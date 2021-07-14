Connect with us

CCSA clarifies what shops can and can't open in Bangkok

With the lockdown restrictions launched Monday that shut down all but the most essential businesses, some shops are unsure of if they are essential or not. The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration added some clarification today on what shops could and could not open for lockdown. They released details for Bangkok and the surrounding 5 provinces of Nakhon Phathom, Nonthaburi, Pathum Thani, Samut Prakan, and Samut Sakhon.

The CCSA spokesperson said that the closures were targeted to avoid shops that typically gather large crowds but do provide essential services like food and medicine. Shopping centres create a conundrum as they attract crowds that can spread Covid-19 and have shops that do not need to be open, but they also have restaurants, repair shops, and other services deemed essential.

To further confuse, some businesses like beauty salons are not allowed to open inside a shopping centre, but individual shops outside can open. The CCSA provided a list of services that must close and those that may remain open inside and outside shopping malls.

MUST CLOSE CAN OPEN
Inside shopping complexes

animal feeding, clinics, and grooming businesses

beauty salons, clinics, manicure shops and hairdressers

bookstores

carwashes

clothing stores

cosmetics stores

dental clinics

electrical appliance shops

fertility treatment clinics

eyeglass shops

laundry shops

office equipment

shoe stores

sports gear shops

stationery stores

tattoo and piercing shops

utensil stores

 Inside shopping complexes

car repair centres

computer shops

locksmith shops

mobile phone and service shops

shoe repair

watch and clock shops (for repairs only)

 

Outside shopping complexes

beauty clinics

beauty salons

dental clinics

fertility treatment clinics

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

