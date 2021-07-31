Koh Samui
Samui Covid-19: 14 new Black Club infections, 2nd small cluster
The emergence of Covid-19 in Koh Samui has caused some upheaval for the residents as more infections and more details are revealed each day. 14 new infections were diagnosed today on the island, a result of the 600 people tested in the fallout of the Black Bamboo Club outbreak. One case was found in Koh Tao as well.
The Black Bamboo Club in Chaweng had been essentially operating without restriction for months with DJs playing and drinks being served until dawn each night while publicly advertising the party events seemingly without any fear of being prosecuted for breaking emergency decree regulations. Once a clubgoer caught Covid-19 the infection spread through the unmasked and undistanced crowd like wildfire. After 20 infections the first day, 38 more the second day, and 14 more today, 72 Covid-19 positive people have been identified so far in the cluster centred at the Samui nightclub.
A rumour had circulated that staff from the Black Club, possibly the manager, were in the ICU with severe Covid-19 infections. The latest information seems to indicate this is untrue and no staff members have tested positive so far. A commenter on a local Facebook group said they had observed ambulances picking up potentially infected people on Soi Reggae, Chaweng’s red-light district where many girls head to Black Club late night looking for customers.
Another Covid-19 mini-cluster in Samui has been overshadowed by the outbreak caused by the Black Club, but seems to have spread to at least 3 people who stayed at ShaSa Resort and Residences, a luxury property far from the party in Chaweng. The hotel, situated in the quiet south of the island on Laem Set beach, is designated as an Alternative State Quarantine hotel and as such, hosted several international arrivals in the Samui Plus programme.
On July 20, a 47 year old Singaporean man stayed there who later travelled to Koh Tao on July 23 and began to feel sick. He was diagnosed with Covid-19 on July 25. A 34 year old man who also stayed at ShaSa upon arriving to Koh Samui July 20 was later diagnosed with Covid-19 as well. The third related infection appears to have been identified today in Koh Tao, the one new infection there.
Meanwhile, 20 people arrived yesterday internationally to the Samui Plus programme along with 26 from the Phuket Sandbox scheme. 113 people total have entered under the Plus program with 7 travelling to Koh Phangan and 1 to Koh Tao. 1 person considered part of the Samui Plus programme has tested positive for Covid-19 so far.
SOURCE: Ministry of Public Health
For more information on Covid-19 Insurance, CLICK HERE
Get more from The Thaiger
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Samui Covid-19: 14 new Black Club infections, 2nd small cluster
40,000 cases a day could happen by September, says projection
Phuket Sandbox Covid-19 infections: 35 today, 209 this week
Experience Phuket’s Islands with 5 Star Marine
Welcome back to Thailand!
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!
Prayut says he will not resign, warns politicians to behave
Bangkok Train market to possibly close for good
Border between Kanchanaburi and Myanmar closed until…
Covid UPDATE: 18,912 infections, provincial totals
PCD says don’t throw away used masks in water bottles after infections linked to bottles
Government says it’s okay to criticise them, if it’s fact based
Bangkok volunteer group “Sai Mai Will Survive” overwhelmed with calls
Phuket reservations slow down for August
Covid UPDATE Saturday: 18,912 infections, news briefs
Police nab 600kg heroin drug bust, year’s biggest in Northeast
Koh Samui unaccustomed to Covid-19, many act in dismay
Bangkok Airways extends flight suspension to August 11
Today is Asanha Bucha Day (Wednesday is also a public holiday)
Planning for “Pattaya Move On” reopening scheme continues
Domestic travel to Phuket all but banned starting August 2
Prayut says he will not resign, warns politicians to behave
Covid-19 train sends 1,490 infected from Bangkok to hometowns
1st Taekwondo Olympic gold as Panipak wins for Thailand
Covid UPDATE Sunday: 15,335 new infections, news briefs
AstraZeneca Thailand writes open letter to people of Thailand
Inside story behind the Thailand property seachange
Covid UPDATE: 15,335 new infections, provincial numbers
Methamphetamine pills hidden in instant noodle packets delivered for Covid patient
Thai PM predicts current Covid crisis will be over in 2 or 3 weeks – 4 at the most
Phuket officials add new layers of restrictions, Central closed for 7 days
4th body found on a Bangkok street
Myanmar’s economy to shrink by 18% due to military coup and Covid-19
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Chon Buri3 days ago
Planning for “Pattaya Move On” reopening scheme continues
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Domestic travel to Phuket all but banned starting August 2
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 hours ago
Prayut says he will not resign, warns politicians to behave
- Crime2 days ago
Methamphetamine pills hidden in instant noodle packets delivered for Covid patient
- Coronavirus Thailand3 days ago
Thai PM predicts current Covid crisis will be over in 2 or 3 weeks – 4 at the most
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Spray guns ineffective and dangerous, says TFDA
- Bangkok3 days ago
Crowds rush to Bang Sue for vaccination ahead of walk-in registration ending
- Bangkok2 days ago
Health Minister says Bang Sue not crowded, blames “camera angles”