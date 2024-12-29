Japanese man killed in Pattaya stabbing after intervening in dispute

Picture courtesy of Matichon

A Japanese man tragically lost his life following a stabbing incident in Pattaya, with the alleged perpetrator being a Thai-English man embroiled in a dispute with his girlfriend. The incident escalated when the Japanese victim intervened, resulting in his untimely death.

The confrontation occurred early this morning, December 29, on Pattaya Third Road, Nong Prue, Bang Lamung district, Chon Buri. Police, led by Deputy Inspector Wuttikorn Plotprong, received a report of an altercation with injuries. They quickly mobilised a team, including investigators and emergency responders from Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan, to the scene.

Upon arrival, they found a 27 year old Japanese national critically injured from a knife wound to the chest, lying in a pool of blood. Bystanders attempted to revive him while emergency personnel provided first aid and performed CPR before rushing him to the hospital.

The suspect, identified as David, a 36 year old Thai-English national, was apprehended at the scene. He sustained facial bruises and bodily abrasions, appeared heavily intoxicated, and showed no remorse, even making an ‘I love you’ gesture to the police. A knife, believed to be the weapon used, was recovered as evidence.

Bank, an 22 year old eyewitness, recounted that before the incident, David had been arguing with his foreign girlfriend. Both he and the Japanese victim attempted to intervene, which led to a misunderstanding.

The situation escalated when David punched the Japanese man. Although initially separated by onlookers, the Japanese victim retaliated by punching David, reigniting the chaos. Despite efforts to defuse the situation, David allegedly stabbed the Japanese man in full view of witnesses, prompting immediate police notification.

Following the incident, David was transported to the hospital due to a dislocated left shoulder. However, tensions flared upon their arrival, as the Japanese man’s girlfriend and friends, distraught and angered by the hospital’s announcement of his death, sought retribution.

They shouted insults and attempted to attack David, though police managed to prevent any further violence by swiftly relocating him, reported KhaoSod.

Police, led by Deputy Inspector Itthiporn Tangchuthaweesap, conducted a meticulous investigation at the scene, documenting evidence and collaborating with investigative teams to gather clues and build a case against the suspect. The aim is to ensure legal proceedings are pursued thoroughly and justly.