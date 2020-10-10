6 new cases of Covid-19 in Thailand, only 1 displaying symptoms | The Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
6 new cases of Covid-19 in Thailand, only 1 displaying symptoms
Thailand has announced 6 new cases of Covid-19 today, with only one person showing symptoms, according to the CCSA. 2 Thais and 4 foreigners make up the positive diagnoses, raising the total number of cases confirmed in the kingdom to 3,634.
The 1st case was a 57 year old Japanese employee from his home country who arrived on September 26 with a “cough and headache”. He tested positive on his 2nd test and was in an alternative state quarantine facility in Bangkok.
The 2nd case was a 32 year old Thai woman from the UK who was asymptomatic but tested positive on Thursday while in an ASQ facility in Bangkok.
The 3rd case was a 53 year old German employee who tested positive on October 8, while in ASQ while being asymptomatic. The 4th case was a 34 year old Thai masseur from Kuwait who tested positive on his arrival date at an ASQ facility. The 5th and 6th cases were from India with a 31 year old woman who arrived with her children on September 25. She tested negative on September 30 but then tested positive last Thursday, with no symptoms.
The other Indian patient was a 36 year old man who had a history of being infected with the virus back in August. He arrived on September 25 and later tested positive after 2 negatives tests. He was also reportedly asymptomatic.
Of the total 3,634 cases in Thailand, 3,445 have recovered with 130 patients still remaining under treatment in hospitals. The death toll has remain unchanged at 59.
Globally, the number of confirmed cases has reached 37.1 million while the death toll has reached 1.07 million. The US has the most cases at 7.9 million with India coming second with 6.97 million cases, quickly closing in on the US totals. Thailand currently ranks 136th worldwide for the amount of confirmed Covid-19 cases.
Here’s the top 10 number of new Covid-19 cases reported in the past 24 hours.
Worldometers.info
SOURCE: Bangkok PostKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Thailand
Burmese truck driver tests positive for Covid in Tak province
A Burmese truck driver has tested positive for Covid-19 in Thailand’s northwestern province of Tak. The driver and his assistant arrived yesterday at a market in the Thai province’s Mae Sot district, to purchase goods to deliver to clients in the Myawaddi Township, just over the border in Myanmar.
The Myawaddi governor says the driver was taken to a hospital for a repeat test to confirm the first, with the results from that test being unknown at this time. The governor says that at least 70 people were in close contact with the driver.
The newest Covid case highlights the virus’ spread over borders as last month saw Thailand and Myanmar scrambling to tighten border crossings due to Myanmar’s recent spike in cases, particularly in the western Rhakine Reginas and in the biggest city of Yangon. According to the CCSA, Thailand is reporting 6 new Covid cases today, including 2 Thais. All of the new cases were arrivals from abroad and were in quarantine, with only 1 confirmed case showing symptoms.
Myanmar continues to have a growing number of cases with 1,461 new cases recorded yesterday. Meanwhile Thai officials continue to urge greater security along Thailand’s 2,000 kilometres porous western border with Myanmar.
SOURCE: Thai PBS WorldKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Is it time for Thailand to restart its tourist industry? – SURVEY
It’s been 10 months since the first murmurings of a novel coronavirus emerged in China. Since then there’s been an unprecedented effort to control or contain the disease by governments around the world – some more successful in their efforts than others.
Covid-19 has also had more words written about it, more conspiracy theories and more debate than any other disease in human history. 2020 will go down in history as the year of the Covid-19 pandemic. (What will it end up being called? The Great Pandemic? The 2020 Pandemic? The China Flu?… tell us your ideas in the ‘comments’ below)
The re-opening of Thailand’s borders began back in July after a 3 month ban on international travel. But it’s still a difficult process and remains impossible for many. Tim Newton shared an opinion, what’s yours? Please complete the survey below too so we can share your views.
OPINION
“Just a year ago, you’d book a flight, book a hotel, and probably arrive at a Thai airport and get a visa-on-arrival stamp in your passport. A few hours later you were sitting on a beach sipping colourful drinks out of tall glasses.
The easy to organise and relatively simple trip to Thailand is now an impossibility for most people who still have the time or chance to travel. Covid-19 has changed everything and, with such an economic reliance on tourism, poses a critical threat to Thailand’s chances of short to mid-term recovery.
