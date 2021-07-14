Coronavirus (Covid-19)
CCSA clarifies what shops can and can’t open in Bangkok
With the lockdown restrictions launched Monday that shut down all but the most essential businesses, some shops are unsure of if they are essential or not. The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration added some clarification today on what shops could and could not open for lockdown. They released details for Bangkok and the surrounding 5 provinces of Nakhon Phathom, Nonthaburi, Pathum Thani, Samut Prakan, and Samut Sakhon.
The CCSA spokesperson said that the closures were targeted to avoid shops that typically gather large crowds but do provide essential services like food and medicine. Shopping centres create a conundrum as they attract crowds that can spread Covid-19 and have shops that do not need to be open, but they also have restaurants, repair shops, and other services deemed essential.
To further confuse, some businesses like beauty salons are not allowed to open inside a shopping centre, but individual shops outside can open. The CCSA provided a list of services that must close and those that may remain open inside and outside shopping malls.
|MUST CLOSE
|CAN OPEN
|Inside shopping complexes
animal feeding, clinics, and grooming businesses
beauty salons, clinics, manicure shops and hairdressers
bookstores
carwashes
clothing stores
cosmetics stores
dental clinics
electrical appliance shops
fertility treatment clinics
eyeglass shops
laundry shops
office equipment
shoe stores
sports gear shops
stationery stores
tattoo and piercing shops
utensil stores
|Inside shopping complexes
car repair centres
computer shops
locksmith shops
mobile phone and service shops
shoe repair
watch and clock shops (for repairs only)
Outside shopping complexes
beauty clinics
beauty salons
dental clinics
fertility treatment clinics
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
CCSA clarifies what shops can and can’t open in Bangkok
Thai government mulls over regulations for locally-made AstraZeneca exports
No foreign tourists to arrive tomorrow, the first day of “Samui Plus” reopening
Thailand international boat show coming to Phuket in 2022
Welcome back to Thailand!
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!
Market vendor goes to police station, reports a spirit is harassing her
Police warn to be careful about adding friends online, some aren’t real friends
Thailand News Today | Soft Samui launch, warning over Fake News, Only Fans disrupts girlie bars | July 14
Officials argue most leaving Sandbox aren’t unhappy
Man allegedly breaks into Bangkok 7/11, argues with police
Confusion and cancelled appointments over new vaccine mix-and-match policy
Prachin Buri clinic raided for allegedly selling fake Moderna vaccines
Wednesday Covid Update: 9,317 new cases; provincial totals
For Covid-19, officials want you to stop talking… on trains anyway
Pair arrested in Nakhon Pathom Shopping centre on drug charges
Good Morning Thailand | Samui Reopens tomorrow, your responses to the vaccine survey
Man changes Virologist’s Wikipedia to include “Sinovac salesman”, faces charges
Sinovac not effective against Delta variant, AstraZeneca is
Pair arrested in Pattaya for allegedly running “romance scam”
UPDATE: PM calls for urgent meeting, expected to discuss “lockdown” measures
Thailand ranked 3rd to last worldwide on Covid-19 handling
12 Sandbox travellers in quarantine request to leave Thailand
80 Bangkok roadblocks to curb Covid-19 spread before lockdown
Slow start for “Samui Plus” reopening, only 33 seats booked for this month
Lockdown tomorrow: What to expect in Bangkok and beyond
Thai authorities crackdown on Covid-19 “fake news,” posters could face jail time
Covid UPDATE: 9,326 new infections, provincial totals
First night of curfew: 299 arrested
BREAKING: Stay at home orders, travel restrictions in Bangkok and 9 other provinces
Public warned about immigration police impersonators asking for bribes
Samui and Phangan reopening: bars open, 5,000 baht Covid tests
Tuesday Covid Update: 8,685 new cases; provincial totals
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Bangkok4 days ago
80 Bangkok roadblocks to curb Covid-19 spread before lockdown
- Koh Samui8 hours ago
Slow start for “Samui Plus” reopening, only 33 seats booked for this month
- Bangkok3 days ago
Lockdown tomorrow: What to expect in Bangkok and beyond
- Bangkok1 day ago
First night of curfew: 299 arrested
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
Thai authorities crackdown on Covid-19 “fake news,” posters could face jail time
- Crime1 day ago
Public warned about immigration police impersonators asking for bribes
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
Tuesday Covid Update: 8,685 new cases; provincial totals
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
618 Sinovac vaccinated medical workers get Covid-19