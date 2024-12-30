Thailand video news | A flight from Bangkok to Seoul has become the most deadly crash in Korea’s history, Vietnam sentences 27 to death in major drug trafficking case

Published: 13:38, 30 December 2024| Updated: 14:44, 30 December 2024
Thailand video news | A flight from Bangkok to Seoul has become the most deadly crash in Korea’s history, Vietnam sentences 27 to death in major drug trafficking case

Alex and Jay deliver a roundup of compelling news stories from Thailand and across Asia in the latest Good Morning Thailand segment. Highlights include Korea’s deadliest aviation disaster involving a Bangkok-Seoul flight, Thailand’s alarming New Year road accident statistics, and a tragic stabbing of a Japanese tourist in Pattaya. Other stories cover a tourist boat capsize near Koh Phangan, Thailand’s relaxed alcohol sale rules in airports, and Khao Kheow Zoo’s plans for a new Hippo Village. The segment also explores international headlines, including Vietnam’s record death sentences in a drug case, a French inmate’s transfer request from Indonesia, public caning in Malaysia, and the return of Filipino surrogates pardoned in Cambodia.

A flight from Bangkok to Seoul has become the most deadly crash in Korea’s history

A fiery crash of Jeju Air flight 7C2216 at South Korea’s Muan International Airport on Sunday resulted in 179 fatalities, marking the deadliest airline disaster in the country’s history. The Boeing 737-800, carrying 175 passengers and six crew from Bangkok, belly-landed after a reported bird strike, leading to an explosion. Two crew members survived with injuries. Investigations focus on potential mechanical failures and weather conditions. The crash, Jeju Air’s first fatal accident, challenges its safety record and comes amid political turmoil, with South Korea’s acting president pledging full support for victims’ families. Flights at Muan Airport were suspended following the tragedy.

93 Dead, 575 Injured in Two Days of New Year Road Crashes

Thailand’s New Year holiday road crashes have claimed 93 lives and injured 575 people over the first two days, according to the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation. Speeding caused the majority of the 592 accidents, with motorcycles involved in 85.4% of incidents. Highways and straight roads were the most common crash sites, with most accidents occurring between 6-7 p.m. Ayutthaya and Chiang Rai reported the highest number of crashes, while Nakhon Si Thammarat saw the most fatalities. Authorities are enforcing stricter traffic laws, monitoring public transport drivers, and deploying over 50,000 personnel at checkpoints to reduce accidents during the holiday. Enhanced measures include monitoring crash-prone areas and using integrated traffic data systems.

Stabbing in Pattaya Claims Life of Japanese Tourist

A tragic stabbing in Pattaya on December 29 claimed the life of 27-year-old Japanese tourist Seita Tanabe. The altercation occurred on Pattaya Third Road around 6:05 a.m., escalating when Tanabe intervened in a dispute involving the suspect, 36-year-old Thai-English dual national David Mansiri. Despite efforts to resuscitate Tanabe, he succumbed to a chest wound at a nearby hospital. Mansiri, heavily intoxicated and injured, was detained at the scene, where a knife believed to be the weapon was recovered. Witnesses reported the conflict reignited when Tanabe punched Mansiri, prompting the stabbing. Police assured that justice will be pursued, while the incident left the victim’s grieving loved ones distraught.

Tourist Boat Capsizes Near Koh Phangan; One Korean National Missing

A long-tail boat capsized off Koh Phangan on December 29, leaving one Korean national, Hyunjin, missing and 13 passengers stranded. Despite rescue efforts, Hyunjin remains unaccounted for, while other passengers, including nationals from Turkey, Japan, and Germany, were saved. The boat capsized near Haad Rin Bay after being struck by massive waves. Investigations revealed serious safety violations: the captain, Patthanapong Saetiew, tested positive for methamphetamine, lacked valid maritime certificates, and failed to provide life jackets. The vessel, improperly registered and non-compliant with safety standards, faces scrutiny under Thai maritime laws. Authorities are continuing rescue and legal actions.

