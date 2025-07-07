Thailand Video News | British man jailed 21 years for child trafficking in Pattaya, Selangor to enforce plastic bag ban across all councils by 2026

In Thailand, the government’s controversial casino bill is faltering amid public opposition, while system failures have forced major hotel chains to pull out of a domestic tourism subsidy program. The country also saw the conviction of a British man for child trafficking in Pattaya and a community-driven relief effort supporting nightlife workers struggling from the ongoing tourism slump. Meanwhile, unusual smuggling cases continue, including a man caught with live snakes hidden in his underwear, and Thailand is now exploring the economic potential of breeding monitor lizards for the leather industry. Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen is reviving border tensions by drawing on former Khmer Rouge fighters, while Japan is preparing to transfer naval destroyers to the Philippines to counter China’s maritime assertiveness. Elsewhere, Selangor is advancing its plastic reduction efforts with a state-wide ban on plastic bags by 2026, and Vietnam is seeing a massive tourism boom, already reaching nearly half its annual visitor target in the first half of 2025.

Thailand’s controversial casino bill is on the brink of collapse as public backlash and political tension intensify. Scheduled for a key parliamentary meeting on 9 July, the Entertainment Complex Bill may be withdrawn, pending Cabinet and House approval. A recent reshuffle and widespread public confusion have prompted officials to pause and reassess. Over 100 activists recently petitioned against the bill, citing risks of addiction, crime, and inequality. Critics say the proposal lacks clear economic benefits and social safeguards. Opposition MPs warn that moving ahead could trigger a no-confidence motion, placing the government under growing scrutiny.

Thailand’s domestic tourism subsidy scheme is in turmoil as major hotel chains like Dusit and Minor temporarily withdraw due to major system failures. The Tourism Authority of Thailand’s booking platform has suffered repeated glitches, leaving hotels unable to manage bookings or verify payments efficiently. Complaints include outdated tech, inflexible pricing rules, and delays caused by mandatory Krungthai Bank account checks. With over 3,000 hotels still awaiting verification and frustration mounting, hotel operators are urging rapid fixes. Officials say discussions are ongoing, but confidence in the scheme is shaken just as peak travel season approaches.

British man William Bilton has been sentenced to 21 years in prison by a Bangkok court for trafficking a 16-year-old girl through his Pattaya bar, Flirt, notorious for promoting underage sex work. Two Thai men received equal sentences, while another woman received a lighter penalty. All are currently out on bail pending appeal. Pattaya police say the case aims to clean up the city’s image, though prostitution remains widespread. Meanwhile, three separate UK nationals face prosecution after being caught smuggling large quantities of Thai cannabis into Britain. Authorities in both countries are cracking down hard on human trafficking and drug smuggling networks.

With tourist numbers plunging, Pattaya’s nightlife workers are receiving aid from local business owners, led by Lisa Hamilton of the Pattaya Nightlife Business Association. Volunteers distributed food and essentials to struggling bar staff, but Hamilton warns that such efforts are unsustainable without government action. While the new “Half-Half Travel” subsidy programme aims to revive domestic tourism, scepticism remains. Workers stress that local visitors alone can’t sustain Pattaya’s economy—foreign tourists are vital. Despite community resilience, the nightlife scene faces an uphill battle unless international travel rebounds soon.

A Sri Lankan man was arrested at Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport after authorities found three live ball pythons hidden in his underwear. Known trafficker Mr. Shehan, already linked to smuggling exotic animals, was stopped following a tip-off and joint operation by Thai and international wildlife agencies. Though his luggage was clear, a personal search uncovered the snakes—protected under CITES law. He now faces multiple charges under Thai wildlife and customs legislation. Authorities say the arrest sends a strong message to global smuggling networks: Thailand is cracking down hard on illegal wildlife trade.

Thailand is rebranding its relationship with monitor lizards, once seen as pests, by allowing licensed breeding for economic gain. The government will sell the reptiles for 500 baht each, complete with microchips to prevent poaching. Their durable skins may fuel a luxury leather market, with initial sales set at a wildlife station in Ratchaburi. Buyers must obtain permits and report all offspring, while wild populations remain protected. Officials stress this regulated programme turns a nuisance into a revenue stream without harming ecosystems—offering a new model for wildlife-based economic initiatives.

As Thai-Cambodian border tensions flare, Cambodian PM Hun Sen is drawing on a legacy of political manoeuvring dating back to his 1997 coup. Many current soldiers involved in recent frontier skirmishes are former Khmer Rouge fighters who joined Hun Sen after he toppled rival FUNCINPEC. A viral video showing a 72-year-old ex-Khmer Rouge soldier confronting Thai troops has stirred nationalism, prompting accusations of a staged “information operation.” Observers suggest Hun Sen is leveraging historic allegiances to rally domestic support, using both media and military symbolism to reignite patriotic fervour amid rising regional friction.

Japan plans to export six used Abukuma-class destroyer escorts to the Philippines to bolster maritime defences amid rising tensions with China, according to Yomiuri. The deal, agreed by Japanese and Philippine defence ministers in June, will see Filipino experts inspect the ships this summer. The initiative deepens strategic ties as both nations face pressure from Beijing’s aggressive moves in the South and East China Seas. To bypass Japan’s strict export rules, the deal will be framed as a joint development project. If approved, it would mark a major upgrade for the Philippine Navy, which currently lacks destroyers.

Selangor is set to enforce a “No Plastic Bag Day” policy across all 12 local councils by early 2026. The state is finalising by-law changes to unify plastic reduction. Public Health chair Jamaliah Jamaluddin says it’s part of a broader plan to fight plastic pollution through education, partnerships, and innovation. A new portal, lestariselangor.com, will coordinate schools, NGOs, and communities in promoting eco-friendly habits. With plastic-free campaigns already underway, Selangor aims to make sustainable living a statewide norm.

Vietnam welcomed 10.7 million foreign tourists in H1 2025, up 21% from 2024 and 26% above pre-pandemic levels. This figure accounts for nearly half of its 22–23 million annual target, with peak season yet to come. Air arrivals dominated, and Asian tourists made up over 78% of the total, led by China and South Korea. Vietnam also ranked 6th globally for growth in international arrivals and 1st in Asia-Pacific. With booming travel demand and increasing direct flights, experts see Vietnam fast emerging as a tourism powerhouse.