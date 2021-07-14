CCSA clarifies what shops can and can’t open in Bangkok

With the lockdown restrictions launched Monday that shut down all but the most essential businesses, some shops are unsure of if they are essential or not. The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration added some clarification today on what shops could and could not open for lockdown. They released details for Bangkok and the surrounding 5 provinces of Nakhon Phathom, Nonthaburi, Pathum Thani, Samut Prakan, and Samut Sakhon.

The CCSA spokesperson said that the closures were targeted to avoid shops that typically gather large crowds but do provide essential services like food and medicine. Shopping centres create a conundrum as they attract crowds that can spread Covid-19 and have shops that do not need to be open, but they also have restaurants, repair shops, and other services deemed essential.

To further confuse, some businesses like beauty salons are not allowed to open inside a shopping centre, but individual shops outside can open. The CCSA provided a list of services that must close and those that may remain open inside and outside shopping malls.

MUST CLOSE CAN OPEN Inside shopping complexes animal feeding, clinics, and grooming businesses beauty salons, clinics, manicure shops and hairdressers bookstores carwashes clothing stores cosmetics stores dental clinics electrical appliance shops fertility treatment clinics eyeglass shops laundry shops office equipment shoe stores sports gear shops stationery stores tattoo and piercing shops utensil stores Inside shopping complexes car repair centres computer shops locksmith shops mobile phone and service shops shoe repair watch and clock shops (for repairs only) Outside shopping complexes beauty clinics beauty salons dental clinics fertility treatment clinics

SOURCE: Bangkok Post