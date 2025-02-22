Man arrested for distributing child pornography on social media

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

Police apprehended a 44 year old man, Pattanakorn (surname withheld), for allegedly distributing child pornography on social media under account X.

He is accused of creating and sharing content featuring people in school and various professional uniforms to lure victims into secret groups with a membership fee. The arrest took place at his residence in Mueang district, Nakhon Ratchasima province on February 21.

Advertisements

The investigation began after police discovered an account on the social media platform X, previously known as Twitter, distributing pornographic images. These images featured people dressed in imitations of school uniforms and other professional attire.

The account charged a membership fee of 399 baht (US$12) for access to a private group, which had amassed nearly 30,000 followers. Undercover agents infiltrated the group and found images and videos involving a 17 year old boy, prompting further investigation, reported KhaoSod.

Upon identifying Pattanakorn as the account owner, police gathered evidence and obtained a warrant for his arrest. During questioning, Pattanakorn confessed to the charges. He has since been handed over to investigators at the Anti-Trafficking in Persons Division for further legal proceedings.

In similar news, a Thai couple in the northern province of Phetchabun made and sold pornography videos of themselves and their 10 year old son online, leading to their arrest on February 15.

Officers from the Anti-Trafficking in Persons Division discovered child pornography videos on a website and in a LINE group chat and conducted a further investigation to trace the source of the videos. The videos reportedly showed the couple engaging in sexual activity with their young son.

Advertisements

The 32 year old Thai man, Thammasorn, was identified as the owner of the LINE group. A large sum of money, believed to be membership fees, was transferred to Thammasorn’s bank account. Due to the suspicious income, officers raided Thammasorn’s home in Chon Buri, where he confessed to his illegal operation.