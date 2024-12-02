Poker-faced fraudster nabbed in million-baht investment scam

Published: 12:01, 02 December 2024
134 2 minutes read
Poker-faced fraudster nabbed in million-baht investment scam
Picture courtesy of Bangkok Post

In a dramatic turn of events, a key figure in a jaw-dropping multi-million baht investment scam has been collared by the law in Phuket.

Nattapol, the slippery suspect, was rounded up by officers from the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) working in tandem with the Highway Police, after slipping through the net on four separate arrest warrants for his alleged role in a scandal that’s swindled the public out of over 11 million baht.

This dodgy dealmaker was finally nabbed at a workers’ residence tucked away in a palm plantation in Moo 7, Tambon Phru Din Na, Khlong Thom District, Krabi.

Despite the lack of specifics in the official report released last Thursday by the CIB, it’s clear that the arrest of Nattapol followed an exhaustive probe by the police.

Nattapol faces a laundry list of charges, including public fraud, identity deception, and fiddling with computer systems using bogus or warped data. His scheming has left a trail of financial devastation in its wake, duping scores of unsuspecting victims.

Alarm bells first rang when law enforcement was tipped off about a gang of crooks using a Facebook page to lure potential victims with sweet promises of over-the-top returns on investments in foreign currency coins. This clever con caught the imagination of would-be investors, lending undeserved credibility to the fraudulent operation.

Picture of Nattapol courtesy of Phuket News
Picture of Nattapol courtesy of Phuket News

Nattapol kept a low profile, blending in unnoticed at the workers’ camp where he was reportedly hiding in plain sight and laying low, according to sources in the know.

Post-arrest, Nattapol was duly informed of his rights and the slew of charges hanging over his head. He’s since been shipped off to Samrong Nuea Police Station in Bangkok, where he’ll be facing the music in the coming legal tussles.

Photo of Mitch Connor

Mitch Connor

Mitch is a Bangkok resident, having relocated from Southern California, via Florida in 2022. He studied journalism before dropping out of college to teach English in South America. After returning to the US, he spent 4 years working for various online publishers before moving to Thailand.

