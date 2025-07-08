Suspect in Phatthalung shooting caught in Songkhla rubber plantation

Manhunt ends in jungle standoff after days on the run

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee3 hours agoLast Updated: Tuesday, July 8, 2025
671 2 minutes read
Suspect in Phatthalung shooting caught in Songkhla rubber plantation
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

Police have apprehended a 35 year old man, the suspect in the shooting of 54 year old man in Phatthalung. The suspect, Teerapong, also known as Boy, had evaded capture by hiding in a rubber plantation after a bounty of 100,000 baht was placed on his head.

The arrest operation was carried out by the Centre for the Prevention and Suppression of Influential Figures and Contract Killers, Region 9 Provincial Police, in collaboration with the investigative team from the Region 9 Police and officers from the Crime Suppression Division and Khuan Niang Police Station, Songkhla province.

Teerapong was wanted under a warrant issued by the Criminal Court dated May 24, 2024, for multiple charges including premeditated murder and attempted murder, illegal possession of firearms and ammunition, carrying firearms in public without permission, and being part of a criminal gang.

Investigations revealed that Teerapong frequently changed his place of residence, making it difficult for law enforcement to apprehend him. Informants later reported that he was hiding in a rubber plantation in Rat Phum subdistrict, Khuan Niang district, Songkhla province, and was also involved in drug dealing in the area.

The police executed a raid on the rubber plantation, where they found Teerapong standing with a gas-powered long gun leaning against an ant mound. He was arrested immediately.

A search of the premises uncovered three bags of crystal methamphetamine weighing 1.5 grammes, four methamphetamine pills hidden in his bedding, and 11 rounds of ammunition. Teerapong was taken for questioning at Khuan Niang Police Station, where a urine test revealed the presence of narcotics in his system.

Additional charges were filed against him for possession of category 1 drugs (crystal methamphetamine and methamphetamine) without a permit, drug use, and illegal possession of firearms and ammunition.

Related Articles

The arrest warrant was issued following Teerapong’s involvement in the shooting of Prasarn White Bear Pabon, a prominent figure in the area, while he was operating a tractor in village 4, Nong Thong subdistrict, Pabon district, Phatthalung province, on February 25. Teerapong had been on the run since then.

By the end of May, the Crime Suppression Division had surrounded a targeted residence and arrested six people involved in the conspiracy, including local politicians and a police officer at the inspector level, in Songkhla and Phatthalung provinces, reported KhaoSod.

Suspect in Phatthalung shooting caught in Songkhla rubber plantation | News by Thaiger
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

Latest Thailand News
Cambodia-Thailand scam empire busted in mega police raid Bangkok News

Cambodia-Thailand scam empire busted in mega police raid

54 seconds ago
Nakhon Ratchasima student injured in spear gun attack Crime News

Nakhon Ratchasima student injured in spear gun attack

15 minutes ago
Aussie tourist found dead after late-night massage on Koh Samui Koh Samui News

Aussie tourist found dead after late-night massage on Koh Samui

24 minutes ago
Thai Lion Air&#8217;s Kolkata-Bangkok flight aborted over mid-taxi scare Bangkok News

Thai Lion Air’s Kolkata-Bangkok flight aborted over mid-taxi scare

32 minutes ago
Senator accused of attempted rape by former news anchor Bangkok News

Senator accused of attempted rape by former news anchor

44 minutes ago
South Korean man plunges to death in mystery Pattaya hotel fall Pattaya News

South Korean man plunges to death in mystery Pattaya hotel fall

52 minutes ago
Thai Vietjet launches cheap Mumbai-Phuket flights Phuket News

Thai Vietjet launches cheap Mumbai-Phuket flights

2 hours ago
Man electrocuted, another injured in Udon Thani tree accident Thailand News

Man electrocuted, another injured in Udon Thani tree accident

2 hours ago
Thai woman dies in attack by wild elephant in Surat Thani forest Thailand News

Thai woman dies in attack by wild elephant in Surat Thani forest

2 hours ago
Bloodied man staggers from Pattaya alley after savage attack Pattaya News

Bloodied man staggers from Pattaya alley after savage attack

2 hours ago
Five Thai men caught trying to cross border from Poipet Crime News

Five Thai men caught trying to cross border from Poipet

3 hours ago
Burmese family in Phuket apologises after viral motorcycle photo Phuket News

Burmese family in Phuket apologises after viral motorcycle photo

3 hours ago
Child&#8217;s mishap sparks fire panic at Phatthalung shopping mall Thailand News

Child’s mishap sparks fire panic at Phatthalung shopping mall

3 hours ago
Pattaya teen savagely battered by machete-wielding gang Pattaya News

Pattaya teen savagely battered by machete-wielding gang

3 hours ago
Suspect in Phatthalung shooting caught in Songkhla rubber plantation Crime News

Suspect in Phatthalung shooting caught in Songkhla rubber plantation

3 hours ago
Tsunami fears rattle Phuket as officials urge calm Phuket News

Tsunami fears rattle Phuket as officials urge calm

3 hours ago
Thai royal award celebrates Vietnam’s top teachers Thailand News

Thai royal award celebrates Vietnam’s top teachers

4 hours ago
Fire devastates commercial building in Pathum Thani Thailand News

Fire devastates commercial building in Pathum Thani

4 hours ago
Thai officer accused of land encroachment on self-help settlement Thailand News

Thai officer accused of land encroachment on self-help settlement

4 hours ago
Thai man admits killing 2 year old stepson for crying too much Thailand News

Thai man admits killing 2 year old stepson for crying too much

4 hours ago
Cat-astrophe in Pattaya: Faulty bug zapper blamed as fire guts bar Pattaya News

Cat-astrophe in Pattaya: Faulty bug zapper blamed as fire guts bar

4 hours ago
Government warns Thais: Nominee roles risk jail time Thailand News

Government warns Thais: Nominee roles risk jail time

4 hours ago
Thailand braces for heavy rain with 39 provinces at risk Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand braces for heavy rain with 39 provinces at risk

4 hours ago
Deal or no deal? Thailand rocked by Trump&#8217;s 36% tariffs bomb Thailand News

Deal or no deal? Thailand rocked by Trump’s 36% tariffs bomb

5 hours ago
Last farewell: Thai-Swedish couple arrested in Phuket for selling cocaine Phuket News

Last farewell: Thai-Swedish couple arrested in Phuket for selling cocaine

5 hours ago
Crime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee3 hours agoLast Updated: Tuesday, July 8, 2025
671 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x