Coronavirus (Covid-19)
CCSA predicts that Covid-19 infections may have peaked
Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration officials are saying that there are encouraging signs that Covid-19 infections are levelling off and have peaked. The news comes despite some doctors predicting up to 400,000 new cases, or even, as one doctor suggested, half the Thai population having or having had Covid-19 by the end of the next 100 days without mass vaccination.
The CCSA said that the new Covid-19 infection numbers have peaked and are no longer sharply rising and have levelled off, albeit at around 20,000 infections a day. Provinces are seeing a 59% rate of infection, while the Greater Bangkok region has a 41% infection rate, which they expect to hold steady, but they urge vigilance as even vaccinated people can still be infected.
Wait times for hospital beds for critically ill people are also decreasing as community and home isolation programmes for lower-risk patients free up many beds in medical facilities. Nearly 9,500 beds are currently in 70 community isolation centres throughout Bangkok. 14 community centres are equipped to perform standard RT-PCR tests and 7 are about to treat mild symptoms in 1,000 patients.
A urologic surgeon says that the third wave of Covid-19 is past its peak but the outbreak is not nearly over. He analysed 2 weeks of local infections as well as the nature of the outbreak and data from other countries to conclude that it will be slowing down. He believes that Thailand peaked at 23,000 infections in a day recently and will start to slow like India who peaked at 400,000 daily infections and then quickly slowed down.
He says though that it took a few months for the infection rate to swell so high, so it will take several months to come back down as well, and predicted numbers will drop to under 20,000 and slowly ease back to 10,000 and below over time. With that curve, he expects another 300,000-400,000 Covid-19 infections during that time and predicts as many as 3,000 more deaths.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
For more information on Covid-19 Insurance, CLICK HERE
Get more from The Thaiger
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
CCSA predicts that Covid-19 infections may have peaked
Police officers seen dining in restaurant despite Covid-19 rules
Real estate trends across Thailand’s resort markets
Traveling abroad? This helpful tool lets you check visa requirements all at once
Welcome back to Thailand!
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!
Covid UPDATE Saturday: 261 Covid-related deaths, news briefs
Police arrest 21 people at Pattaya party violating Covid-19 decree
Vaccine developers calls for 3 billion baht to release by Songkran
Old man attacked by dogs, loses arm, when delivering lemons
OnlyFans to ban “sexually explicit” content from October 1
PM Prayut Chan-o-cha says restrictions are likely to be eased by early September
Teenagers arrested for handing out small bombs at Bangkok protest
Thailand News Today | Thailand reaches 1M, Kratom decriminalised, travel bubbles.. again | August 20
Protester injured and loses sight in one eye, family plans legal action
Former Future Forward leader Thanathorn faces new lese majeste charges
Top 5 Hotels to Get Married in Phuket
Phuket government warn businesses against price gouging
Tourism operators hopeful after Phuket sandbox mandatory stay reduced to 7 days
Tuesday Covid Update: 20,128 new cases; provincial totals
Widow of former Prime Minister dies of Covid-19
Macaque monkey sterilisation programme starts in Hua Hin
CCSA meets today to extend Covid measures, or ease restrictions
Nida Poll shows half don’t agree with aggressive protests
Covid UPDATE Sunday: 21,882 new infections, 209 deaths, new briefs
Hong Kong does a U-turn, reverts to 21-day quarantine for high-risk countries
Canada mandates domestic travellers must be vaccinated
Phuket restrictions to stay in place until at least the end of the month, exemptions apply
Couple arrested shipping 490 grams of meth to Australia
CP boss outlines 4 ways government could speed up pandemic recovery
Covid UPDATE: 21,882 new infections, provincial totals
OPINION: Why restaurants are so f**ked
Medics want ban on vaccine exports, legal experts warn against it
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Tuesday Covid Update: 20,128 new cases; provincial totals
- News4 days ago
Macaque monkey sterilisation programme starts in Hua Hin
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
Hong Kong does a U-turn, reverts to 21-day quarantine for high-risk countries
- News4 days ago
Chinese market finds Covid on durian packages
- Bangkok3 days ago
Woman who stole over 250 million baht from sick mother sentenced to 12 years
- Bangkok3 days ago
Dengue fever on the rise in Bangkok, Department of Disease Control reports
- Bangkok4 days ago
Thousands of sex toys valued at 3 million baht seized by police
- Crime13 hours ago
Police arrest 21 people at Pattaya party violating Covid-19 decree
Recent comments: