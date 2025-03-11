German pedophile arrested for running child pornography site

Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan Turner3 hours agoLast Updated: Tuesday, March 11, 2025
336 1 minute read
German pedophile arrested for running child pornography site
Photo via CIB/Facebook

A German pedophile has been arrested in the Bang Lamung district of Chon Buri, for allegedly operating an illegal dark web platform used to distribute child porn, generating millions in illicit earnings.

The arrest, which took place on March 5, was a joint operation between the Technology Crime Suppression Division (TCSD) and US Homeland Security Investigations (HSI). Acting on an arrest warrant issued by the Criminal Court on March 3, the operation raided the retired programmer’s condominium, where they uncovered evidence of large-scale online exploitation.

TCSD commander Police Major General Athip Pongsiwapai revealed today, March 11, that the investigation began with a tip-off from HSI, which had tracked the 54 year old suspect, identified only as Steffen, for operating two dark web platforms for the sale of child pornography over the past three years.

Officers discovered that users paid in cryptocurrencies, including bitcoin and Monero, to access explicit content. The funds were credited to online accounts, enabling subscribers to stream or download illegal material.

Related Articles

Investigators traced Steffen’s financial transactions, revealing that the membership fees were funneled through digital wallets, converted into multiple currencies, and eventually transferred into his Thai bank accounts.

During the raid, police seized a laptop, a server computer, a mobile phone, and a storage device containing over 140,000 pornographic files. Additionally, they confiscated bank account records, credit cards, and multiple SIM cards linked to the operation.

German pedophile arrested for running child pornography site | News by Thaiger
Photo via CIB/Facebook

Steffen reportedly admitted to the charges, telling investigators that after retiring as a programmer in Germany, he moved to Thailand and became the administrator of two dark web sites, which hosted over 5,000 child pornography videos. His platforms reportedly attracted more than 10,000 subscribers, generating an estimated 3.5 million baht in illegal profits.

The suspect is now facing serious criminal charges, including possession, distribution, production, and trade of child pornography for commercial gain. Police confirmed that he will be prosecuted under Thai law, with potential extradition to face further legal action abroad.

The investigation remains ongoing, with police working alongside international law enforcement agencies to identify additional suspects and users involved in the network, reported Bangkok Post.

Latest Thailand News
Toilet pervert&#8217;s sleazy secrets flushed out with shocking video haul Thailand News

Toilet pervert’s sleazy secrets flushed out with shocking video haul

2 hours ago
German pedophile arrested for running child pornography site Thailand News

German pedophile arrested for running child pornography site

3 hours ago
Speedboat leakage leaves Phuket holidaymakers in deep water Phuket News

Speedboat leakage leaves Phuket holidaymakers in deep water

3 hours ago
Power move: Thai Cabinet extends electricity subsidy to ease shock Thailand News

Power move: Thai Cabinet extends electricity subsidy to ease shock

3 hours ago
Scam signal lost: Thai forces pull plug on Myanmar border smuggling Thailand News

Scam signal lost: Thai forces pull plug on Myanmar border smuggling

3 hours ago
Brake for impact: Veteran driver crashes into office by accident Thailand News

Brake for impact: Veteran driver crashes into office by accident

4 hours ago
NACC&#8217;s new cohabitation rules without marriage registration Thailand News

NACC’s new cohabitation rules without marriage registration

4 hours ago
Thailand revs up: MotoGP talks on track, F1 dream in the fast lane Thailand News

Thailand revs up: MotoGP talks on track, F1 dream in the fast lane

4 hours ago
Lop Buri police probe roadside murder of unidentified man Crime News

Lop Buri police probe roadside murder of unidentified man

4 hours ago
Phuket targets 14,000 dropouts in education reintegration plan Phuket News

Phuket targets 14,000 dropouts in education reintegration plan

4 hours ago
Train collides with truck in Prachin Buri despite safety measures Road deaths

Train collides with truck in Prachin Buri despite safety measures

4 hours ago
Thai MP under scrutiny for smoking e-cigarette in Parliament Bangkok News

Thai MP under scrutiny for smoking e-cigarette in Parliament

5 hours ago
Drunk officer disrupts molam performance in Udon Thani (video) Thailand News

Drunk officer disrupts molam performance in Udon Thani (video)

5 hours ago
Bus and lorry crash in Nakhon Ratchasima leaves many injured Thailand News

Bus and lorry crash in Nakhon Ratchasima leaves many injured

5 hours ago
Pattaya punch-up: Teenage girl kicks off in wholesale showdown Pattaya News

Pattaya punch-up: Teenage girl kicks off in wholesale showdown

5 hours ago
Bolt addresses Bangkok taxi driver sexual harassment claim Bangkok News

Bolt addresses Bangkok taxi driver sexual harassment claim

5 hours ago
AI-powered surveillance to boost tourist security in Pattaya Pattaya News

AI-powered surveillance to boost tourist security in Pattaya

6 hours ago
Pathum Thani shopkeeper found dead in mysterious circumstances Thailand News

Pathum Thani shopkeeper found dead in mysterious circumstances

6 hours ago
Ring the changes! Muay Thai to save Pattaya&#8217;s reputation? (video) Pattaya News

Ring the changes! Muay Thai to save Pattaya’s reputation? (video)

6 hours ago
Pipe bomb attack at Pattani checkpoint during Ramadan (video) South Thailand News

Pipe bomb attack at Pattani checkpoint during Ramadan (video)

6 hours ago
Thailand plans 400-baht minimum wage amid SME concerns Thailand News

Thailand plans 400-baht minimum wage amid SME concerns

7 hours ago
Myanmar man confesses to murder over 5,000 baht debt Thailand News

Myanmar man confesses to murder over 5,000 baht debt

7 hours ago
Man travels 200 kilometres to confront wife, fatally stabs her partner Crime News

Man travels 200 kilometres to confront wife, fatally stabs her partner

7 hours ago
Man found dead in car behind rented room in Thailand Thailand News

Man found dead in car behind rented room in Thailand

8 hours ago
Phuket police swoops on 3 foreign nationals in overstay crackdown Phuket News

Phuket police swoops on 3 foreign nationals in overstay crackdown

8 hours ago
Crime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan Turner3 hours agoLast Updated: Tuesday, March 11, 2025
336 1 minute read
Photo of Ryan Turner

Ryan Turner

Ryan is a journalism student from Mahidol University with a passion for writing all kinds of content from news to lifestyle articles. Outside of work, Ryan loves everything to do with history, reading, and sports.

Related Articles

Power move: Thai Cabinet extends electricity subsidy to ease shock

Power move: Thai Cabinet extends electricity subsidy to ease shock

3 hours ago
Scam signal lost: Thai forces pull plug on Myanmar border smuggling

Scam signal lost: Thai forces pull plug on Myanmar border smuggling

3 hours ago
Brake for impact: Veteran driver crashes into office by accident

Brake for impact: Veteran driver crashes into office by accident

4 hours ago
NACC&#8217;s new cohabitation rules without marriage registration

NACC’s new cohabitation rules without marriage registration

4 hours ago