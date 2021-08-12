Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Expert: Half of Thailand infected in 100 days without vaccines
Amid the growing outcry from the scientific community to reroute AstraZeneca vaccines set for export to urgently vaccinate people in Thailand, one expert warns of the harrowing possibility that half of Thailand’s 70 million people could get Covid-19 if we don’t vaccinate at least 40 million people within the next 100 days.
Dr Manoon Leechawengwongs, a leading expert and specialist in respiratory diseases at Vichaiyut Hospital, took to Facebook to join the growing cry from experts urging the government to stop exporting AstraZeneca produced in Thailand. The post called for PM Prayut Chan-o-cha to call on powers he can assume under the National Security Act to bar Siam Bioscience, a company wholly owned by a subsidiary of Crown Property Bureau, from exporting the vaccine they produce in Thailand.
2 main hurdles stand in opposition to diverting vaccines for domestic use. First, since the Siam Bioscience is merely the production company, AstraZeneca Thailand may be the one making the call. Second, numerous other countries in Southeast Asia have contracted vaccine deliveries that would be cancelled, which could have detrimental effects on the battle against Covid in those countries. And while Covid-19 needs to be tackled globally to make the world fully safe again, many argue that any country would take care of domestic needs first if they were in Thailand’s position.
He suggests a 3-month ban to divert the vaccines to the vaccination efforts within Thailand that desperately needs to accelerate to combat the Covid-19 pandemic spreading to record numbers throughout the country. The doctor suggests 500,000 people need to be vaccinated per day to prevent mass infections on a much larger scale.
Manoon referred to a Canadian study that showed the AstraZeneca vaccine to be 87% effective in preventing death from the Delta variant, the main strain infecting Thailand. He blames the government’s mismanagement of vaccine procurement and distribution led to the shortages Thailand is experiencing now and only a ban on exports will help beef up the number of available vaccines.
Siam Bioscience produces 10 to 15 million vaccines in Thailand each month but exports a large percentage of those manufactured. Manoon believes if Thailand received the full capacity for the next 3 months it could reduce hospitalisations and deaths from Covid-19 by as much as 80%.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
For more information on Covid-19 Insurance, CLICK HERE
Get more from The Thaiger
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
GPO pauses antigen test kits deal after skimping accusations
Expert: Half of Thailand infected in 100 days without vaccines
Phuket Sandbox Express Bus to be ended August 16
How to enter Thailand during Covid
Welcome back to Thailand!
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!
Government delays purchase of antigen tests following quality concerns
Thailand News Today | New Covid record, Ferry shelved, Queen Mum’s Birthday | August 12
Best noodle dishes to try in Thailand
Phuket man shot in leg and hit with baseball bat, police investigate
Charter flights from Phuket approved by CAAT for Sandboxers
Covid UPDATE: 147 deaths, 22,782 infections, provincial totals
Bangkok Protester that had hand injured from firecracker tests positive for Covid
Possible charges for parents of vandals may be coming, police silent on use of rubber bullets/tear gas
Koh Samui’s 5 most affordable hotels
Happy birthday to Her Majesty Queen Sirikit, Thailand’s Queen Mother
Bangkok mother and son arrested for fraud
Ayutthaya ambulance driver tests positive for Covid…again
Happy birthday to Her Majesty Queen Sirikit, Thailand’s Queen Mother
Wear a condom and a mask: Health department advises Covid “safe” sex
UPDATE: Suspect in Swiss murder in Phuket is a “Thai man”
2 Korat chicken processing factories report over 100 infections
UPDATE: Phuket police claim they have arrested a suspect in the murder of the Swiss Sandboxer
Confession and evidence, not a scapegoat, in Phuket murder
Apple to add child sexual abuse protections to mobile devices
Dr Boon, THG group must clarify Pfizer deal controversy
Food shortages beginning as Covid-19 limits production
Body of Swiss national in Phuket identified as foreign government official
Covid UPDATE: New high of 21,838 infections, provincial totals
CCSA confirms 100,000 Covid patients in home isolation in Bangkok
Body found in Phuket of Swiss woman presumed murdered
Covid UPDATE Saturday: 21,838 new infections – a new record, news briefs
Favipiravir AKA Avigan to be used for all Covid patients, despite paltry scientific merit
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- People9 hours ago
Happy birthday to Her Majesty Queen Sirikit, Thailand’s Queen Mother
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Wear a condom and a mask: Health department advises Covid “safe” sex
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Tuesday Covid Update: High of 235 deaths; provincial totals
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Pattaya reopening postponed indefinitely as Covid-19 persists
- Crime2 days ago
Man shot and killed at Isaan rice field
- South4 days ago
Koh Lipe enacts 1 month lockdown restrictions from tomorrow
- Crime4 days ago
Pattaya suspect refuses to exit car, livestreams police encounter
- Bangkok4 days ago
Bangkok Covid-19 focus: vaccine, medication, treatment plan
Recent comments: