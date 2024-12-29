Tourist boat capsizes off Koh Phangan, Korean national missing

A long-tail boat carrying passengers from Koh Phangan capsized after being struck by massive waves, leaving 13 passengers adrift in the sea and one Korean national missing. The incident, which occurred today, December 29, has raised serious concerns about safety regulations, as it was revealed that the boat’s captain was under the influence of drugs, and none of the passengers were wearing life jackets.

The local police station on Koh Phangan received an emergency call about the capsized long-tail boat at Haad Rin Nok Bay. The boat was carrying a total of 13 people, including 10 passengers and three crew members.

Upon receiving the report, the officials, led by Panya Nirattimanon, coordinated rescue efforts involving multiple local agencies, including the Koh Phangan Subdistrict Municipality and the Koh Phangan Regional Harbour Office.

At the scene, the capsized boat was found floating near Haad Rin Bay. Officials managed to rescue all but one of the passengers. Those rescued included nationals from Turkey, the Netherlands, Japan, and Germany, alongside several Thai nationals.

The missing individual, identified as Hyunjin from Korea, was reportedly planning to open a Japanese restaurant with his Japanese partner, Miyuki Murata, who was among the survivors.

“The group of passengers were friends who had hired the long-tail boat to take them to Haad Yuan,” Nirattimanon explained. “The boat had barely travelled 50 meters from the shore when it was hit by large waves. It managed to navigate through three waves, but the fourth wave caused the boat to lose stability and capsize. Unfortunately, none of the passengers were wearing life jackets.”

Boat capsized

Further investigations revealed that the boat’s captain, Patthanapong Saetiew, tested positive for methamphetamine. He has been charged with the use of a category 1 narcotic drug. Additionally, regulatory checks by the Koh Phangan Regional Harbour Office discovered that the boat, named Phichitchai, was improperly registered and not compliant with safety standards.

The boat was a type of motorised vessel specifically designed for local sea navigation, capable of carrying up to fifteen passengers.

The captain’s maritime certificates, including one for operating a motorised sea vessel, were found to be expired. Consequently, he faces multiple charges under the Thai Navigation in Thai Waters Act, including operating a vessel without proper authorisation and allowing certificates to lapse.

Further penalties could include suspension of his maritime certificates due to incompetence and failure to comply with maritime laws, reported KhaoSod.

The investigation into the cause of the accident is ongoing, with police scrutinising whether negligence or improper conduct contributed to the incident.

