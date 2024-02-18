Content creator clash with gang leader goes viral in Bangkok

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A heated altercation escalated to a bout of fisticuffs between content creator Jack Papho and Melai Ratchada, leader of the notorious Unbathed Gang, following a dispute over damaged property. Jack, known for his humorous and sometimes controversial content, found himself at odds with the famed gang leader, leading to an incident that ended at the police station.

The drama unfolded when a disagreement between the two turned physical, a scene that was captured on video and widely circulated on social media. The confrontation was reportedly triggered by an act of vandalism—Melai had damaged Jack’s car, which was used for creating content and displayed at a concert event. Seeking retaliation, Jack went to Melai’s clothing shop and wrecked the premises while Melai’s child was present, reported KhaoSod.

Although the incident might have seemed staged, with onlookers filming and laughter in the background, things took a serious turn when Melai confronted and punched Jack. Social media posts claimed that Melai’s child, who was at the shop at the time, did not know about the impending content creation stunt.

Melai expressed anger over Jack’s actions, questioning his judgement. Following the fight, both parties went to the police station to discuss the matter, with Jack insisting that since his car was damaged first, his response was a fair retaliation.