Thailand Relaxes Alcohol Sale Rules in Major Airports

Thailand has eased restrictions on alcohol sales in major international airports, including Suvarnabhumi, Don Mueang, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Phuket, and Hat Yai. The new regulation, effective immediately, allows alcohol sales even on Buddhist holy days to boost tourism and traveler convenience. This move positions Thailand as a more accommodating destination for international visitors. Domestically, broader reforms are set to take effect in February, simplifying licensing for community liquor production and enabling brewpubs to distribute keg beer offsite. These initiatives aim to strengthen local economies and modernize Thailand’s alcohol industry, creating opportunities from local communities to international hubs.

Khao Kheow Zoo to Launch New Hippo Village

Khao Kheow Open Zoo in Chon Buri is expanding with a new Hippo Village project, focused on the popular pygmy hippo family, including the beloved Moo Deng. Announced by zoo officials, the project aims to improve animal welfare and upgrade facilities, with designs set to be revealed next month. The initiative, supported by local and international donations, will provide a modern home for Moo Deng and neighboring hippo families. Plans include larger spaces and redesigned viewing areas to enhance the visitor experience and accommodate growing crowds. The project is part of a broader effort to elevate zoo standards and celebrate Moo Deng’s global popularity.

France Requests Transfer of Death Row Inmate from Indonesia

Indonesia has received a formal request from France to transfer Serge Atlaoui, a French welder on death row since 2005 for drug-related charges. The request, sent on December 19, will be discussed in early January, according to Indonesian law minister Yusril Ihza Mahendra. Atlaoui, 61, was arrested at a Jakarta drug factory, claiming he believed it was an acrylics plant. Initially sentenced to life imprisonment, his sentence was upgraded to death in 2007. His execution in 2015 was postponed after French diplomatic intervention. The case comes as Indonesia considers resuming drug-related executions, following recent transfers of high-profile detainees like Mary Jane Veloso and members of the “Bali Nine” drug ring. The French embassy has not commented.

Vietnam Sentences 27 to Death in Major Drug Trafficking Case

Vietnam sentenced 27 people to death for trafficking over 600 kilos of heroin, meth, and ketamine between 2018 and 2022, led by notorious crime boss Vu Hoang Anh (Oanh Ha). The cross-border operation, valued at $54.8 million, smuggled drugs from Cambodia into Vietnam. Eight other members received jail terms ranging from 20 years to life. The gang used encrypted apps and international phone numbers to evade detection, smuggling drugs in engine blocks. Vietnam, known for its harsh drug laws, routinely issues death penalties for trafficking. Executions, conducted by lethal injection, remain shrouded in secrecy.

Malaysian Man Publicly Caned for Close Proximity Offense

A Malaysian man, Mohd Affendi Awang, was publicly caned in Terengganu for the Islamic offense of khalwat (close proximity with a non-family member of the opposite sex). The 42-year-old father of five, convicted for the third time, received six strokes of the cane and a fine after pleading guilty last month. The caning, conducted at a mosque after Friday prayers, was witnessed by 90 people under heavy police presence. Terengganu, governed by the conservative PAS party, enforces strict Islamic laws, including public punishments. Malaysia’s Human Rights Commission condemned the punishment, citing concerns over human dignity and its conflict with federal law.

13 Filipino Surrogates Return Home After Pardon in Cambodia

Thirteen Filipino women convicted of violating Cambodia’s surrogacy ban have returned to the Philippines following a royal pardon granted by King Norodom Sihamoni on December 26, 2024. Their repatriation was facilitated by the Philippine Embassy in Phnom Penh and the Inter-Agency Council Against Trafficking (IACAT). The women, who were recruited online with promises of $10,000 for surrogacy services, were convicted under Cambodia’s strict surrogacy laws. The Philippine government expressed gratitude to Cambodia for its humanitarian treatment and used the opportunity to remind Filipinos that surrogacy is illegal in Cambodia, with violations punishable under its laws. Their return highlights strong bilateral ties and a shared commitment to combating human trafficking.

