police allegedly use police van for trip to beach
Thailand12 hours ago

Kalasin man allegedly robs convenience store and then a gold shop the next day before being arrested
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14 | Thaiger
Thailand5 days ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism7 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism7 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism7 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending