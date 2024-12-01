Rama II Road congestion eased with reversible lane after collapse

Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: 14:24, 01 December 2024| Updated: 14:24, 01 December 2024
294 1 minute read
Rama II Road congestion eased with reversible lane after collapse
Image via Samut Sakhon PR Department

Measures have been implemented to ease the traffic congestion on Rama II Road following a road collapse on November 29. An elevated road section under construction collapsed, leading the Highways Department to open a reversible lane today, December 1, to manage the outbound traffic more effectively.

Efforts are underway to clear the site where precast concrete segments fell. However, the removal of a fallen launching gantry crane, which remains in place, requires meticulous handling and is anticipated to extend over the next two weeks.

Advertisements

To alleviate congestion, the Highways Department introduced a reversible lane on a one-kilometre stretch of Rama II Road, operational from 7am to 9pm. This section spans from the 20.9km marker near Mahachai Mueang Mai market to the 21.8km marker in tambon Khok Krabue, reported Bangkok Post.

The structures that collapsed were part of the M82 inter-city motorway project, which is being constructed above Rama II Road, also known as Highway 35. This highway serves as a vital connection between Bangkok and southern Thailand provinces.

Related news
Rama II Road congestion eased with reversible lane after collapse | News by Thaiger
Image via Samut Sakhon PR Department

In related news, a concrete segment of a bridge under construction over Rama II Road in Samut Sakhon province near Bangkok collapsed resulting in three deaths and more than 10 injuries.

The deadly accident occurred on Rama II Road on November 29, while 39 construction workers were working on the project. A concrete segment, along with the launching gantry crane used to lift and support the bridge segment, collapsed as workers were welding the bridge parts together.

The contractor for this project is reported to be Udomsak Chiang Mai Company, whose name is displayed on the sign affixed to the launching gantry crane.

Advertisements

In other news, plans for a one-year closure of the overpass connecting Rama IX Intersection, Asoke-Din Daeng Intersection, and Phang Mueang Intersection, are to be reassessed following concerns about severe traffic congestion.

Latest Thailand News
Cyber police uncover stolen Thai citizen data operation Crime News

Cyber police uncover stolen Thai citizen data operation

6 hours ago
Rama II Road congestion eased with reversible lane after collapse Thailand News

Rama II Road congestion eased with reversible lane after collapse

6 hours ago
Landslide in Yala damages vehicles amid severe flooding South Thailand News

Landslide in Yala damages vehicles amid severe flooding

7 hours ago
Phuket governor proposes monorail to fix island&#8217;s traffic Phuket News

Phuket governor proposes monorail to fix island’s traffic

7 hours ago
Thai fisherman drowns, 31 detained and shot at by Myanmar navy Crime News

Thai fisherman drowns, 31 detained and shot at by Myanmar navy

7 hours ago
Thief poses as courier, steals Rolex watches worth 615,000 baht Crime News

Thief poses as courier, steals Rolex watches worth 615,000 baht

8 hours ago
Oh, cock! Police arrest nearly 50 major cockfighting raid Crime News

Oh, cock! Police arrest nearly 50 major cockfighting raid

9 hours ago
Thailand to finalise free-trade deal with EFTA by January Business News

Thailand to finalise free-trade deal with EFTA by January

9 hours ago
Legal action pursued over shooting at elephants in Thailand Crime News

Legal action pursued over shooting at elephants in Thailand

9 hours ago
M81 motorway opens free for new year travel in Thailand Thailand News

M81 motorway opens free for new year travel in Thailand

9 hours ago
Two men arrested for posing as police to rob tourists in Bangkok Bangkok News

Two men arrested for posing as police to rob tourists in Bangkok

10 hours ago
Pattaya paid sexual encounter turns to knife attack Crime News

Pattaya paid sexual encounter turns to knife attack

10 hours ago
Four million young Thais hooked on online gambling, experts warn Thailand News

Four million young Thais hooked on online gambling, experts warn

10 hours ago
Phuket launches initiative to cut food waste by 15 tonnes daily Environment News

Phuket launches initiative to cut food waste by 15 tonnes daily

10 hours ago
Thai Airways secures 44 billion baht in share rights offering Business News

Thai Airways secures 44 billion baht in share rights offering

11 hours ago
Pathum Thani: Sedan caught in fiery crash due to broken streetlight Central Thailand News

Pathum Thani: Sedan caught in fiery crash due to broken streetlight

1 day ago
Up in flames: Bangkok house fire claims life of 50 year old man Bangkok News

Up in flames: Bangkok house fire claims life of 50 year old man

1 day ago
Villagers in Uthai Thani flock to banyan tree for lucky numbers Northern Thailand News

Villagers in Uthai Thani flock to banyan tree for lucky numbers

1 day ago
Towering wave sweeps Russian woman into sea on Koh Samui Crime News

Towering wave sweeps Russian woman into sea on Koh Samui

1 day ago
Thai woman stabbed in Pattaya, foreign suspect still at large Crime News

Thai woman stabbed in Pattaya, foreign suspect still at large

1 day ago
Police in Nong Khai thwart major heroin smuggling operation Crime News

Police in Nong Khai thwart major heroin smuggling operation

1 day ago
Sedan-motorbike hit-and-run in Nonthaburi leaves contractor dead Bangkok News

Sedan-motorbike hit-and-run in Nonthaburi leaves contractor dead

1 day ago
Body of missing five year old boy found in Chiang Mai canal Chiang Mai News

Body of missing five year old boy found in Chiang Mai canal

1 day ago
Belgian motorcyclist dies in Pattaya crash near village gate Crime News

Belgian motorcyclist dies in Pattaya crash near village gate

1 day ago
Thai Cabinet extends 20-baht train fare with 400m baht budget Bangkok News

Thai Cabinet extends 20-baht train fare with 400m baht budget

1 day ago
Thailand News
Tags
Photo of Ryan Turner

Ryan Turner

Ryan is a journalism student from Mahidol University with a passion for history, writing and delivering news content with a rich storytelling narrative.

Related Articles

Thai fisherman drowns, 31 detained and shot at by Myanmar navy

Thai fisherman drowns, 31 detained and shot at by Myanmar navy

Published: 13:32, 01 December 2024
Thief poses as courier, steals Rolex watches worth 615,000 baht

Thief poses as courier, steals Rolex watches worth 615,000 baht

Published: 13:18, 01 December 2024
Oh, cock! Police arrest nearly 50 major cockfighting raid

Oh, cock! Police arrest nearly 50 major cockfighting raid

Published: 12:04, 01 December 2024
Thailand to finalise free-trade deal with EFTA by January

Thailand to finalise free-trade deal with EFTA by January

Published: 11:53, 01 December 2024
Check Also
Close