FDA cracks down on illegal cannabis products in Thailand

Crackdown targets unlicensed vendors as public health concerns grow

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee26 minutes agoLast Updated: Tuesday, July 8, 2025
246
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is intensifying efforts to eliminate illegal cannabis products across Thailand.

Emphasising the importance of checking labels, they are prosecuting imported goods with THC levels exceeding legal limits. This move follows an incident where a two year old girl accidentally consumed cannabis-infused jelly, necessitating hospital treatment.

Health Minister Somsak Thepsuthin instructed the FDA and provincial public health offices nationwide to stringently inspect and eradicate illegal cannabis products, stressing the legal use of cannabis solely for medical purposes, with penalties for violations including imprisonment and fines.

Yesterday, July 7, Doctor Surachoke Tangwiwat, Secretary General of the FDA, revealed that continuous inspections of business establishments have been conducted. On June 22, inspections were carried out at 21 establishments, uncovering violations at eight locations.

Over 470 suspicious items, including cannabis-infused jellies, brownies, and chocolates, were seized due to the lack of proper permits or correct Thai labelling. Twenty-four of these products are currently undergoing analysis, and prosecution will be pursued if THC content exceeds 0.2%.

Dr Surachoke further stated that random checks on imported gelatin jellies revealed licorice and fruit-flavoured products containing THC above the legal limit. Consequently, action has been taken against importers, and the products have been seized.

All checkpoints have been instructed to enforce stricter inspections of similar imports. The FDA is set to intensify its crackdown on illegal products, urging the public to exercise caution when purchasing cannabis-infused food products.

Such items are classified as controlled food and require proper authorisation, a food serial number, and clear Thai labelling with warnings. Violations may result in both imprisonment and fines, reported KhaoSod.

Suspicious or unauthorised products can be reported to the FDA hotline at 1556, or through Line@FDAThai, Facebook: FDAThai, and the website www.fda.moph.go.th.

Picture courtesy of Elsa Olofsson, Unsplash

In related news, a two year old girl in Chiang Mai fell unconscious and may face lasting brain damage after accidentally consuming over 10 cannabis gummies, mistaking them for sweets on July 2.

Her father later shared the incident on Facebook to caution other parents about the dangers of cannabis edibles, following two hospital visits prompted by the overdose.

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee26 minutes agoLast Updated: Tuesday, July 8, 2025
246

