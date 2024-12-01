Rama II Road congestion eased with reversible lane after collapse

Image via Samut Sakhon PR Department

Measures have been implemented to ease the traffic congestion on Rama II Road following a road collapse on November 29. An elevated road section under construction collapsed, leading the Highways Department to open a reversible lane today, December 1, to manage the outbound traffic more effectively.

Efforts are underway to clear the site where precast concrete segments fell. However, the removal of a fallen launching gantry crane, which remains in place, requires meticulous handling and is anticipated to extend over the next two weeks.

Advertisements

To alleviate congestion, the Highways Department introduced a reversible lane on a one-kilometre stretch of Rama II Road, operational from 7am to 9pm. This section spans from the 20.9km marker near Mahachai Mueang Mai market to the 21.8km marker in tambon Khok Krabue, reported Bangkok Post.

The structures that collapsed were part of the M82 inter-city motorway project, which is being constructed above Rama II Road, also known as Highway 35. This highway serves as a vital connection between Bangkok and southern Thailand provinces.

In related news, a concrete segment of a bridge under construction over Rama II Road in Samut Sakhon province near Bangkok collapsed resulting in three deaths and more than 10 injuries.

The deadly accident occurred on Rama II Road on November 29, while 39 construction workers were working on the project. A concrete segment, along with the launching gantry crane used to lift and support the bridge segment, collapsed as workers were welding the bridge parts together.

The contractor for this project is reported to be Udomsak Chiang Mai Company, whose name is displayed on the sign affixed to the launching gantry crane.

Advertisements

In other news, plans for a one-year closure of the overpass connecting Rama IX Intersection, Asoke-Din Daeng Intersection, and Phang Mueang Intersection, are to be reassessed following concerns about severe traffic congestion.