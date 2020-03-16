image
Coronavirus

33 new cases: Thailand's biggest single day jump

Greeley Pulitzer

Published 

19 mins ago

 on 

33 new cases: Thailand’s biggest single day jump | The Thaiger
PHOTO: - Free Malaysia Today
Thirty-three new cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus cases were confirmed in Thailand today, the nation’s biggest single day increase, bringing the total number of infections to 147 since the virus struck in January. Of the total, 36 have recovered, 108 remain in hospital and one death has been reported from complications arising from the disease. Seventeen of the new cases are people who came from abroad and those closely related to them, while the rest are associated with other confirmed cases.

Deputy Prime Minister Wissanu Krea-ngarm told a news conference today that the government will soon announce the closure of all universities, schools, boxing and sports stadiums, pubs, cinemas and other venues with capacities of more than 50 people.

Businesses such as restaurants and stores will be required to take precautionary steps, such as thermal scanners and sanitizers.

In the event that the outbreak is elevated to Stage 3, Dr. Wissanu said the government has instructed all hospitals, whether state, private, local, military or police, to arrange for more beds. Retired doctors, medical personnel and volunteers will be mobilised if necessary.

All ministries and departments are instructed to arrange staggered working hours and breaks, and the government will consult the stock exchange regarding postponement of shareholder meetings scheduled to take place in April, and permitting of teleconferences.

SOURCE: Thai PBS World

Coronavirus

33 new cases announced for Thailand, total rises to 147

The Thaiger & The Nation

Published

31 mins ago

on

March 16, 2020

By

33 new cases announced for Thailand, total rises to 147 | The Thaiger
PHOTO: The Star Online

Yesterday’s announcement of 32 new cases of Covid-19 coronavirus, the most on any single day in Thailand, has been surpassed today with the announcement of 33 new cases for Monday. The total number of infections in Thailand is now 147 people. 36 patients have recovered, 108 are still in hospital and one person has died.

Seventeen of the new cases are people who came from overseas, and people who are closely related to them. The other cases are associated with people already identified as infected by the Covid-19 virus.

Closures

Deputy Thai PM Wissanu Krea-ngarm announced today that the Government will close all state and private universities, schools, international schools and tuition schools, boxing and sports facilities, bars, cinemas and other venues with capacities of more than 50 people.

Other establishments, such as restaurants, stores and shops, will be required to take precautionary steps to stem the virus, such as thermal scanners and the availability of hand sanitisers.

Earlier today, following an urgent meeting of the Covid-19 Administration Centre chaired by PM Prayut Chan-o-cha, he approved a motion to postpone the Songkran holidays from April 13-15 to later, undisclosed dates. Deputy government spokeswoman Rachada Thanadirek made the announcement on her Twitter account this afternoon. Songkran is the traditional Thai New Year festival.

Stage 3 preparations

Dr. Wissanu says the Government is instructing all state, private, local, military and police hospitals to arrange for more beds. Retired doctors, medical personnel and volunteers have been asked to be on standby for mobilisation if the situation becomes worse.

All ministries and departments have been instructed to arrange staggered working hours. The Government is negotiating with the SET (Stock Exchange of Thailand) to organise the postponement of any shareholder meetings scheduled to take place in April. They say they will make teleconferencing of these meetings “legal” under the circumstances.

 

SOURCE: Thai PBS World

News & Updates

Songkran officially postponed

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

3 hours ago

on

March 16, 2020

By

Songkran officially postponed | The Thaiger

In a shock move, an urgent meeting of the Covid-19 Administration Centre, chaired by Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, today approved a motion to postpone the Songkran holidays from April 13-15 to later, undisclosed dates. Deputy government spokeswoman Rachada Thanadirek made the announcement on her Twitter account this afternoon. Songkran is the traditional Thai New Year festival.

Ratchada says the meeting cited “increasing social distance” and “minimising public movement both domestically and internationally” to help stem the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus.

“The compensating holidays will be announced later.”

A source at the centre also revealed that within a week it will present to the Cabinet a motion to have all entertainment venues close at 8pm and all universities close their campuses and provide online classes beginning April 1, “until the situation improves.”

Many official Songkran events in various regions across the country had already been cancelled (with the exception of religious ceremonies), including the usual water wars and festivals that normally bring millions of tourists and Thais out to party. Today’s unprecedented decision marks the first action taken on a national scale.

Thailand yesterday reported its biggest daily spike in confirmed cases of the disease known as Covid-19, stoking fears that it’s on the cusp of a larger outbreak.

SOURCES: The Nation | The Pattaya News

Coronavirus

Pattaya venues "willing to close" if ordered

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

4 hours ago

on

March 16, 2020

By

Pattaya venues “willing to close” if ordered | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Pattaya's legendary Walking Street is nearly devoid of tourists - The Pattaya News

“If the government ordered us to close entertainment venues, we are willing to cooperate.”

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-Cha said yesterday that, for the time being at least, he is not ordering a shutdown of the country’s massive nightlife industry. But one of Thailand’s main tourist hotspots is bracing for the worst: the Pattaya Entertainment Operators Association conceded yesterday they are willing to cooperate if entertainment venues are ordered closed to prevent the spread of theCovid-19 coronavirus, even if it means many problems.

Speaking to the Pattaya News yesterday, Damrongkiet Pinitkarn, secretary of the association, had this to say:

“After the news about people infected [with] the virus at nightclubs and a party in Bangkok, not many people are going out for nightlife already. The past several nights, we’ve seen substantially reduced traffic on Walking Street. We’ve been affected by the situation already. Staffers are also worried about the virus spread and the use of masks and sanitizers has increased.”

“Some entertainment venues in Bangkok are temporarily closed now, but nearly everything in Pattaya remains open. However, we believe all entertainment venues in Thailand should be closed if we (Pattaya) are forced to close. We also believe a selective closure of venues will not work as people who can’t go to the biggest venues will just go to what is still open, filling it with more people.”

Pattaya venues

PHOTO: The Pattaya News

“We have already taken significant steps since the virus spread. Many venues are being cleaned daily and sanitized top to bottom. Many are checking customers for symptoms before entering. There have been no cases of the virus in Pattaya and most of the current customers are expats or locals as few tourists remain.”

In Pattaya, one of the largest nightlife spots in the world, tourism and the entertainment industry account for about 80% of the overall economy. A nightlife shutdown there would put tens, if not hundreds of thousands out of work, and there is concern that many would return to their home provinces, possibly infecting the vulnerable elderly populations there.

The majority of the entertainment workers in Pattaya are transients from Issan in the Northeast, and are the primary breadwinners for their families. A shutdown would likely see many thousands of families in the Northeast, Thailand’s poorest region, affected.

Entertainment operators say they hope the government will step in and help the industry in the current crisis. They hope landlords will be instructed to be lenient during any shutdown period, and not force hundreds of businesses to close by demanding rent, mortgages, etc.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

