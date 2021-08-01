Coronavirus (Covid-19)
16 new dark red provinces and restrictions extended to Aug 16
16 more provinces will be added to Thailand’s dark red zones and all will see partial lockdown restrictions extended until August 16 according to a statement this late afternoon by the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration. The announcement extended the lockdowns set to expire August 3 for an additional 2 weeks, and expanded the number of provinces classified as dark red zones to 29.
Aside from the jump from 13 to 29 provinces in the maximum and strict controlled area designation, 37 provinces are new classified as a red zone or maximum controlled area, while 11 provinces are a controlled area or orange zone. All 77 provinces are under some form of restrictions now.
|NEW COVID-19 RULES AND RESTRICTIONS – AUGUST 3, 2021
|Category
|Maximum and Strict Controlled Area (29 provinces)
|Maximum Controlled Area (37 provinces)
|Controlled Area (11 provinces)
|Travel
|No interprovincial public transportation services. Curfew 9 pm to 4 am.
|Checkpoints and screening for interprovincial travel.
|No restrictions.
|Gatherings
|No more than 5 people.
|No more than 20 people.
|No more than 50 people.
|Dining
|Online delivery services only. Until 8 pm.
|Until 11 pm. No alcohol allowed.
|Open as usual.
|Shopping
|Supermarkets open, restaurants only for delivery. Until 8 pm.
|Open as usual except capacity limits and no promotional events.
|Open as usual except amusement parks and game centers.
|Beauty & Massage
|Closed.
|Open as usual.
|Open as usual.
|Schools
|No large gatherings.
|Teaching large groups allowed with provincial DDC approval.
|Open as usual but with Covid-19 safety measures.
|Sports
|Closed.
|Until 9 pm.
|Open as usual.
In a slight revision for dark red zones, instead of restaurants being takeaway only, they are now only allowed to open to online delivery services, meaning customers can no longer pick up an order at the restaurant. Aside from supermarkets, all shops in malls must be closed, along with tattoo and massage parlours, beauty institutions including clinics, and all sports venues including gyms, fields and stadiums. Restrictions also call for the closure of public areas like beaches, pools and parks in dark red provinces.
Curfew restrictions will continue in dark red zones only, but the CCSA is advising people in other provinces to avoid any unnecessary activities and travelling to prevent further spread. Companies are strongly encouraged to enact work from home policies. All nightlife, entertainment venues, bars, clubs and pubs have been banned from opening since April and continue to remain closed, despite many in tourist areas still opening illegally.
Many health experts believe more restrictions and even a total lockdown in all provinces is necessary to really contain the Covid-19 pandemic raging in Thailand now, but fear that stronger measures will lead to rebellion, especially in vaccinated people frustrated that they are still so restricted.
|NEW COVID-19 ZONES – AUGUST 3, 2021
|Maximum and Strict Controlled Area (29 provinces)
|Maximum Controlled Area (37 provinces)
|Controlled Area (11 provinces)
|Ang Thong
|Amnat Charoen
|Bueng Kan
|Ayutthaya
|Buriram
|Krabi
|Bangkok
|Chai Nat
|Mae Hong Son
|Chachoengsao
|Chaiyaphum
|Mukdahan
|Chonburi
|Chanthaburi
|Nakhon Phanom
|Kanchanaburi
|Chiang Mai
|Nan
|Lopburi
|Chiang Rai
|Phang Nga
|Nakhon Nayok
|Chumphon
|Phayao
|Nakhon Pathom
|Kalasin
|Phrae
|Nakhon Ratchasima
|Kamphaeng Phet
|Phuket
|Narathiwat
|Khon Kaen
|Surat Thani
|Nonthaburi
|Lampang
|Pathum Thani
|Lamphun
|Pattani
|Loei
|Phetchabun
|Maha Sarakham
|Phetchaburi
|Nakhon Sawan
|Prachinburi
|
Nakhon Si Thammarat
|Prachuap Khiri Khan
|Nong Bua Lamphu
|Ratchaburi
|Nong Kai
|Rayong
|Phatthalung
|Samat Prakan
|Phichit
|Samut Sakhon
|Phitsanulok
|Samut Songkram
|Ranong
|Saraburi
|Roi Et
|Sing Buri
|Sa Kaeo
|Songkhla
|Sakon Nakhon
|Suphanburi
|Satun
|Tak
|Sisaket
|Yala
|Sukhothai
|Surin
|Trang
|Trat
|Ubon Ratchathani
|Udon Thani
|Uthai Thani
|Uttaradit
|Yasothon
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
