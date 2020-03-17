image
image
Coronavirus

Buriram provincial government initiates Thailand's first partial lockdown

The Thaiger

Published 

2 hours ago

 on 

Buriram provincial government initiates Thailand's first partial lockdown
PHOTO: Checks at the provincial airport, railway station, hotel or villages in Buriram - Buriram Times
Buriram province, in east of Bangkok, bordering with Cambodia and home of the Thai leg of the MotoGP, is the first of the country’s 76 provinces to take a pro-active stance against the Covid-19 coronavirus. The provincial government has imposed a partial lockdown to restrict the spread of the disease.

The Buriram Governor Tatchakorn Hatthathayakul says, even though there has no Covid-19 cases reported in the province… “it is necessary for stringent measures to be imposed to protect people”.

“All visitors, Thai or foreign, must be screened upon arrival at the provincial airport, railway station, hotel or village.”

“Non-residents must register, so that they can be traced throughout their stay in the province or during the 14 days following their arrival. This tracking system will be linked with the health officials’ network.”

The Governor stressed that group activities, such as seminars, conferences, ceremonies, summer courses for students, ordinations of novices and markets (other than food markets), where more than 50 people are expected to gather, will be cancelled or postponed.

“If this is not possible, then prior permission must be obtained from the relevant chief district officer and they must comply strictly with the safety standards issued by the Public Health Ministry.”

The governor also said that the chairman of Buri Ram Football Club has promised to convert a Bric Box hotel into a temporary hospital with 80 rooms, to accommodate up to 115 patients.

SOURCE: Thai PBS World

Buriram provincial government initiates Thailand's first partial lockdown

The Thaiger

Coronavirus

33 new cases: Thailand's biggest single day jump

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

14 hours ago

on

March 16, 2020

By

33 new cases: Thailand's biggest single day jump
PHOTO: - Free Malaysia Today

Thirty-three new cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus cases were confirmed in Thailand today, the nation’s biggest single day increase, bringing the total number of infections to 147 since the virus struck in January. Of the total, 36 have recovered, 108 remain in hospital and one death has been reported from complications arising from the disease. Seventeen of the new cases are people who came from abroad and those closely related to them, while the rest are associated with other confirmed cases.

Deputy Prime Minister Wissanu Krea-ngarm told a news conference today that the government will soon announce the closure of all universities, schools, boxing and sports stadiums, pubs, cinemas and other venues with capacities of more than 50 people.

Businesses such as restaurants and stores will be required to take precautionary steps, such as thermal scanners and sanitizers.

In the event that the outbreak is elevated to Stage 3, Dr. Wissanu said the government has instructed all hospitals, whether state, private, local, military or police, to arrange for more beds. Retired doctors, medical personnel and volunteers will be mobilised if necessary.

All ministries and departments are instructed to arrange staggered working hours and breaks, and the government will consult the stock exchange regarding postponement of shareholder meetings scheduled to take place in April, and permitting of teleconferences.

SOURCE: Thai PBS World

Coronavirus

33 new cases announced for Thailand, total rises to 147

The Thaiger & The Nation

Published

14 hours ago

on

March 16, 2020

By

33 new cases announced for Thailand, total rises to 147
PHOTO: The Star Online

Yesterday’s announcement of 32 new cases of Covid-19 coronavirus, the most on any single day in Thailand, has been surpassed today with the announcement of 33 new cases for Monday. The total number of infections in Thailand is now 147 people. 36 patients have recovered, 108 are still in hospital and one person has died.

Seventeen of the new cases are people who came from overseas, and people who are closely related to them. The other cases are associated with people already identified as infected by the Covid-19 virus.

Closures

Deputy Thai PM Wissanu Krea-ngarm announced today that the Government will close all state and private universities, schools, international schools and tuition schools, boxing and sports facilities, bars, cinemas and other venues with capacities of more than 50 people.

Other establishments, such as restaurants, stores and shops, will be required to take precautionary steps to stem the virus, such as thermal scanners and the availability of hand sanitisers.

Earlier today, following an urgent meeting of the Covid-19 Administration Centre chaired by PM Prayut Chan-o-cha, he approved a motion to postpone the Songkran holidays from April 13-15 to later, undisclosed dates. Deputy government spokeswoman Rachada Thanadirek made the announcement on her Twitter account this afternoon. Songkran is the traditional Thai New Year festival.

Stage 3 preparations

Dr. Wissanu says the Government is instructing all state, private, local, military and police hospitals to arrange for more beds. Retired doctors, medical personnel and volunteers have been asked to be on standby for mobilisation if the situation becomes worse.

All ministries and departments have been instructed to arrange staggered working hours. The Government is negotiating with the SET (Stock Exchange of Thailand) to organise the postponement of any shareholder meetings scheduled to take place in April. They say they will make teleconferencing of these meetings “legal” under the circumstances.

 

SOURCE: Thai PBS World

News & Updates

Songkran officially postponed

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

17 hours ago

on

March 16, 2020

By

Songkran officially postponed

In a shock move, an urgent meeting of the Covid-19 Administration Centre, chaired by Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, today approved a motion to postpone the Songkran holidays from April 13-15 to later, undisclosed dates. Deputy government spokeswoman Rachada Thanadirek made the announcement on her Twitter account this afternoon. Songkran is the traditional Thai New Year festival.

Ratchada says the meeting cited “increasing social distance” and “minimising public movement both domestically and internationally” to help stem the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus.

“The compensating holidays will be announced later.”

A source at the centre also revealed that within a week it will present to the Cabinet a motion to have all entertainment venues close at 8pm and all universities close their campuses and provide online classes beginning April 1, “until the situation improves.”

Many official Songkran events in various regions across the country had already been cancelled (with the exception of religious ceremonies), including the usual water wars and festivals that normally bring millions of tourists and Thais out to party. Today’s unprecedented decision marks the first action taken on a national scale.

Thailand yesterday reported its biggest daily spike in confirmed cases of the disease known as Covid-19, stoking fears that it’s on the cusp of a larger outbreak.

SOURCES: The Nation | The Pattaya News

Trending