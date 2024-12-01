Thai fisherman drowns, 31 detained and shot at by Myanmar navy

Thai fisherman drowns, 31 detained and shot at by Myanmar navy
A Thai navy vessel in Ranong | Image via KhaoSod English

A Myanmar navy patrol boat recently engaged with Thai fishing vessels off the coast of Ranong province, resulting in the tragic drowning of one fisherman and the detainment of 31 crew members.

The Thai Ministry of Defence reported that the altercation occurred when two out of 15 Thai fishing boats were found operating between four and 5.7 nautical miles inside Myanmar waters.

Three fishermen from the Thai boats jumped into the sea to evade capture. Unfortunately, one fisherman drowned, while the other two were rescued by the Thai navy, as confirmed by Colonel Thanatip Sawangsang, a spokesperson for the ministry.

Vice Admiral Suwat Donsakul, overseeing the 3rd Naval Area, noted that 31 people were taken into Myanmar, but did not specify the detaining authority. Col. Thanatip further explained that the Myanmar navy had detained one of the boats with all 31 fishermen on board.

Related news

Ongoing negotiations by the Royal Thai Navy (RTN) aim to secure their release.

Vice Adm. Suwat elaborated that the detained crew comprised four Thais and 27 Burmese nationals, believed to have been taken to Yan Cheuk Island in Myanmar. In response to the situation, Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai described the event as just a warning shot rather than an aggressive attack and stated that an investigation into the facts was underway.

Efforts underway

Efforts to reach Myanmar’s junta for comment were unsuccessful. Meanwhile, Nikorndej Balankura, representing the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, mentioned that coordination with Myanmar is in progress to negotiate the fishermen’s release and assess potential violations of international law.

According to Vice Adm. Suwat, Thai fishing boats frequently breach Myanmar waters, lured by richer fish stocks compared to Thai waters.

The Thai Maritime Enforcement Command Centre detailed that the Thai boats were fishing approximately 20 kilometres west of Koh Phayam when they encountered three Myanmar patrol vessels, which subsequently opened fire.

vessels ranong1
Royal Thai Navy on Patrol | Image via KhaoSod English

This aggressive move forced the fishermen to cut their nets and hastily retreat towards Koh Phayam, where they were eventually rescued by an RTN patrol boat.

The Myanmar vessels managed to seize two Thai boats, towing them into Myanmar waters. In the process, two crew members sustained injuries—one from gunfire and the other from an electric shock. Both were transported to a hospital in Ranong for treatment.

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra directed collaborative efforts between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Thai embassy in Myanmar to facilitate the release of the detained crew, Nikorndej stated.

Excessive use of force

Additionally, the Bangkok-born PM urged state agencies to investigate any potential breaches of international law or excessive force used against the Thai fishermen.

Admiral Jirapol Wongwit, the RTN commander, assured that all avenues are being explored to assist the detained Thai crew members. Furthermore, the Department of Fisheries in Ranong, which shares a maritime boundary with Myanmar, advised Thai fishing operators to exercise caution when operating near this sensitive maritime boundary.

Thai navy patrol vessels dock in Ranong after rescuing crew from the Thai fishing boat | Image via Bangkok Post

The maritime incident coincides with reports of escalating tensions along the land border between Thailand and Myanmar. Recently, the Thai army dismissed concerns that some bases of the United Wa State Army, which controls Shan state, were encroaching on Thai territory in Mae Hong Son province, describing the reports as exaggerated.

Overall, Thailand and Myanmar share around 2,400 kilometres of land and maritime borders, including areas in the Andaman Sea. This shared boundary continues to be a focal point of both cooperation and conflict, reported Bangkok Post.

