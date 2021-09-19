Nakhon Si Thammarat prison sealed off as infections climb

A prison in Nakhon Si Thammarat that earlier in the week announced it had a Covid outbreak, has been sealed off after over 100 infections were discovered among inmates, says Governor Kraisorn Wisitwong. The Correctional Institute for Young Offenders, which, despite its name houses many prisoners over the age of 60, has announced that 130 more infections have been found. Currently, over half of the prison’s population, 1,325 out of 2,315 people, has tested positive for Covid.

Kraisorn has ordered a field hospital to be built inside the prison to treat patients who have mild symptoms. None of the 61 officials who work at the prison has tested positive and all officials are routinely tested. The governor went on to say that the prison will not be taking in any new prisoners at this time. Also, the prisoners that were going to stay at the prison have been transferred to nearby prisons instead. Prisoners about to be released will have to quarantine for 14 additional days and will be tested for Covid 3 times before they are let out.

Covid outbreaks at prisons have been a recurring problem throughout the pandemic. Almost 400 prisoners tested positive for Covid today and over 60,000 inmates have already contracted the virus since the pandemic started.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

