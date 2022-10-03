Connect with us

Phuket

Thousands join Chinese ceremony at Phuket Vegetarian Festival

Published

 on 

Chinese ceremony at Phuket Vegetarian Festival, photo by The Phuket Express.

Thousands of people yesterday joined a Chinese ceremony as part of the Phuket Vegetarian Festival. About 2,200 locals and tourists gathered along the roadside during the Yu Keng parade. 

The ceremony participants paid respects and lit fireworks to call upon gods, in accordance with traditional Chinese beliefs. Many of the tourists who took part in the ceremony were from Malaysia and Singapore. 

Tourism Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn and his delegation also joined the parade of Chinese deities statues. Phiphat stated that the Ministry of Culture had selected the Vegetarian Festival as one of Thailand’s cultural heritages that made Phuket proud. 

Phiphat said that the number of people at the ceremony was still below those of pre-Covid days. He noted, however, that things were looking up, and the number of tourists was a sign of tourism recovery. 

The Vegetarian Festival in Thailand is the second largest Thai-Chinese festival of the year, after the Chinese New Year’s holiday of course. Thai-Chinese communities all over the kingdom come together to celebrate this unique festival every year for nine days and nine nights and it falls on different days every single year. 

This year, the festival kicked off on September 26, with locals and representatives from Chinese shrines in the Yaowarat area attending the opening ceremony. It will run until tomorrow, October 4. 

Learn more about the Vegetarian Festival by watching the video below. 

YouTube video

SOURCE: The Phuket Express

  • Win a 3-night beachfront stay at Four Points by Sheraton Phuket by taking a short Thaiger Survey HERE!

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

A Thai-American dual citizen, Tara has reported news and spoken on a number of human rights and cultural news issues in Thailand. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in history from The College of Wooster. She interned at Southeast Asia Globe, and has written for a number of outlets. Tara reports on a range of Thailand news issues.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Thailand8 mins ago

ฺThai boxer blackmails 20 women into sending nude pics
World22 mins ago

South Korea gives North Korea a warning
Visa52 mins ago

Philippines offers attractive alternative to Thailand’s 10 year LTR visa
Phuket1 hour ago

Thousands join Chinese ceremony at Phuket Vegetarian Festival
Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 hour ago

Bang Sue’s Central Vaccination Centre officially closed
Thailand1 hour ago

Nuan the cat feline good about upcoming APEC meeting
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Weather2 hours ago

Bangkok area flood caused by 100 sandbags in drain
Thailand2 hours ago

VIDEO: Shooting range employees save man from suicide in northern Thailand
Crime2 hours ago

Gold necklace theft on Pattaya Beach Road
Phang Nga2 hours ago

Japanese man drowns near Phang Nga resort
Thailand4 hours ago

Foreigners anger Chiang Mai locals for kissing in temple
Transport4 hours ago

Korean Air resumes two routes to Thailand
Road deaths5 hours ago

16 year old driving BMW crashes, killing young graduate in northeast Thailand
Bangkok5 hours ago

Murdered woman buried in 7 bags under expressway
Tourism5 hours ago

Maya Bay reopens once again to the public
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending