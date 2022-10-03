Connect with us

Thailand

Nuan the cat feline good about upcoming APEC meeting

Published

 on 

Photo via Instagram @mfa_thailand

A purr-fect Instagram post by the Foreign Affairs Ministry to promote the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) meeting in Thailand went viral because of the department’s choice of the presenter – a cat.

The APEC mascot is a cat called Nuan. Nuan was featured on the official Instagram account of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Thailand yesterday, October 2, and it went viral.

Naun’s picture, with an APEC logo backdrop, got over 1,200 likes from Thai netizens and became the account’s top post.

The caption of the post, which is promoting the upcoming APEC meeting in November, encourages Thai citizens to be good hosts.

Nuan said…

“The APEC meeting benefits our country in many ways. Nuan would like to ask everyone to be good hosts and make the meeting successful together.”

The ministry ended the post with hashtags related to cats like #catplomacy and #ThaiPlomacyInNuanEyes.

Many Thai netizens commented on the post saying …

“APEC for cats!”

“I’m rooting for you, deputy minister Nuan!”

“This state official is too cute!”

“Let’s communicate!”

The post added that the upcoming APEC meeting is a good opportunity for Thailand to boost its economy and prove itself on the international stage and that the country is ready to welcome foreign investors after the pandemic.

The APEC meeting will be held at the Queen Sirikit National Centre in Bangkok from November 14 to 19 this year. The leaders of 21 nations are expected to attend, including the US, China, Japan, Canada, South Korea, Australia, and Russia.

The President of the People’s Republic of China, Xi Jinping, and the President of Russia, Vladimir Putin, are expected to attend. United States President Joe Biden will be unavailable but Vice President Kamala Harris is representing the US.

SOURCE: Khaosod

