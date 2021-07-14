Thailand
Thai government mulls over regulations for locally-made AstraZeneca exports
The Thai government is looking into regulations for exporting the locally-made AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine, possibly limiting the volume shipped overseas. The consideration comes as Thailand battles its most severe wave of Covid-19 and the emergence of the highly transmissible Delta variant. The number of active cases continues to hit record highs. With a limited supply of vaccines, health officials have shifted their vaccination drive to focus on those most at risk of infection, starting with residents in Bangkok, the epicentre in the latest wave.
The director of the National Vaccine Institute told Reuters reporters that the country’s health ministry will talk with AstraZeneca about securing a sufficient amount of doses for Thailand before issuing an order on exports, which could impact the supplies scheduled to be shipped to other Asian countries.
“Right now we will talk with the vaccine manufacturer so they can deliver the vaccine to Thailand in a suitable manner that matches the outbreak situation in the country.”
Siam Bioscience is intended to be the Southeast Asia distribution hub for the AstraZeneca vaccine. The company, which is owned by a subsidiary of the Crown Property Bureau, did not respond to comment on the possible export regulations. Last month, the Philippines and Malaysia reported delays in their deliveries of the vaccine. Some reports say it was due to production problems, but no official statement has been released by Siam Bioscience.
Thailand’s July order was even cut from its 10 million doses to just 5 to 6 million, causing health officials to change the focus of the national vaccination plan to concentrate first on those in Bangkok who are at a high risk of infection.
SOURCE: Reuters
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Thai government mulls over regulations for locally-made AstraZeneca exports
No foreign tourists to arrive tomorrow, the first day of “Samui Plus” reopening
Market vendor goes to police station, reports a spirit is harassing her
Thailand international boat show coming to Phuket in 2022
Welcome back to Thailand!
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!
Police warn to be careful about adding friends online, some aren’t real friends
Thailand News Today | Soft Samui launch, warning over Fake News, Only Fans disrupts girlie bars | July 14
Officials argue most leaving Sandbox aren’t unhappy
Man allegedly breaks into Bangkok 7/11, argues with police
Confusion and cancelled appointments over new vaccine mix-and-match policy
Prachin Buri clinic raided for allegedly selling fake Moderna vaccines
Wednesday Covid Update: 9,317 new cases; provincial totals
For Covid-19, officials want you to stop talking… on trains anyway
Pair arrested in Nakhon Pathom Shopping centre on drug charges
Good Morning Thailand | Samui Reopens tomorrow, your responses to the vaccine survey
Man changes Virologist’s Wikipedia to include “Sinovac salesman”, faces charges
Thailand tries to catch up in the space race, draft Space Affairs Act gets Cabinet approval
Sinovac not effective against Delta variant, AstraZeneca is
Pair arrested in Pattaya for allegedly running “romance scam”
UPDATE: PM calls for urgent meeting, expected to discuss “lockdown” measures
Thailand ranked 3rd to last worldwide on Covid-19 handling
12 Sandbox travellers in quarantine request to leave Thailand
80 Bangkok roadblocks to curb Covid-19 spread before lockdown
Slow start for “Samui Plus” reopening, only 33 seats booked for this month
Lockdown tomorrow: What to expect in Bangkok and beyond
Thai authorities crackdown on Covid-19 “fake news,” posters could face jail time
Covid UPDATE: 9,326 new infections, provincial totals
First night of curfew: 299 arrested
BREAKING: Stay at home orders, travel restrictions in Bangkok and 9 other provinces
Samui and Phangan reopening: bars open, 5,000 baht Covid tests
Public warned about immigration police impersonators asking for bribes
Breaking: Travel restrictions and curfew to be set in Bangkok, “dark red” provinces
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Bangkok4 days ago
80 Bangkok roadblocks to curb Covid-19 spread before lockdown
- Koh Samui7 hours ago
Slow start for “Samui Plus” reopening, only 33 seats booked for this month
- Bangkok3 days ago
Lockdown tomorrow: What to expect in Bangkok and beyond
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
Thai authorities crackdown on Covid-19 “fake news,” posters could face jail time
- Bangkok1 day ago
First night of curfew: 299 arrested
- Crime1 day ago
Public warned about immigration police impersonators asking for bribes
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
Tuesday Covid Update: 8,685 new cases; provincial totals
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
618 Sinovac vaccinated medical workers get Covid-19