Fire devastates commercial building in Pathum Thani

A fire erupted at a three-storey commercial building selling electrical appliances on Pathum Thani-Lat Lum Kaeo Road, Pathum Thani province, around 4am today, June 8.

The incident prompted Deputy Police Inspector Supakorn Chammanee from Khu Bang Luang Police Station to investigate, accompanied by local officials, including Nipon Khaokham, the mayor of Khu Kwang subdistrict, and Theerachai Silakhaw, the village headman.

Over 10 firefighting trucks from nearby municipalities and volunteers from the Poh Teck Tung Foundation were dispatched to the scene.

The blaze, originating on the ground floor at the back of the building, rapidly spread upwards through the two additional storeys. The building housed products such as air conditioners, fans, refrigerators, televisions, and washing machines. Firefighters worked diligently, taking more than an hour to bring the fire under control using water hoses.

Sangduen, a 53 year old manager who preferred to withhold her surname, recounted her experience. She was asleep on the third floor when she was awakened by the smell of smoke and the sight of thick smoke entering her room.

In a state of alarm, she rushed downstairs, discovering flames emerging from the rear of the ground floor. Despite attempting to extinguish the blaze with a fire extinguisher, her efforts were unsuccessful, prompting her to alert the firefighting services for assistance.

Khu Bang Luang police were on-site to investigate the cause of the fire, questioning the branch manager and documenting the incident with photographs. Coordination with Pathum Thani Provincial Forensic Science Office 1 is underway to determine the exact cause of the blaze, reported KhaoSod.

