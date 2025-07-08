Phuket woman escapes car crash at roadside stall with minor injury

A Thai woman narrowly escaped serious injury after a car crashed into her roadside beverage stall in Phuket on Sunday, July 6. The driver later accepted full responsibility for the incident.

The vendor, Naruemon Thorthip, shared CCTV footage of the crash on Facebook the same day. According to the timestamp in the video, the incident occurred at around 2pm near Phuket Rajabhat University. In the caption, she wrote…

“A moment when the accident occurred. At that time, I wondered whether I would die or not. I tried to imagine how painful it would be if I got hit. I couldn’t imagine what would have happened if I had just been sitting there without my stall to shield me.

I almost lost consciousness from the shock. I was trembling. After it was over, I touched my body to check if everything was still intact. What a day!”

In the footage, Naruemon was seen sitting at her stall with no customers around. Upon hearing a noise, she looked around and saw a black SUV heading directly towards her. She quickly stood up and stepped back, narrowly avoiding being struck. The video ended with her standing in shock and disbelief.

Later, she posted a photo of her bruised leg, reassuring friends and followers that her injuries were minor, though she remained shaken by the experience.

According to Channel 7, the driver was unfamiliar with the route and mistakenly pressed the accelerator instead of the brake.

Police confirmed that the driver had no alcohol in the system. The driver was willing to take responsibility for the accident, and the car insurance is expected to cover the damages to Naruemon’s stall.

A similar survival story occurred in Bangkok last week, where a Thai university student was injured after being struck by a public bus while crossing the road.

Despite using a zebra crossing and checking for traffic, the student was hit by a bus travelling against the traffic flow. She survived but required hospital treatment for several days.