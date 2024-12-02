Thailand video news | Phuket governor proposes monorail to ease traffic, Thailand property reforms target foreign buyers

In today’s Good Morning Thailand, Alex delves into a variety of impactful stories from Thailand and Southeast Asia. From the rise of the “rental wife” trend in Pattaya shedding light on urban loneliness, to the innovative reversible lane easing traffic woes on Bangkok’s congested Rama II Road, there’s much to uncover. We also spotlight illegal cockfighting raids, bold infrastructure proposals like Phuket’s monorail, and debates over property law reforms aiming to attract foreign investment. Beyond Thailand, we examine Vietnam’s ambitious $67 billion railway project, severe flooding affecting Malaysia and Thailand, and Laos banning Tiger Vodka following methanol poisoning deaths. Stay tuned for all these stories and more.

Thailand’s “rental wife” trend, also known as the “black pearl” phenomenon, is gaining attention in Pattaya’s red-light districts. Women from impoverished areas temporarily act as companions to foreign tourists, offering services like companionship and tour guidance. Contracts range from days to months, with fees spanning US$1,600 to $116,000, depending on factors like age and education. Inspired by similar trends in Japan and South Korea, the practice highlights loneliness amidst urbanisation. While some arrangements lead to long-term relationships, critics warn of exploitation due to its legal grey area. Advocates see it as an economic lifeline, but others call it a sign of societal inequality.

Efforts to ease traffic on Rama II Road are underway following a deadly construction collapse on November 29, which killed three people and injured over 10. The Highways Department introduced a reversible lane to manage outbound traffic, operational daily from 7 am to 9 pm on a one-kilometre stretch. Cleanup of fallen concrete segments is progressing, but removing the gantry crane will take two weeks. The collapse, part of the M82 motorway project linking Bangkok to southern provinces, occurred during bridge welding, highlighting safety concerns. The contractor, Udomsak Chiang Mai Company, faces scrutiny as investigations continue.

Police in Nakhon Phanom arrested 49 individuals during a raid on an illegal cockfighting ring in a rural area after a tip-off. Over 100 gamblers were found at the site, with some fleeing into nearby fields. Authorities seized fighting cocks valued at 40,000 baht, equipment, and cash. The owner of the premises and others were detained for questioning. The ring, operating on weekends without authorisation, highlights the persistence of illegal gambling in the region. Investigations are ongoing to address the issue.

Phuket Governor Sophon Suwannarat has proposed a monorail system to address the island’s worsening traffic congestion. Presented as an alternative to the stalled light rail project, the monorail is seen as cost-effective, requiring less land and avoiding additional road congestion. Discussions with private sector stakeholders are underway, with plans to seek approval from the Ministry of Transport. The governor also suggested implementing AI-controlled traffic lights as part of broader traffic management strategies. Traffic woes, particularly in tourist-heavy areas like Patong and Karon, underline the urgency of a sustainable solution.

Thailand is debating property law reforms to attract foreign investment, proposing measures like raising the foreign ownership limit in condominiums from 49% to 75% and extending land leaseholds to 90 years. Proponents believe these changes could boost the sluggish economy by revitalising the real estate market. Critics, however, warn of risks to national sovereignty, inflated property prices, and foreign influence over Thai property. The Housing Business Association suggests safeguards, such as minimum property prices for foreign buyers, higher taxes, and restrictions on property management roles. The reforms aim to balance economic benefits with public concerns, but their success depends on careful implementation.

Thailand’s new M81 motorway, connecting Bang Yai in Nonthaburi to Kanchanaburi, will be open for free travel from December 26 to January 2. This 96-kilometre route aims to ease holiday traffic congestion and enhance regional connectivity. Previously, 51 kilometres of the motorway had been available for weekend trials, but the entire route is opening earlier than planned. Only four-wheel vehicles are allowed, with a speed limit of 80 km/h. Key entry and exit points include Bang Yai, East and West Nakhon Pathom, Tha Maka, Tha Mueang, and Kanchanaburi. The initiative doubles as a holiday gift and a step toward improved transport efficiency.

Vietnam’s parliament has approved laws on data protection and electricity, along with a resolution backing a $67 billion high-speed rail project connecting Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, slated for completion by 2035. The data law imposes stricter requirements on personal data processing and overseas transfers, raising concerns among U.S. tech firms over potential operational challenges. Meanwhile, the electricity law aims to streamline energy investments and enable direct power purchase agreements for renewable energy. These reforms are part of Vietnam’s push to enhance infrastructure, tighten data controls, and modernise its energy sector.

Severe flooding caused by heavy rains in Malaysia and Thailand has killed at least 12 people and displaced over 135,000 residents. Northern Malaysia, especially Kelantan, is heavily impacted, with over 122,000 evacuees, while southern Thailand has seen nearly 13,000 people displaced. Emergency services are working to rescue stranded residents, and shelters have been set up. Six provinces in Thailand have declared disasters, with two hospitals forced to close. Both governments have allocated resources for relief, but more rain is forecast, raising concerns about rising casualty and displacement numbers.

A confrontation between the Myanmar navy and Thai fishing boats near Ranong province resulted in the drowning of one fisherman and the detention of 31 crew members. The incident occurred when two Thai boats, out of 15 operating in the area, were found 4–5.7 nautical miles inside Myanmar waters. Myanmar forces opened fire, forcing some crew to flee into the sea. Negotiations by Thai authorities are ongoing to secure the release of the detained crew, comprising four Thais and 27 Burmese nationals.

Laos banned Tiger Vodka and Whisky after six tourists died from suspected methanol poisoning in Vang Vieng. The Australian travel advisory highlighted the health risks associated with the brands, warning travellers to avoid spirit-based drinks and cocktails, particularly from unlicensed sources. Despite the ban, Lao state media has not formally reported it. The manager of a hostel accused of serving contaminated alcohol has been detained but denies wrongdoing. Methanol, a toxic industrial alcohol, can cause severe illness or death if consumed. Tourists are advised to only drink from licensed stores and exercise caution.