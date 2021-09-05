Connect with us

Apple

Apple delays privacy-invading child abuse detection software

Neill Fronde

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Apple delays the release of child sexual abuse protection software amid privacy concerns. (via Wikimedia)

After huge backlash over their seemingly well-intentioned plan to fight child pornography and child sexual abuse, Apple has backed down and delayed the release of a software update that would include protection tools that many believe would invade privacy and open the door for other infringement in the future.

The Silicon Valley tech giant had introduced a plan to release software on all of its iPhones and iPads that would protect children by detecting images that matched a database of child sex abuse images when they were uploaded to iCloud the cloud storage service Apple created, as well as give warnings to children and parents when it detected messages that were dangerous regarding child trafficking or exploitation.

But this week Apple recognized the concerns that allowing a backdoor to detect these child abuse images and messages create a slippery slope that could later allow the company to search not just for illegal content, but for anything they find disagreeable, or allow government or authorities to access a device’s data.

Now Apple has decided to delay the rollout of this new software update announcing on Friday that they are responding to the criticism from advocacy groups, customers, research, and others.

“We have decided to take additional time over the coming months to collect input and make improvements before releasing these critically important child safety features.”

The plan was to identify abusive photos by comparing them using artificial intelligence against a database of known abuse images that are provided and curated by safety organizations. The software would flag these images when they were uploaded to Apple’s cloud storage software and alert proper authorities.

Apple maintains that the system would use a cryptographic technology that would not reveal the contents of the child abuse image but compare its pixel data without a human eye ever seeing it. But digital rights organizations fought back quickly, saying that it was an invasion of privacy and created a much bigger risk.

Digital privacy experts postulate that changing Apple’s operating system to allow the software to run would create a backdoor that governments or nefarious groups may be able to access against the phone or mobile device owner’s wishes.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
image
Lawyers_Guns_and_Money
2021-09-06 01:51
Probably trying to figure out a way to get people to pay for the app.
Neill Fronde

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10 years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Apple16 mins ago

Apple delays privacy-invading child abuse detection software
Chon Buri3 hours ago

Naked woman stops Chon Buri traffic after fender bender
Phuket6 hours ago

Phuket Sandbox draws 28,000 travellers, 1.634 billion baht

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Phuket8 hours ago

Jetstar launches weekly flights between Phuket and Singapore
Thailand9 hours ago

17 protest leaders named in complaint with Lumpini police
Thailand9 hours ago

GPO plans quality testing on arriving Chinese Lepu antigen kits
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Thailand10 hours ago

8.5 million antigen test kits to be distributed through 2 channels next week
Thailand11 hours ago

Former Deputy Attorney General faces mild disciplinary violation for role in Red Bull heir case
Bangkok11 hours ago

Department stores follow strict Covid-19 safety to remain open
Coronavirus (Covid-19)12 hours ago

Sunday afternoon Update: Provincial Covid-19 totals
Phuket12 hours ago

Only 20% of hospital beds unoccupied in Phuket
Phuket12 hours ago

Phuket Covid-19: 3 Sandbox infections, no deaths, 3,000+ recovered
Central Thailand13 hours ago

Woman whose naked body was found in Samut Prakan had Covid
Koh Samui14 hours ago

Samui Plus programme rakes in nearly 40 million baht
Thailand16 hours ago

Over 7,000 travellers fly following easing of restrictions
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism6 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism6 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism6 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8

Trending