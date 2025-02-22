Man arrested for distributing child pornography on social media

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee29 minutes agoLast Updated: Saturday, February 22, 2025
84 1 minute read
Man arrested for distributing child pornography on social media
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

Police apprehended a 44 year old man, Pattanakorn (surname withheld), for allegedly distributing child pornography on social media under account X.

He is accused of creating and sharing content featuring people in school and various professional uniforms to lure victims into secret groups with a membership fee. The arrest took place at his residence in Mueang district, Nakhon Ratchasima province on February 21.

Advertisements

The investigation began after police discovered an account on the social media platform X, previously known as Twitter, distributing pornographic images. These images featured people dressed in imitations of school uniforms and other professional attire.

The account charged a membership fee of 399 baht (US$12) for access to a private group, which had amassed nearly 30,000 followers. Undercover agents infiltrated the group and found images and videos involving a 17 year old boy, prompting further investigation, reported KhaoSod.

Related Articles

Upon identifying Pattanakorn as the account owner, police gathered evidence and obtained a warrant for his arrest. During questioning, Pattanakorn confessed to the charges. He has since been handed over to investigators at the Anti-Trafficking in Persons Division for further legal proceedings.

Man arrested for distributing child pornography on social media | News by Thaiger
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

In similar news, a Thai couple in the northern province of Phetchabun made and sold pornography videos of themselves and their 10 year old son online, leading to their arrest on February 15.

Officers from the Anti-Trafficking in Persons Division discovered child pornography videos on a website and in a LINE group chat and conducted a further investigation to trace the source of the videos. The videos reportedly showed the couple engaging in sexual activity with their young son.

Advertisements

The 32 year old Thai man, Thammasorn, was identified as the owner of the LINE group. A large sum of money, believed to be membership fees, was transferred to Thammasorn’s bank account. Due to the suspicious income, officers raided Thammasorn’s home in Chon Buri, where he confessed to his illegal operation.

Latest Thailand News
Chanthaburi destroys confiscated e-cigarettes worth 20 million baht Crime News

Chanthaburi destroys confiscated e-cigarettes worth 20 million baht

6 minutes ago
Bangkok faces severe air pollution as PM2.5 levels rise Bangkok News

Bangkok faces severe air pollution as PM2.5 levels rise

18 minutes ago
Man arrested for distributing child pornography on social media Crime News

Man arrested for distributing child pornography on social media

29 minutes ago
Freedom Beach reclassified for business and ecotourism operations Phuket News

Freedom Beach reclassified for business and ecotourism operations

43 minutes ago
Man sets motorcycle on fire near Pattaya station, investigation underway Pattaya News

Man sets motorcycle on fire near Pattaya station, investigation underway

1 hour ago
Thailand&#8217;s biometric data lapse leaves borders vulnerable Thailand News

Thailand’s biometric data lapse leaves borders vulnerable

1 hour ago
White Lotus season 3 boosts Koh Samui tourism by 88% Tourism News

White Lotus season 3 boosts Koh Samui tourism by 88%

1 hour ago
Phuket police arrest 13 Chinese tourists in illegal gambling raid Phuket News

Phuket police arrest 13 Chinese tourists in illegal gambling raid

2 hours ago
Thailand braces for thunderstorms and high waves in 37 provinces Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand braces for thunderstorms and high waves in 37 provinces

2 hours ago
Sai Mai man threatens neighbours, arrested for guns and meth Bangkok News

Sai Mai man threatens neighbours, arrested for guns and meth

18 hours ago
Third time’s the harm: Bangkok gambling den busted yet again Bangkok News

Third time’s the harm: Bangkok gambling den busted yet again

18 hours ago
Thailand and Laos to boost trade and security ties by 2027 Bangkok News

Thailand and Laos to boost trade and security ties by 2027

18 hours ago
Maid to misbehave: Cleaner caught red-handed in CCTV sting Thailand News

Maid to misbehave: Cleaner caught red-handed in CCTV sting

18 hours ago
New allowance system for seniors in the works Bangkok News

New allowance system for seniors in the works

18 hours ago
Australian couple arrested for snatching belongings from Phuket tourists Phuket News

Australian couple arrested for snatching belongings from Phuket tourists

19 hours ago
Temple abbot arrested for child pornography possession Thailand News

Temple abbot arrested for child pornography possession

19 hours ago
Scorchio alert: Thailand heats up as summer season arrives Thailand News

Scorchio alert: Thailand heats up as summer season arrives

19 hours ago
Thai man shares ex-girlfriend&#8217;s explicit images online after car dispute Thailand News

Thai man shares ex-girlfriend’s explicit images online after car dispute

19 hours ago
Driver dozes off and crashes timber trailer truck in Chon Buri Thailand News

Driver dozes off and crashes timber trailer truck in Chon Buri

20 hours ago
Khon Kaen man offers prison after dogs cause bike accident (video) Thailand News

Khon Kaen man offers prison after dogs cause bike accident (video)

20 hours ago
Foreign tourist jumps from moving tuk tuk in Phuket (video) Phuket News

Foreign tourist jumps from moving tuk tuk in Phuket (video)

20 hours ago
Bangkok delivery rider knifes security guard over order row Bangkok News

Bangkok delivery rider knifes security guard over order row

20 hours ago
Wheel of misfortune: Truck tyre crashes into repair shop, injures 2 Thailand News

Wheel of misfortune: Truck tyre crashes into repair shop, injures 2

20 hours ago
Thai woman fined for letting foreigner drive tuk tuk in Phuket Phuket News

Thai woman fined for letting foreigner drive tuk tuk in Phuket

20 hours ago
Caught in the act: Khon Kaen cops bust hotel prostitution racket Thailand News

Caught in the act: Khon Kaen cops bust hotel prostitution racket

21 hours ago
Crime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee29 minutes agoLast Updated: Saturday, February 22, 2025
84 1 minute read
Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.

Related Articles

Freedom Beach reclassified for business and ecotourism operations

Freedom Beach reclassified for business and ecotourism operations

43 minutes ago
Man sets motorcycle on fire near Pattaya station, investigation underway

Man sets motorcycle on fire near Pattaya station, investigation underway

1 hour ago
Thailand&#8217;s biometric data lapse leaves borders vulnerable

Thailand’s biometric data lapse leaves borders vulnerable

1 hour ago
White Lotus season 3 boosts Koh Samui tourism by 88%

White Lotus season 3 boosts Koh Samui tourism by 88%

1 hour ago