Apple
Apple defends privacy of new tools to prevent child sexual abuse
Facing backlash for the violation of privacy a new update it proposed last week would create, Apple is defending its plan to roll out updates that will detect and report photos of child sexual abuse in cloud services or messaging. Software chief Craig Federighi said in an interview with The Wall Street Journal yesterday that the project has been widely misunderstood.
The new update to Apple’s mobile devices like iPhones and iPads would include 2 new features in the United States. The first will analyse and identify any photos uploaded to Apple’s iCloud storage service that picture child sexual abuse. The second update will use artificial intelligence machine learning on a child’s device to recognise sexually explicit photos sent or received in Messages, Apple’s messaging app, and warn the child as well as their parent.
While protecting children from sexual abuse is something nearly universally supported, Apple drew significant backlash from privacy advocates and users concerned about the possibilities of abuse of the technology used in this protection. But the Silicon Valley tech company says that security and confidentiality are not affected by these new features.
In fact, Federighi says that Apple’s goal was to develop ways to offer this protection with more privacy than ever possible before and without looking at people’s photos. Apple released detailed technical explanations about the technology explaining that it was designed by cryptographic experts with the specific goal of preserving privacy.
The images will use AI to analyze photos without any human setting eyes on it, and any images determined to violate child sexual abuse laws would be transmitted straight to the non-profit organisation the National Centre for Missing and Exploited Children. Apple would not be setting the parameters of this analysis, but rather leave the determination to a coalition of trusted groups internationally that would also protect from the tech being abused to violate privacy.
The technology mainly focuses on automatically comparing specifications of uploaded photos to those registered in a database of known child sexual abuse images to find a match without actually viewing the images.
Privacy and encryption experts argue that however valiant motivations might be, an update like this begins to allow backdoors to Apple user privacy that could later be exploited by hackers or the government for mass surveillance or individual access. Apple has stood up to previous attempts by governments to demand a way to access private user data and even has a page on their website dedicated to committing to never allow backdoor access to user data:
“Apple has never created a backdoor or master key to any of our products or services. We have also never allowed any government direct access to Apple servers. And we never will.”
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Get more from The Thaiger
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Apple defends privacy of new tools to prevent child sexual abuse
Medics want ban on vaccine exports, legal experts warn against it
Cancelling delay, GPO will buy 8.5 million Chinese antigen test kits
Digital Sharing Economy Changing Face of Thai Real Estate
Welcome back to Thailand!
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!
Covid UPDATE: 23,672 new infections, provincial totals
Widow of former Prime Minister dies of Covid-19
Canada mandates domestic travellers must be vaccinated
Thailand’s big, bad meth boom, in the middle of a pandemic | VIDEO
Covid UPDATE Saturday: 217 Covid-related deaths, news briefs
Almost 1 million Favipiravir pills are taken daily in Thailand
Thai-made subunit Covid-19 vaccine gets ok for human trials
Man allegedly steal employer’s Mercedes in retaliation for mistreatment; family returns car later, Ayutthaya arrest still follows
Confusing tweet implies New York Times launching porn service
Bangkok Hospital in Pattaya announces vaccines for foreigners
20 fun facts about Thailand
Thailand News Today | 32M Pfizer doses on the way, weakening Thai baht | August 13
Happy birthday to Her Majesty Queen Sirikit, Thailand’s Queen Mother
Wear a condom and a mask: Health department advises Covid “safe” sex
Pattaya reopening postponed indefinitely as Covid-19 persists
Confession and evidence, not a scapegoat, in Phuket murder
Tuesday Covid Update: High of 235 deaths; provincial totals
Tourist lost in Phuket forest found alive
Favipiravir AKA Avigan to be used for all Covid patients, despite paltry scientific merit
Police and protesters clash at increasingly aggressive protests
UPDATE: Actor’s girlfriend stabbed to death in Bangkok following “struggle” over knife
Covid UPDATE: 19,983 infections, provincial totals
Koh Lipe enacts 1 month lockdown restrictions from tomorrow
Kaeng Hin Phoeng rapids in Prachin Buri closed until…
Man shot and killed at Isaan rice field
Foreigner killed in Chon Buri car accident, other driver skedaddles
Phuket man shot in leg and hit with baseball bat, police investigate
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- People2 days ago
Happy birthday to Her Majesty Queen Sirikit, Thailand’s Queen Mother
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Pattaya reopening postponed indefinitely as Covid-19 persists
- Sponsored3 days ago
How to enter Thailand during Covid
- News3 days ago
Foreigner killed in Chon Buri car accident, other driver skedaddles
- Crime2 days ago
Phuket man shot in leg and hit with baseball bat, police investigate
- Hua Hin3 days ago
Ferry between Pattaya and Hua Hin permanently cancelled
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Q3 tourism hopes fade as US advises citizens not to travel to Thailand
- Phuket2 days ago
Phuket officials identify “risky” tourist spots following holidaymaker’s murder