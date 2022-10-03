Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Bang Sue’s Central Vaccination Centre officially closed
Bang Sue Grand Station served as a hub for Covid-19 vaccines but now it has officially closed as the Central Vaccination Centre. The centre was opened last May to provide Bangkok residents with a place to receive their initial vaccines and follow-up boosters.
But on September 30, the final needle was jabbed into a patient’s arm, the last vaccine at the once-busy Covid centre.
Authorities advised that the Institute of Dermatology at Victory Monument will be accommodating anybody planning to get vaccinated at the Bang Sue Grand Station centre. They will be offering Covid vaccination services on October 8 and October 29 between the hours of 9am and 3pm.
That institute is one of many medical facilities all across Thailand that still offers free vaccines provided by the Ministry of Public Health. Anyone unsure of where they can receive the Covid vaccine is advised to check with their nearest local public hospital, clinic, or healthcare facility to be directed to a vaccination location.
The Central Vaccination Centre opened on May 24, 2021, and remained in operation for numerous vaccine drives targeting various demographics and offering at different times first, second, and third vaccines. In total, the centre was open for 477 days.
During that time, a staggering 6.5 million vaccine doses were administered at that location alone. The injections were given to 3.5 million people in the area.
A closing ceremony was held with Deputy Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul officially closing the Central Vaccination Centre in his capacity as Minister of Public Health. As Bang Sue Grand Station is the largest railway depot in Southeast Asia, Minister of Transport Saksayam Chidchob was also on hand to take part in the ceremony.
Anutin expressed thankfulness for all the people that contributed to the success of the vaccination centre. He thanked the volunteers and medical personnel as well as other agencies that helped coordinate and support the efforts to provide vaccines to people in Thailand.
All the people who have been working at the facility can now return to their original locations of employment. Anutin was joined by other officials to sing a send-off song to the departing healthcare workers.
SOURCE: National News Bureau of Thailand
