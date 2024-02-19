Thailand Video News | Taylor Swift causes rift between Singapore and Thailand, Thaksin Shinawatra released from jail

In this video, Alex and Jay delve into the latest news from Thailand, covering a range of stories, including the release of Thailand’s former Prime Minister, raising questions about justice. As Thailand braces for a heatwave, caution is urged amid soaring temperatures. Additionally, a Chinese national narrowly escapes an attempted murder near Pattaya, while concerns escalate over exotic pet ownership. Furthermore, tensions simmer between Thailand and Singapore over Taylor Swift’s tour, shedding light on the broader regional implications of these developments and offering insights into Thailand’s socio-political dynamics.

The once ousted and jailed Ex-PM has been released from prison

Thailand’s former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra, who faced a commuted one-year jail sentence for corruption and abuse of power, has been released on parole and returned to his mansion in Bangkok. Thaksin, 74, had been living in self-imposed exile for 15 years before his arrest upon returning to Thailand last August. Despite the original eight-year prison term, his sentence was reduced by the king shortly after his return. Thaksin’s release from a police hospital, where he was detained due to health complaints, and the special treatment he received have sparked criticism for perceived inequities in the Thai justice system. His parole eligibility was attributed to his age and health issues, though specific conditions of his release were not disclosed. Thaksin remains a polarizing figure in Thailand, celebrated for his populist policies by the rural poor but detested by the urban elite and conservative royalists. His family’s Pheu Thai party currently holds power, and despite his divisive legacy, he is recognized as Thailand’s most successful elected leader to complete a full term in office.

The land of smiles is going to be turning into the land of sweat

Thailand is preparing for an intense heatwave, with forecasts indicating significantly higher temperatures, potentially reaching up to 44.5 degrees Celsius in some areas, marking an increase of about 1.2 degrees Celsius from the previous year. The regions expected to face the most severe conditions include Mae Hong Son, Uttaradit, Sukhothai, Tak, and Udon Thani. Weather predictions for the week of February 19 to February 25 show a worrying trend towards extreme heat, prompting warnings for the public to limit outdoor activities during the hottest parts of the day and to ensure adequate hydration. Despite the current escalation in temperature, the period marks a transitional phase from the cool to the hotter season, with some areas possibly experiencing rainfall in the upcoming week, suggesting a brief respite from the escalating heat.

A Chinese national survived a harrowing attempt on her life

In a disturbing incident near Pattaya, Thailand, on February 18, a Chinese woman survived an attempted murder after being lured into a remote grassland, assaulted, and then nearly killed as the assailant set the area ablaze in an attempt to cover up the crime. The woman, identified only by the pseudonym Mei Lin, and her younger brother were tricking into accepting a ride from two men on motorcycles, which led to the assault in a secluded area. Mei Lin described a harrowing escape after the attacker tried to eliminate her as a witness by igniting the grassland around her, having first smeared lotion on her body and doused the vicinity with fuel. Despite her ordeal, she managed to free herself and alert the authorities. The police, scrutinizing the inconsistencies in her narrative and lacking evidence of a struggle on her clothing, are conducting a comprehensive investigation, including a review of CCTV footage and awaiting results of medical examinations and DNA testing, to uncover the truth behind this complex case.

Exotic pets are beginning to become a concern in the Kingdom

In Thailand, the private ownership of wild animals, especially lions, has raised concerns following incidents of these animals appearing in public spaces, prompting discussions on safety and animal welfare. Notable cases include lion cubs seen in a convertible in Pattaya, wandering in residential areas, and kept in distressing conditions in a café and a hotel room. Authorities have responded by seizing the animals and charging the owners for illegal possession and violation of wildlife laws. Under Thailand’s Preserved and Protected Wildlife Law, lions are among ten species classified as dangerous, with trade permitted only through licensed farms. While the law allows for private and zoo ownership under strict conditions to ensure public safety and animal welfare, many owners reportedly lack understanding of these regulations. The Department of National Parks, Wildlife, and Plant Conservation indicates that 223 lions are owned privately across Thailand, a status symbol for the wealthy, with ongoing inspections to address this issue. There are also concerns about potential wildlife crimes associated with lion ownership, leading to calls for banning individual ownership to prevent future welfare and financial burdens on the state.

A quarrel broke out over the weekend between an influencer and a gang leader

A dispute between content creator Jack Papho and Melai Ratchada, the leader of the Unbathed Gang, escalated into a physical altercation over damaged property, culminating in a police station visit. The conflict began after Melai vandalized Jack’s car, which was part of his content creation setup and displayed at a concert. In retaliation, Jack damaged Melai’s clothing shop, an act that took place in front of Melai’s child. Despite initial perceptions that the incident might have been staged, evidenced by onlookers filming and laughter, the situation intensified when Melai physically confronted Jack. The incident, which was captured on video and spread across social media, led to both parties discussing their grievances at the police station, with Jack asserting that his actions were justified as a response to the initial vandalism of his car.

Swifty diplomacy: How Taylor Swifts Eras tour is causing a rift between SEA nations

Tensions have emerged between ASEAN nations Thailand and Singapore over Taylor Swift’s Global Eras Tour, with Thailand’s Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin revealing that Singapore secured an exclusive deal preventing Swift from performing in any other ASEAN countries. This deal involves Swift performing six shows exclusively in Singapore, thereby excluding other nations in the region from hosting her concerts. The Thai Prime Minister disclosed that the Singapore government offered between $2 million to $3 million per show for this exclusivity, a strategy he commended but also expressed regret over, noting the missed economic opportunities for Thailand. He highlighted the potential benefits of hosting such concerts, including attracting tourists and generating added value for the economy, and expressed his ambition to make Thailand a concert hub in Southeast Asia. Taylor Swift’s Global Eras Tour, celebrating her 10 albums, is her largest to date, with 151 performances across five continents, and has set a record as the highest-grossing tour in history.