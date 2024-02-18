Thailand braces for intense heat with temperatures soaring

Picture courtesy of พยากรณ์อากาศประเทศไทย Facebook

Thailand is bracing for a severe heatwave, with weather maps turning a deep red, verging on black, indicating extreme temperatures are on the way. The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) forecasts this year to be hotter by approximately 1.2 degrees Celsius compared to the previous year. Some areas may experience highs of up to 44.5 degrees Celsius.

The five provinces expected to be hardest hit are Mae Hong Son, Uttaradit, Sukhothai, Tak, and Udon Thani.

A recent release from the Thai Weather Forecasting page highlighted weather conditions for the week of February 19 to February 25, specifically at 1pm each day. The charts showed a consistent trend into the red to black zones, symbolising intense heat. During such hot conditions, the public is advised to avoid outdoor activities during peak sun hours and to stay hydrated, reported KhaoSod.

While many are already feeling the increased heat, this transition period at the end of the cool season typically brings variable weather, including possible rainfall in some regions next week.

In related news, a powerful weather front is currently affecting Thailand, with the TMD issuing a severe weather warning for 17 provinces. Eastern regions are expected to bear the brunt of the storm, with 30% of the area predicted to experience heavy thunderstorms, strong gusts of wind, and possible hail.

The warning comes as a new high-pressure system from China covers the upper part of Vietnam and is forecast to extend its influence over the northeastern part of Thailand.

Areas in the lower northeast, and the lower central region, including Bangkok and its vicinities, the east, and the upper south, are affected by a combination of southerly and southeasterly winds. This convergence is causing thunderstorms with strong winds and hail in some areas initially, followed by a temperature drop.