At this stage it is a mind-numbing challenge to come to Thailand, unless you have very deep pockets, an urgent need, or fall into a smattering of categories currently allowed by the Thai government.
Even if all that applies to you, there is an almost endless number of hoops you will have to jump through to be approved for travel to Thailand right now.
At the moment the Thai government only recognises certain visa types to re-enter the country. But even if you are eligible in theory, there are limited entries of people allowed back into the country.
For example, the holders of Thailand Elite visas have been ‘officially’ able to re-enter the country since the start of August. But in practice, according to a source at Thailand Elite, not more than 50 people have actually successfully returned up to date.
Around the world, the information from Thai embassies is also difficult to pin down. Different officials, in different countries, provide conflicting information about the same visa products.
But the sticking point still seems to be the mandatory 14 day quarantine period at a state approved facility. This includes government approved hotels as well, but these hotel quarantines aren’t cheap. And of course, you’re cooped up in a room with little access to outside activities during that time.
Even the newly launched Special Tourist Visa is very special indeed. Applicants require plenty of cash and have to have the intention coming for at least 90 days.
But when you add the compulsory health insurance, only provided by Thai companies, doing all your bookings through the government’s private travel company Thailand Long Stay, flying on specially chartered flights, etc etc, the costs start to stack up. And you haven’t even bought a beer or had a massage at this stage!
The first attempts to bring in a batch of special tourism visa applicants, reportedly a plane load from Guangzhou, in southern China, has been a complete botch job and clearly will need a lot of refinement before it is taken up by a broader traveller base.
To call this ‘tourism’ is a misnomer. The dribble of high spenders, people prepared to fill out all the paperwork, and pay for the pleasure of coming to Thailand, will do nothing for Thailand’s broader tourism industry. It certainly won’t do much to re-open the 1000s of shuttered hotels. Tens of 1000s of other businesses, connected to the Thai tourism juggernaut, remain in tatters.
Even if you’re a tourist, with the best intentions to visit ‘safe’ Thailand’, officially free of Covid-19, what precisely are you going to do when you get here? If your intention is to head out on an island tour or hit the red light districts, you’re probably going to be disappointed.
There are few tours running right now, the red light districts – at least in Phuket, Samui and Pattaya – are not very ‘red’, and many hotels, again in the popular tourist zones, remain shut. Ok there’s still plenty to do and you’ll probably be able to get some great bargains with eager hotels and taxi drivers. But the ‘Thailand’ you were probably expecting is not currently operating.
Some of the places you’d really like to visit may be inaccessible for now, or not even open.
At some stage, hopefully sooner rather than later, the Thai government will have to re-open its borders and find a way to ‘manage’ the Covid-19 situation rather than remain in a travel bubble of its own making. The longer the government doesn’t re-open to something akin to general tourism, the harder it will be to re-boot the former Thai tourism powerhouse.
You would think with a compulsory wearing of face masks, some diligent respect for social distancing and constant reminders of good hygiene and hand washing, most of the risk factors for Covid-19, can be mitigated. Testing before travel and upon arrival also provides an extra level of defence. There are well established ways to avoid a virus beyond the blunt tool of simply closing borders.”
(The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of The Thaiger Pte Ltd or DBVentures)
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Travellers from Thailand positive for Covid-19 in new saliva test at Japan airport
Over the past few weeks, 15 people who travelled to Japan from Thailand tested positive for Covid-19 in a new preliminary screening method, according to Thailand’s Department of Disease Control, or DDC. Laboratory testing was done to confirm the cases. Half of the cases came back negative in laboratory testing while 2 people tested positive in laboratory tests and 5 others are waiting for results.
DDC acting director general Opas Karnkawinpong says the infections were detected by collecting saliva samples in a method called CLEIA, or chemiluminescent immunoassay. Japan started using the method on August 1 as a preliminary screening test for those entering the country. Opas says the World Health Organisation does not recommend this method as the standard.
From August 1 to October 8, the saliva test came back positive for 15 people travelling from Thailand. The travellers were taken to hospitals and were tested using the RT-PCR which looks at genetic material for traces of the virus. 2 young Japanese girls, 2 years old and 9 months old, tested positive in both the saliva test and the laboratory test after arriving in Japan from Thailand. Their mother and brother tested negative in the saliva test.
