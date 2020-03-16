33 new cases: Thailand’s biggest single day jump | The Thaiger

Coronavirus
33 new cases: Thailand’s biggest single day jump
Thirty-three new cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus cases were confirmed in Thailand today, the nation’s biggest single day increase, bringing the total number of infections to 147 since the virus struck in January. Of the total, 36 have recovered, 108 remain in hospital and one death has been reported from complications arising from the disease. Seventeen of the new cases are people who came from abroad and those closely related to them, while the rest are associated with other confirmed cases.
Deputy Prime Minister Wissanu Krea-ngarm told a news conference today that the government will soon announce the closure of all universities, schools, boxing and sports stadiums, pubs, cinemas and other venues with capacities of more than 50 people.
Businesses such as restaurants and stores will be required to take precautionary steps, such as thermal scanners and sanitizers.
In the event that the outbreak is elevated to Stage 3, Dr. Wissanu said the government has instructed all hospitals, whether state, private, local, military or police, to arrange for more beds. Retired doctors, medical personnel and volunteers will be mobilised if necessary.
All ministries and departments are instructed to arrange staggered working hours and breaks, and the government will consult the stock exchange regarding postponement of shareholder meetings scheduled to take place in April, and permitting of teleconferences.
Songkran officially postponed
In a shock move, an urgent meeting of the Covid-19 Administration Centre, chaired by Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, today approved a motion to postpone the Songkran holidays from April 13-15 to later, undisclosed dates. Deputy government spokeswoman Rachada Thanadirek made the announcement on her Twitter account this afternoon. Songkran is the traditional Thai New Year festival.
Ratchada says the meeting cited “increasing social distance” and “minimising public movement both domestically and internationally” to help stem the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus.
“The compensating holidays will be announced later.”
A source at the centre also revealed that within a week it will present to the Cabinet a motion to have all entertainment venues close at 8pm and all universities close their campuses and provide online classes beginning April 1, “until the situation improves.”
Many official Songkran events in various regions across the country had already been cancelled (with the exception of religious ceremonies), including the usual water wars and festivals that normally bring millions of tourists and Thais out to party. Today’s unprecedented decision marks the first action taken on a national scale.
Thailand yesterday reported its biggest daily spike in confirmed cases of the disease known as Covid-19, stoking fears that it’s on the cusp of a larger outbreak.
Coronavirus
Pattaya venues “willing to close” if ordered
“If the government ordered us to close entertainment venues, we are willing to cooperate.”
Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-Cha said yesterday that, for the time being at least, he is not ordering a shutdown of the country’s massive nightlife industry. But one of Thailand’s main tourist hotspots is bracing for the worst: the Pattaya Entertainment Operators Association conceded yesterday they are willing to cooperate if entertainment venues are ordered closed to prevent the spread of theCovid-19 coronavirus, even if it means many problems.
Speaking to the Pattaya News yesterday, Damrongkiet Pinitkarn, secretary of the association, had this to say:
“After the news about people infected [with] the virus at nightclubs and a party in Bangkok, not many people are going out for nightlife already. The past several nights, we’ve seen substantially reduced traffic on Walking Street. We’ve been affected by the situation already. Staffers are also worried about the virus spread and the use of masks and sanitizers has increased.”
“Some entertainment venues in Bangkok are temporarily closed now, but nearly everything in Pattaya remains open. However, we believe all entertainment venues in Thailand should be closed if we (Pattaya) are forced to close. We also believe a selective closure of venues will not work as people who can’t go to the biggest venues will just go to what is still open, filling it with more people.”
“We have already taken significant steps since the virus spread. Many venues are being cleaned daily and sanitized top to bottom. Many are checking customers for symptoms before entering. There have been no cases of the virus in Pattaya and most of the current customers are expats or locals as few tourists remain.”
In Pattaya, one of the largest nightlife spots in the world, tourism and the entertainment industry account for about 80% of the overall economy. A nightlife shutdown there would put tens, if not hundreds of thousands out of work, and there is concern that many would return to their home provinces, possibly infecting the vulnerable elderly populations there.
The majority of the entertainment workers in Pattaya are transients from Issan in the Northeast, and are the primary breadwinners for their families. A shutdown would likely see many thousands of families in the Northeast, Thailand’s poorest region, affected.
Entertainment operators say they hope the government will step in and help the industry in the current crisis. They hope landlords will be instructed to be lenient during any shutdown period, and not force hundreds of businesses to close by demanding rent, mortgages, etc.
