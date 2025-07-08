Thai Vietjet launches cheap Mumbai-Phuket flights

Holidaymakers dreaming of sun-soaked Phuket get ready to pack your bags – budget airline Thai VietJet Air is turning up the heat on the India-Thailand travel scene with a brand new direct flight from Mumbai to the island paradise.

The low-cost carrier, part of the larger VietJet Aviation Group, is set to launch the highly anticipated route in August, giving Indian tourists an affordable gateway to Thailand’s golden beaches, vibrant nightlife and irresistible cuisine.

Operating four times a week, the new service promises wallet-friendly fares and convenient timings designed to appeal to business and leisure passengers. It will become Thai VietJet Air’s second route connecting Mumbai to Thailand, following its successful daily service to Bangkok.

Travellers will fly on a 180-seat Airbus A320 configured in an all-economy layout, so expect no-frills comfort with prices that will leave plenty of rupees in your pocket for cocktails and souvenirs.

The flight schedule is as follows:

FLIGHT Route Departure Arrival Operating Days
VZ762 Phuket to Mumbai 10.10pm local time (Phuket International Airport) 1.05am IST (Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Airport) Sunday, Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday
VZ763 Mumbai to Phuket 2.05am IST (Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Airport) 8.20am local time (Phuket International Airport) Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Sunday

The flights will take approximately four and a half hours, and the late-night departures mean travellers can wake up ready to hit the beach without wasting a day in transit, reported Travel and Leisure Asia.

A Thai VietJet Air spokesperson said the carrier has “meticulously planned the schedule to ensure smooth connections and maximum convenience for Indian passengers,” adding that the expansion “reflects our commitment to strengthening ties between India and Thailand.”

If you’re planning a Phuket getaway, remember to complete the mandatory Thailand Digital Arrival Card (TDAC). This new online form has replaced the old paper arrival card and must be submitted at least 72 hours before you land.