8 people were negative in the laboratory testing. Thai health officials say 49 close contacts tested negative for Covid-19. 5 others are still waiting for laboratory test results. Thai health officials are investigating.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Catch up with the latest daily “Thailand News Today” here on The Thaiger.Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Air Asia diversifies from an airline brand to e-commerce powerhouse
Burmese truck driver tests positive for Covid in Tak province
6 new cases of Covid-19 in Thailand, only 1 displaying symptoms
Progressive Movement party to recruit 32 local candidates for December local elections
Is it time for Thailand to restart its tourist industry? – SURVEY
Thai berry-pickers from Sweden and Finland return home after salary windfall
“Low-risk” tourists could see quarantine period cut in half upon arrival
Chiang Mai’s economic losses to reach 100 billion baht due to Covid-19 pandemic
Phuket police to use hospital blood tests to confirm drivers’ alcohol levels
Thai woman arrested for offering fake visa services to hundreds of migrant workers
Koh Chang hotel agrees to drop charges against American “if he issues public apology over his bad reviews”
“Tourists arriving on Special Tourist Visa must be 100% Covid-free” – Tourism minister
Thailand News Today | Army v Twitter, Tourism interrupted, Thailand World’s #6 | October 9
Pattani ranger volunteer killed in bomb explosion, 2 others shot in ambush
Travellers from Thailand positive for Covid-19 in new saliva test at Japan airport
Complete Thailand Travel Guide (October 2020)
Thailand’s monsoon and wet season explained
Hard truths about travelling to Thailand, right now
Thailand now accepting applications for permanent residency
Special Tourist Visa program leaves out those from high-risk Covid countries
Skål International Bangkok’s helps to repatriate a mother and her teacher son
44 years on – the 1976 Thammasat University Massacre
7 foreign teachers found working illegally at Sarasas school
Possible delay of foreign tourists arriving to Phuket
Mother and daughter forced to sell home due to neighbour who won’t stop singing
“There is hope” Covid-19 vaccine could be ready by the end of the year, WHO director
Where’s Boss? Interpol red notice issued to nab the Red Bull heir
Thai government considers easing restrictions for foreign business travellers
Phuket woman dies shortly after eating mangrove horseshoe crab
10 new Covid-19 cases detected in quarantine, all reported as asymptomatic
Thailand News Today | Army v Twitter, Tourism interrupted, Thailand World’s #6 | October 9
Thailand News Today | Tourist arrivals postponed, Will Boss return?, deadly centipede | October 8
Thailand News Today | Poll-Keep borders closed, quarantine exemption, heavy rain | October 7
Thailand News Today | Business people exemptions, road checkpoints, Phuket delay | October 6
Thailand News Today | Live from Thammasat, Sacked teacher sues parents, Pattaya eating contest | October 5, 2020
Thailand News Today | Prison release?, Pattaya Makeover, 6 new Covid cases | October 2
Thailand News Today | Waiting for vaccine, new face of Thailand expats, teacher complaints | Oct 1
Thailand News Today | Phuket re-opens, TripAdvisor review saga, Samut Prakhan chem spill | Sept 30
Thailand News Today | Visa amnesty extended, first STV tourists, teacher sacked | September 29
Thailand News Today | Rumours of amnesty extension, 22 new Covid cases | September 28
Thailand News Today | Emergency Decree, Parliamentary protest, Dark days for hotels | September 25
Thailand News Today | Visa amnesty, sealing Burmese border, Thai airways creditors | September 24
Thailand News Today | Surachet sues, The Nude Panda | September 23
Thailand News Today | Protesters face arrest | Phuket “in a coma”| September 22
Thailand News Today | Amnesty finishes, protest round-up | September 21, 2020
Trending
- Thailand3 days ago
Thailand’s monsoon and wet season explained
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
“There is hope” Covid-19 vaccine could be ready by the end of the year, WHO director
- Entertainment3 days ago
Rock star Eddie Van Halen loses cancer battle – VIDEO
- Bangkok2 days ago
Dive team searches for couple’s bodies in Bangkok’s Chao Phraya river
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Thailand’s Health Ministry wants to reduce tourist quarantine to 10 days
- Phuket2 days ago
Special Tourist Visa flight postponed, National Security Council confirms
- Phuket2 days ago
First batch of Special Tourist Visa arrivals for Phuket ‘postponed’, no refunds
- Thailand2 days ago
Former Muay Thai champion dies after poisonous centipede bite