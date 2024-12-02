PAO council chairman critically injured in shooting

Photo via KhaoSod

The Provincial Administrative Organisation (PAO) council chairman has been targeted in a shooting right outside his home in Nakhon Phanom. The suspect, a well-known gunman, remains at large, prompting a police manhunt.

The victim, 56 year old Vinai Maneerat was shot outside his home in Ban Sai Kham, Phon Sawan district, Nakhon Phanom province, earlier yesterday, around 7.30am. His wife, 60 year old Sai Maneerat recounted that her husband was on the phone with her when he was shot, identifying the gunman as a man named Yuth.

Vinai was allegedly shot by Yuth, a neighbour, who had driven by in a white Honda City. Sai explained that her husband had no known conflicts with the suspect and was shot without warning while using his phone.

Vinai was reportedly conscious enough to inform his wife of the gunman’s identity before collapsing. The gunman fled the scene immediately after the attack.

The relationship between Vinai and Yuth was seemingly amicable, as they were neighbours only two houses apart. The sudden attack raised concerns about the motivations behind the shooting, as no prior disputes were known.

Sai expressed her fears that Yuth might return to harm other witnesses or neighbours, urging the police to capture him swiftly.

Vinai’s condition is critical, with doctors at Nakhon Phanom Hospital working to stabilise him. His son, 23 year old Chanchai Maneerat highlighted that the gunman used an AK-type rifle, firing from a close range of one to two metres. The bullet entered Vinai’s abdomen and exited through his back.

Medical staff are currently managing internal bleeding, with surgery planned if no complications arise.

Police Colonel Kurupong Kaewsaat, the head of Phon Sawan Police Station, confirmed that law enforcement is actively pursuing the suspect. Officers have collected evidence from the crime scene and are reviewing CCTV footage to trace the suspect’s route.

The investigation has identified the gunman as 49 year old Yutthana, a known criminal with a reputation for violence. Despite there being no apparent personal vendetta, Yutthana’s past behaviour suggests a propensity for reckless actions. A warrant for his arrest is requested with the Nakhon Phanom Court, reported KhaoSod.