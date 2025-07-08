Thailand Video News | Thai government withdraws casino bill amid political crisis and public pushback, Thailand sees 34% drop in Chinese tourists, forcing revised outlook

In Thailand, cannabis advocates are protesting potential recriminalization, fearing economic fallout for small businesses, while the government simultaneously retreats from a controversial casino bill amid political upheaval. The country is also reeling from a sharp drop in Chinese tourists, viral concerns over road safety, and heated conversations around marketing ethics, all while launching new efforts—like Phuket’s night market—to revive local economies. Across the region, authorities are cracking down on cross-border crime networks and corruption, as seen in the exposure of a secret Thai-Cambodian tunnel and a chilling cockfighting scandal in the Philippines. Meanwhile, environmental threats like Indonesia’s volcanic eruption and economic support measures in Singapore reflect broader efforts to maintain stability and support vulnerable populations.

Cannabis supporters will protest in Bangkok on Monday against the government’s push to reclassify cannabis as a narcotic. The move, backed by Public Health Minister Somsak Thepsuthin, would limit cannabis to medical use. Activists warn this would harm thousands of small growers and entrepreneurs who’ve flourished since decriminalisation in 2022. Concerns include economic damage, monopolisation by big firms, and setbacks in medical cannabis use. Meanwhile, opponents cite rising youth use and increased prosecutions. The debate underscores tensions between economic opportunity, public health, and political interests, as global research on cannabis continues.

Thailand’s government will withdraw a bill to legalise casinos following mounting public opposition and political instability. The decision comes as Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra faces suspension and the ruling coalition loses its majority after the Bhumjaithai Party’s exit. Officials claim the move is to allow more public consultation, not fear. The bill aimed to attract investment and boost tourism through integrated entertainment complexes, drawing interest from global casino operators. Its withdrawal now puts other key legislation, including the upcoming budget bill, at risk as the government navigates a fragile political landscape.

Thailand is facing a significant drop in Chinese tourist arrivals, down 34% in the first half of 2025 compared to last year. With just over 2.26 million visitors, China has fallen behind Malaysia as the top source market. The downturn is prompting tourism agencies to revise their targets, with estimates now capped at 5–6 million Chinese visitors this year — far below the original goal of 6.9 million. The broader decline has pushed overall international arrivals down 4.66% year-on-year. Officials stress that China remains a vital market for Thailand’s tourism-driven economy.

A photo of a couple in Phuket dangerously transporting five children on a single motorbike has gone viral, igniting fierce debate on Thai social media. Captured in the Sam Kong Tunnel—where motorbikes are banned—the image shows none of the passengers wearing helmets, with small children clinging precariously. While some commenters expressed sympathy, citing poverty, others condemned the act as reckless and illegal. The debate has spotlighted road safety, poverty, and migrant issues, though local police have yet to comment on the incident.

The owner of Pattaya’s Kai Yok Krok restaurant, Ms. Napakorn “Nong Peach” Jiraratthaphak, has defended her use of revealing clothing in promotional videos after facing online backlash over hygiene. Critics questioned the lack of aprons and hairnets, but she clarified the clips are staged for marketing only and not during real food preparation. She assured that proper hygiene standards are followed in the kitchen. With nearly 100 staff to support, she says the strategy boosts visibility during tough economic times. Despite criticism, the restaurant remains popular with both Thai and foreign diners.

Phuket Town has unveiled the Plern Pao Night Market near Surin Circle, offering a vibrant new evening destination for locals and tourists. Open daily (except Sundays) from 4pm to 10pm, the market spans over 15 rai with 256 themed stalls featuring food, crafts, and cultural events. Launched on July 5 with support from local authorities, the project aims to boost small businesses and showcase Phuket’s creative flair. Organisers hope the market becomes a nightlife hub and a symbol of community revival — without repeating past fire-related setbacks in the city.

Authorities in Sa Kaeo have uncovered a now-blocked tunnel at the Thai-Cambodian border used by people illegally entering Cambodia to work for call centre and gambling syndicates. Despite its closure, multiple illicit routes remain, challenging military patrols. Security efforts have intensified with barbed wire, CCTV, and joint patrols. PEOPLE’s Party leader Rangsiman Rome called for international cooperation to dismantle these criminal networks, which continue to adapt. Ongoing collaboration with Cambodian authorities aims to curb the cross-border operations threatening regional security and local communities.

Fifteen police officers in the Philippines are under investigation for their alleged role in the abductions and suspected murders of 34 cockfighting fans, accused of cheating in matches. A key witness claims the victims were strangled, mutilated, and dumped in Taal Lake or burned. The alleged mastermind is a powerful gambling tycoon who owns several cockfighting arenas. The witness, now under police protection, came forward after threats to his life. Authorities plan to file criminal charges and seek international assistance to recover the victims’ remains. The case has shocked the nation and reignited scrutiny of the cockfighting industry.

Indonesia’s Mount Lewotobi Laki Laki erupted on Monday, sending volcanic ash 18 kilometres (11 miles) high and blanketing nearby villages. The volcano, already on the highest alert level since June, released lava, gas, and rock flows up to 5 km down its slopes. Authorities are considering expanding the exclusion zone beyond the current 7 km. No casualties have been reported, but the eruption is the largest since 2024’s deadly blast. With 120 active volcanoes, Indonesia remains highly vulnerable due to its position on the Pacific “Ring of Fire.”

More than 1.5 million Singaporeans will receive up to S$850 (US$670) in August under the GST Voucher scheme, aimed at helping lower- and middle-income residents manage GST costs. Payout amounts depend on income and property value. Seniors aged 65 and above will also get MediSave top-ups of up to S$450. The scheme’s income threshold has been raised to reflect wage growth, with S$1.5 billion to be disbursed this year. All payments will be made automatically starting from August 6.