Did Singapore pay millions to keep Taylor Swift to themselves?

Photo courtesy of Yahoo Life UK

Thailand Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin alleges that Singapore may have struck a multimillion-dollar pact to secure Taylor Swift’s exclusivity in Southeast Asia, leaving fans fuming and conspiracy theories swirling.

PM Srettha made waves with his claims at a business forum in Bangkok, stating that concert promoter AEG had disclosed Singapore’s purported offer of hefty subsidies, ranging from US$2 million (approximately 72 million baht) to 3 million per show, as part of a clandestine agreement.

“[AEG] didn’t tell me the exact figure but they said the Singapore government offers subsidies of between US$2 million and US$3 million.”

Both AEG and the Singapore government remained tight-lipped when approached for comment.

Swift’s Southeast Asian devotees were left reeling when it was announced that her Eras tour would bypass much of the region, with only Singapore securing her presence. This exclusivity deal has sparked outrage among fans, many of whom faced arduous battles to secure coveted tickets.

Apart from Singapore, Japan and Australia were included in the tour itinerary, leaving fans in other Southeast Asian countries feeling snubbed. The lucky few who secured tickets for the Singapore leg embarked on elaborate and costly journeys to witness their idol perform.

South-East Asia boasts a substantial fanbase for Swift, with cities like Quezon City in the Philippines boasting significant numbers of listeners. The anticipation for Swift’s visit to Singapore has been palpable, with officials hailing it as a boon for the tourism sector.

Singaporean authorities lauded Swift’s visit as a testament to the city-state’s appeal as a cultural hub, with Minister Edwin Tong championing it as an enhancement to Singapore’s entertainment offerings.

However, elsewhere in the region, fans have grappled with various challenges, from infrastructure issues to conservative societal norms, hindering the scheduling of major international tours.

Follow us on :













For many Thai fans, memories of Swift’s cancelled 2014 Bangkok concert due to political upheaval remain fresh, while in Malaysia, recent controversies over foreign performances have raised concerns about the future of such events, reported The Guardian, UK.

The alleged deal between Singapore and Swift has sparked widespread debate, raising questions about the lengths to which governments would go to secure exclusive entertainment events, leaving fans in Southeast Asia feeling short-changed and disenfranchised.