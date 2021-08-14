Connect with us

Apple

Apple defends privacy of new tools to prevent child sexual abuse

Neill Fronde

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Apple responds to privacy concerns. (via Pixabay)

Facing backlash for the violation of privacy a new update it proposed last week would create, Apple is defending its plan to roll out updates that will detect and report photos of child sexual abuse in cloud services or messaging. Software chief Craig Federighi said in an interview with The Wall Street Journal yesterday that the project has been widely misunderstood.

The new update to Apple’s mobile devices like iPhones and iPads would include 2 new features in the United States. The first will analyse and identify any photos uploaded to Apple’s iCloud storage service that picture child sexual abuse. The second update will use artificial intelligence machine learning on a child’s device to recognise sexually explicit photos sent or received in Messages, Apple’s messaging app, and warn the child as well as their parent.

While protecting children from sexual abuse is something nearly universally supported, Apple drew significant backlash from privacy advocates and users concerned about the possibilities of abuse of the technology used in this protection. But the Silicon Valley tech company says that security and confidentiality are not affected by these new features.

In fact, Federighi says that Apple’s goal was to develop ways to offer this protection with more privacy than ever possible before and without looking at people’s photos. Apple released detailed technical explanations about the technology explaining that it was designed by cryptographic experts with the specific goal of preserving privacy.

The images will use AI to analyze photos without any human setting eyes on it, and any images determined to violate child sexual abuse laws would be transmitted straight to the non-profit organisation the National Centre for Missing and Exploited Children. Apple would not be setting the parameters of this analysis, but rather leave the determination to a coalition of trusted groups internationally that would also protect from the tech being abused to violate privacy.

The technology mainly focuses on automatically comparing specifications of uploaded photos to those registered in a database of known child sexual abuse images to find a match without actually viewing the images.

Privacy and encryption experts argue that however valiant motivations might be, an update like this begins to allow backdoors to Apple user privacy that could later be exploited by hackers or the government for mass surveillance or individual access. Apple has stood up to previous attempts by governments to demand a way to access private user data and even has a page on their website dedicated to committing to never allow backdoor access to user data:

“Apple has never created a backdoor or master key to any of our products or services. We have also never allowed any government direct access to Apple servers. And we never will.”

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Neill Fronde

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10 years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Apple26 seconds ago

Apple defends privacy of new tools to prevent child sexual abuse
Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 hours ago

Medics want ban on vaccine exports, legal experts warn against it
Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 hours ago

Cancelling delay, GPO will buy 8.5 million Chinese antigen test kits
Sponsored1 day ago

Digital Sharing Economy Changing Face of Thai Real Estate

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Coronavirus (Covid-19)5 hours ago

Covid UPDATE: 23,672 new infections, provincial totals
Thailand5 hours ago

Widow of former Prime Minister dies of Covid-19
Coronavirus (Covid-19)6 hours ago

Canada mandates domestic travellers must be vaccinated
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Thailand10 hours ago

Thailand’s big, bad meth boom, in the middle of a pandemic | VIDEO
Coronavirus (Covid-19)11 hours ago

Covid UPDATE Saturday: 217 Covid-related deaths, news briefs
Coronavirus (Covid-19)16 hours ago

Almost 1 million Favipiravir pills are taken daily in Thailand
Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago

Thai-made subunit Covid-19 vaccine gets ok for human trials
Thailand1 day ago

Man allegedly steal employer’s Mercedes in retaliation for mistreatment; family returns car later, Ayutthaya arrest still follows
World1 day ago

Confusing tweet implies New York Times launching porn service
Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago

Bangkok Hospital in Pattaya announces vaccines for foreigners
Best of1 day ago

20 fun facts about Thailand
Thailand1 day ago

Thailand News Today | 32M Pfizer doses on the way, weakening Thai baht | August 13
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism5 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism6 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism6 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8

Trending