Oh, cock! Police arrest nearly 50 major cockfighting raid

Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: 12:04, 01 December 2024| Updated: 12:04, 01 December 2024
84 1 minute read
Oh, cock! Police arrest nearly 50 major cockfighting raid
Cockfighting ring raid | Image via KhaoSod

Police in Nakhon Phanom arrested nearly 50 people involved in illegal cockfighting, following a tip-off about a large gathering of gamblers in a rural area. The operation, carried out by a team of over 30 officers, highlighted ongoing illegal gambling activities in the region.

Officers swiftly moved to take action after receiving a complaint via the Damrongdhama Centre regarding an unauthorised cockfighting ring in the middle of a field at Ban Wang Krasae, Moo 4, Ban Phueng subdistrict, Mueang district.

Advertisements

Somchai Boonchan, the district chief, directed Jakrapol Thiangphak, a district official responsible for security, to collaborate with officers from Border Patrol Police Company 237, Provincial Administrative Organisation, and investigative teams from Nakhon Phanom Police Station to plan a raid.

Upon their arrival, officers discovered over 100 gamblers engaged in cockfighting within a noisy, open-air structure.

Related news

Many attempted to flee, scattering into the surrounding fields and forests. Officers managed to apprehend 49 individuals, while over 30 others evaded capture.

Oh, cock! Police arrest nearly 50 major cockfighting raid | News by Thaiger
Arrested participants | Image via KhaoSod

They seized evidence including a pair of fighting cocks valued at 40,000 baht, two fighting rings, a wooden box for transporting cocks, a board with the names of cockfighting camps, two timers, and 520 baht in cash.

The owner of the premises, 55 year old Khiao was taken into custody along with the other gamblers. They were held for over six hours in the second-floor meeting room of the Mueang Nakhon Phanom district office, with proceedings continuing until midnight.

Advertisements

During this time, a middle-aged woman claiming to own the Wang Payak Cockfighting Camp remained outside to tend to her favourite white fighting cock, purchased for 30,000 baht, to ensure it was not harmed after being seized by the officers.

Oh, cock! Police arrest nearly 50 major cockfighting raid | News by Thaiger
Prized fighting cock | Image via KhaoSod

Jakrapol stated that the cockfighting ring operates on Saturdays and Sundays, attracting gamblers from the Mueang and Pla Pak districts. They gather to weigh and compare cocks in the morning and proceed to gamble later, all without proper authorisation, reported KhaoSod.

Latest Thailand News
Oh, cock! Police arrest nearly 50 major cockfighting raid Crime News

Oh, cock! Police arrest nearly 50 major cockfighting raid

49 minutes ago
Thailand to finalise free-trade deal with EFTA by January Business News

Thailand to finalise free-trade deal with EFTA by January

1 hour ago
Legal action pursued over shooting at elephants in Thailand Crime News

Legal action pursued over shooting at elephants in Thailand

1 hour ago
M81 motorway opens free for new year travel in Thailand Thailand News

M81 motorway opens free for new year travel in Thailand

1 hour ago
Two men arrested for posing as police to rob tourists in Bangkok Bangkok News

Two men arrested for posing as police to rob tourists in Bangkok

2 hours ago
Pattaya paid sexual encounter turns to knife attack Crime News

Pattaya paid sexual encounter turns to knife attack

2 hours ago
Four million young Thais hooked on online gambling, experts warn Thailand News

Four million young Thais hooked on online gambling, experts warn

2 hours ago
Phuket launches initiative to cut food waste by 15 tonnes daily Environment News

Phuket launches initiative to cut food waste by 15 tonnes daily

2 hours ago
Thai Airways secures 44 billion baht in share rights offering Business News

Thai Airways secures 44 billion baht in share rights offering

3 hours ago
Pathum Thani: Sedan caught in fiery crash due to broken streetlight Central Thailand News

Pathum Thani: Sedan caught in fiery crash due to broken streetlight

22 hours ago
Up in flames: Bangkok house fire claims life of 50 year old man Bangkok News

Up in flames: Bangkok house fire claims life of 50 year old man

22 hours ago
Villagers in Uthai Thani flock to banyan tree for lucky numbers Northern Thailand News

Villagers in Uthai Thani flock to banyan tree for lucky numbers

23 hours ago
Towering wave sweeps Russian woman into sea on Koh Samui Crime News

Towering wave sweeps Russian woman into sea on Koh Samui

23 hours ago
Thai woman stabbed in Pattaya, foreign suspect still at large Crime News

Thai woman stabbed in Pattaya, foreign suspect still at large

23 hours ago
Police in Nong Khai thwart major heroin smuggling operation Crime News

Police in Nong Khai thwart major heroin smuggling operation

23 hours ago
Sedan-motorbike hit-and-run in Nonthaburi leaves contractor dead Bangkok News

Sedan-motorbike hit-and-run in Nonthaburi leaves contractor dead

24 hours ago
Body of missing five year old boy found in Chiang Mai canal Chiang Mai News

Body of missing five year old boy found in Chiang Mai canal

1 day ago
Belgian motorcyclist dies in Pattaya crash near village gate Crime News

Belgian motorcyclist dies in Pattaya crash near village gate

1 day ago
Thai Cabinet extends 20-baht train fare with 400m baht budget Bangkok News

Thai Cabinet extends 20-baht train fare with 400m baht budget

1 day ago
19 billion baht allocated for Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai flood repairs Northern Thailand News

19 billion baht allocated for Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai flood repairs

1 day ago
Australian ambassador visits Phuket to discuss tourist safety Phuket News

Australian ambassador visits Phuket to discuss tourist safety

1 day ago
Thai Cabinet approves civil service salary increase proposal Economy News

Thai Cabinet approves civil service salary increase proposal

1 day ago
Taxi driver brandishes knife in Siam Square altercation (video) Bangkok News

Taxi driver brandishes knife in Siam Square altercation (video)

1 day ago
&#8216;Wife for hire&#8217;: Inside Thailand’s shocking rental marriage trend Pattaya News

‘Wife for hire’: Inside Thailand’s shocking rental marriage trend

1 day ago
What to do in Bangkok this weekend (November 29 to December 1) Events

What to do in Bangkok this weekend (November 29 to December 1)

2 days ago
Crime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Ryan Turner

Ryan Turner

Ryan is a journalism student from Mahidol University with a passion for history, writing and delivering news content with a rich storytelling narrative.

Related Articles

M81 motorway opens free for new year travel in Thailand

M81 motorway opens free for new year travel in Thailand

Published: 11:28, 01 December 2024
Two men arrested for posing as police to rob tourists in Bangkok

Two men arrested for posing as police to rob tourists in Bangkok

Published: 11:13, 01 December 2024
Pattaya paid sexual encounter turns to knife attack

Pattaya paid sexual encounter turns to knife attack

Published: 11:03, 01 December 2024
Four million young Thais hooked on online gambling, experts warn

Four million young Thais hooked on online gambling, experts warn

Published: 10:53, 01 December 2024