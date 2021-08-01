Connect with us

16 new dark red provinces and restrictions extended to Aug 16

Neill Fronde

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Covid-19 soft lockdowns continue in dark red zones, with 16 provinces added. (via epw.in)

16 more provinces will be added to Thailand’s dark red zones and all will see partial lockdown restrictions extended until August 16 according to a statement this late afternoon by the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration. The announcement extended the lockdowns set to expire August 3 for an additional 2 weeks, and expanded the number of provinces classified as dark red zones to 29.

Aside from the jump from 13 to 29 provinces in the maximum and strict controlled area designation, 37 provinces are new classified as a red zone or maximum controlled area, while 11 provinces are a controlled area or orange zone. All 77 provinces are under some form of restrictions now.

NEW COVID-19 RULES AND RESTRICTIONS – AUGUST 3, 2021
Category Maximum and Strict Controlled Area (29 provinces) Maximum Controlled Area (37 provinces) Controlled Area (11 provinces)
Travel No interprovincial public transportation services. Curfew 9 pm to 4 am. Checkpoints and screening for interprovincial travel. No restrictions.
Gatherings No more than 5 people. No more than 20 people. No more than 50 people.
Dining Online delivery services only. Until 8 pm. Until 11 pm. No alcohol allowed. Open as usual.
Shopping Supermarkets open, restaurants only for delivery. Until 8 pm. Open as usual except capacity limits and no promotional events. Open as usual except amusement parks and game centers.
Beauty & Massage Closed. Open as usual. Open as usual.
Schools No large gatherings. Teaching large groups allowed with provincial DDC approval. Open as usual but with Covid-19 safety measures.
Sports Closed. Until 9 pm. Open as usual.

In a slight revision for dark red zones, instead of restaurants being takeaway only, they are now only allowed to open to online delivery services, meaning customers can no longer pick up an order at the restaurant. Aside from supermarkets, all shops in malls must be closed, along with tattoo and massage parlours, beauty institutions including clinics, and all sports venues including gyms, fields and stadiums. Restrictions also call for the closure of public areas like beaches, pools and parks in dark red provinces.

Curfew restrictions will continue in dark red zones only, but the CCSA is advising people in other provinces to avoid any unnecessary activities and travelling to prevent further spread. Companies are strongly encouraged to enact work from home policies. All nightlife, entertainment venues, bars, clubs and pubs have been banned from opening since April and continue to remain closed, despite many in tourist areas still opening illegally.

Many health experts believe more restrictions and even a total lockdown in all provinces is necessary to really contain the Covid-19 pandemic raging in Thailand now, but fear that stronger measures will lead to rebellion, especially in vaccinated people frustrated that they are still so restricted.

NEW COVID-19 ZONES – AUGUST 3, 2021
Maximum and Strict Controlled Area (29 provinces) Maximum Controlled Area (37 provinces) Controlled Area (11 provinces)
Ang Thong Amnat Charoen Bueng Kan
Ayutthaya Buriram Krabi
Bangkok Chai Nat Mae Hong Son
Chachoengsao Chaiyaphum Mukdahan
Chonburi Chanthaburi Nakhon Phanom
Kanchanaburi Chiang Mai Nan
Lopburi Chiang Rai Phang Nga
Nakhon Nayok Chumphon Phayao
Nakhon Pathom Kalasin Phrae
Nakhon Ratchasima Kamphaeng Phet Phuket
Narathiwat Khon Kaen Surat Thani
Nonthaburi Lampang
Pathum Thani Lamphun
Pattani Loei
Phetchabun Maha Sarakham
Phetchaburi Nakhon Sawan
Prachinburi
Nakhon Si Thammarat
Prachuap Khiri Khan Nong Bua Lamphu
Ratchaburi Nong Kai
Rayong Phatthalung
Samat Prakan Phichit
Samut Sakhon Phitsanulok
Samut Songkram Ranong
Saraburi Roi Et
Sing Buri Sa Kaeo
Songkhla Sakon Nakhon
Suphanburi Satun
Tak Sisaket
Yala Sukhothai
Surin
Trang
Trat
Ubon Ratchathani
Udon Thani
Uthai Thani
Uttaradit
Yasothon

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

Neill Fronde

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10 years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

