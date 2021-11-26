Connect with us

Bang Sue Grand Station to use only Pfizer and Moderna vaccine

Neill Fronde

PHOTO: Bang Sue Grand Station﻿ will use the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine from November 26. (via Facebook Bang Sue Grand Station﻿)
The Vaccination Centre at Bang Sue Grand Station in Bangkok has announced that they will switch their operations to entirely use the Pfizer and Moderna mRNA vaccine. The move will go into effect on November 26 and will replace the previously used vaccines in the main Bangkok vaccination centre, mainly Sinovac and AstraZeneca previously.

The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines will now be used for all people, regardless of whether they are receiving their first, second, or third injection. Whether a person received the Pfizer vaccine or the Moderna vaccine will be determined by what brand is currently available at the time of a person’s vaccination appointment or walk-in date.

The vaccination centre did specify that only the Pfizer vaccine will be used for teenagers between the ages of 12 and 18 who come for inoculation. They also announced that anyone who specifically wishes to not receive a Moderna or Pfizer mRNA vaccine can request the AstraZeneca or Sinovac vaccines. The request must be made in advance, before a scheduled appointment day.

Finally, there is a new way to register for vaccination as 4 major mobile carriers in Thailand have options to book a vaccine appointment for Pfizer or Moderna doses. Users of True and DTAC – currently in merger negotiations – as well as Thailand’s current largest carrier AIS and NT can register online. True also has a phone code to register while DTAC users can register through their app as well. To register:

  • AIS – www.ais.th/vaccine
  • TRUE – dial *707# or visit https://vaccine.trueid.net/
  • DTAC – through DTAC application or visit https://app.dtac.co.th/vaccine/index.html
  • NT – https://covid19vaccine.ntplc.co.th/CVC/home

SOURCE: National News Bureau of Thailand

SOURCE: National News Bureau of Thailand

 

Recent comments:
image
Stonker
2021-11-26 19:59
Plenty in the provinces waited for 2 x Sinovac to change to 1 x Sinovac and 1 x AZ. Plenty more waited for that to change to 2 x AZ, and even more for it to change to 1 x…
image
ThaiEyes
2021-11-26 20:00
53 minutes ago, Thaiger said: The Vaccination Centre at Bang Sue Grand Station in Bangkok has announced that they will switch their operations to entirely use the Pfizer and Moderna mRNA vaccine. The move will go into effect on November…
image
Pete424
2021-11-26 20:22
19 minutes ago, ThaiEyes said: Hmmm I wonder if they will charge for the Moderna like THG does. It woul be a kick in the nuts to people who already paid if they don’t charge 😕 To be fair, I…
image
Stonker
2021-11-26 20:33
33 minutes ago, ThaiEyes said: Hmmm I wonder if they will charge for the Moderna like THG does. It woul be a kick in the nuts to people who already paid if they don’t charge 😕 Stand by to be…
Neill Fronde

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10 years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

