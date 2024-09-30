Thailand video news | PETA accuses Thai zoo of exploiting baby hippo Moo Deng for profit, Landslide kills 15 at illegal gold mine in Indonesia

In Thailand video news, Alex covers the stories from across Thailand and Southeast Asia countries. The stories include PETA has accused Thailand’s Khao Kheow Open Zoo of exploiting a baby pygmy hippo, Moo Deng, for profit. The popular TikTok star has become a point of contention, as PETA insists that she should be living in the wild, while the zoo denies any wrongdoing. In other headlines, police in Bang Khen have cracked down on illegal street racing, and the Thai Meteorological Department has issued a warning for heavy rain and strong winds affecting 38 provinces. Additionally, Thailand’s ranking for business ease in the Asia-Pacific has dropped, and uncertainty looms over tax obligations for Elite Visa holders.

PETA has accused Thailand’s Khao Kheow Open Zoo of exploiting Moo Deng, a baby pygmy hippo turned TikTok sensation, for profit. They argue that she belongs in the wild, not in captivity for entertainment. The zoo denies any mistreatment, warning visitors to respect the animals or face legal action. Moo Deng’s popularity has significantly boosted zoo revenue and sparked merchandise sales. However, some commenters disagree with PETA, stating the zoo is contributing to the conservation of the endangered species, native to West Africa with only around 2,500 left in the wild.

Police in Bang Khen intercepted a group of motorcyclists racing on Ram Inthra Road, organised via Facebook. The riders were performing dangerous stunts, including wheelies when police arrived around 2 am. Although many fled, officers apprehended 22-year-old Adisak and his unregistered Honda Lead motorcycle. Adisak admitted to arranging the race to showcase riding skills with friends. Police have seized the motorcycle and are proceeding with legal actions against him.

The Thai Meteorological Department has warned of heavy rain and strong winds hitting 38 provinces today due to a weakening southwest monsoon and a low-pressure system over northern Vietnam. Northeastern provinces are particularly at risk, and sailors are advised to avoid rough conditions at sea. Thunderstorms and rain are expected across northern, northeastern, central, eastern, and southern Thailand. Temperatures will drop by 1-3 degrees Celsius in the northeast after October 3, due to a cold air mass from China. Residents are urged to take precautions during this period of unstable weather.

Thailand’s ranking for business ease in the Asia-Pacific region has dropped from 9th place in 2022 to 12th in 2023, according to a survey by the Asia Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association (ASIFMA). The survey assessed market development, operating environment, and regulatory framework across 13 economies, with Singapore ranking first. Thailand’s decline reflects challenges in competitiveness and cost efficiency, though it maintained strengths in payment infrastructure and regulatory flexibility. With only 40% of businesses planning to expand in the region, Thailand faces increasing difficulties for future business growth.

Speculation has arisen that holders of Thailand’s Elite Visa might be exempt from new tax rules requiring taxation of overseas income sent to Thailand. A webinar attendee suggested Elite Visa holders may not need a tax number, similar to Long Term Residence (LTR) visa holders. However, a group moderator clarified that the information came from a PowerPoint, not an official Thai Revenue Department (TRD) document. The TRD’s new tax rule applies to most tax residents but excludes LTR visa holders. Official clarification is expected before the 2024 tax year begins.

7-Eleven has introduced PromptPay QR code payments across 480 branches in Thailand, making cashless transactions easier. Customers can now use their mobile banking apps to scan and pay, eliminating the need for cash. The service was officially announced on September 27, 2024, through the Consumer Facebook page, generating excitement among users. Traditional payment methods, including cash, TrueMoney Wallet, credit cards, and All Points, remain available. Although some users believe the service is nationwide, customer service clarified that PromptPay is currently only available at select branches.

A landslide triggered by heavy rains at an illegal gold mine in Indonesia’s Sumatra island has killed at least 15 people, with dozens still missing. The disaster occurred in the Solok district of West Sumatra, burying miners as mud slid down the hills. Rescue efforts have been hindered by mudslides, blackouts, and poor communication, with survivors only reachable after a four-hour trek. Informal mining is common in Indonesia, where miners face hazardous conditions including landslides, tunnel collapses, and exposure to toxic chemicals like mercury and cyanide.

Malaysia’s ruling coalition, led by Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, achieved a decisive by-election victory in Johor’s Mahkota constituency, winning 79% of the vote. The win, Anwar’s second consecutive electoral success, reflects growing public support for his unity government, formed with former rival Barisan Nasional. The result bolsters Anwar’s political stability after years of leadership changes and may encourage him to implement key reforms, including ending blanket petrol subsidies. With a strong economy and opposition struggles, Anwar is poised to unveil his 2025 spending plan to reduce Malaysia’s fiscal deficit.

Typhoon Krathon is intensifying and more likely to make landfall in Taiwan, according to the Central Weather Administration (CWA). As of Sunday afternoon, the storm was 430 km southeast of Taiwan’s southern tip and moving west-northwest with winds up to 155 kph. A northward turn is expected by Tuesday, with potential landfall in Pingtung County. Heavy rain is forecast for northern and eastern Taiwan, with torrential rain on Monday. A land warning could be issued soon, and authorities are urging residents to avoid coastal and mountainous areas due to potential floods. Several ferry services and national park areas have been closed.