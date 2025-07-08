Bloodied man staggers from Pattaya alley after savage attack

A bloodied man staggered out of a Pattaya alley screaming for help after a suspected booze-fuelled blade attack, with police now hunting the mystery knifeman behind the brutal ambush.

A middle-aged Thai man, known only by the nickname “Mr Brave,” was found drenched in blood with horrific facial wounds in Soi Banglamung 13/1, Moo 5 yesterday, July 7, following what police believe was a vicious drinking-session dispute.

The battered victim, believed to be between 35 and 45, was discovered slumped in the middle of the alley, surrounded by stunned locals. Emergency crews from the Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Foundation rushed to the scene alongside officers from Bang Lamung Police Station and gave the man first aid before whisking him off to hospital.

A local Good Samaritan told The Pattaya News: “I saw him stumble out of a house, crying for help. He said he’d been attacked, so I called the police straight away.”

The man had no ID on him, just some rolling tobacco, a few banknotes and a pocketful of coins but locals said Mr Brave was a regular in the area, often seen arriving on his bike to knock back booze with pals.

Officers believe a drunken bust-up may have sparked the blade attack and are now interviewing witnesses to identify the knifeman.

The horror stabbing comes hot on the heels of two more brutal assaults in the city.

Just last week, a 44 year old Swedish man filed a complaint after a wild street brawl in Soi Bua Khao at 3.50am on June 29. Footage shared on Thai social media showed the foreigner shoving a Thai woman to the ground before a group of Thai men piled in and beat him.

One of the Thai men later claimed the Swede had turned violent first.

Meanwhile, on July 1, a furious road worker launched a savage assault on a young delivery rider after he accidentally drove over freshly painted lines.

The attack, outside a convenience store on Soi Naklua 12, left 20-year-old Phattharadanai Phimthong shaken and bloodied after being confronted by 43-year-old contractor Pat, who is now facing assault charges.