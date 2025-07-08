Burmese family in Phuket apologises after viral motorcycle photo

Online backlash forces family to send children back to Myanmar

Photo via Facebook/ เหยี่ยวข่าว ภูเก็ต Newshawk Phuket

A Burmese family in Phuket issued a public apology after a photo of all seven members travelling on a single motorcycle went viral and sparked controversy on Thai social media.

The image, showing a family of seven riding a motorcycle through the Sam Kong Tunnel in Phuket, was widely circulated on social media yesterday, July 7. In the photo, the couple can be seen riding with their five children. The mother was shown dangerously holding two young children in her arms.

The two small children were clinging to their mother’s shoulders, their feet nearly touching the road. None of the family members was wearing a helmet.

Netizens also pointed out that motorcycles are prohibited from using the tunnel. Many criticised the couple for breaking the law and endangering both their family and other road users.

However, some took a more sympathetic view, suggesting the family might not be able to afford a car or additional motorcycles. Commenters noted that the couple may have been doing their best under difficult circumstances to care for their children.

Burmese family in Phuket apologises after viral motorcycle photo | News by Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ เหยี่ยวข่าว ภูเก็ต Newshawk Phuket

One woman commented under the news post that she would have offered the children a lift had she witnessed the situation herself.

Later that day, Phuket-based social media influencer, Super Rut, stepped in to clarify the situation on behalf of the family. Rut explained that the family were Burmese nationals.

The family had initially been travelling on two separate motorcycles. However, one of the riders did not have a driving licence, resulting in the police impounding the vehicle.

The family was required to pay a fine to retrieve the motorcycle, but they did not have enough cash on hand. In a rush to return home and collect the money, the entire family had to travel together on a single motorcycle.

Burmese family apologises after being caught riding motorcycle with 7 family members
Rut | Photo via Facebook/ ซุปเปอร์ รุท

The couple stated that they chose the quickest route home and were unaware that motorcycles were banned from using the tunnel. They admitted that, in their urgency, they prioritised getting home quickly over ensuring the safety of each family member and other motorists.

The Burmese couple asked Rut to relay their apology to Phuket residents for their recklessness. They also expressed gratitude towards Thai netizens who empathised with their situation and offered support. They added that, following the online backlash, they had sent their children back to Myanmar.

